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FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, ’95 Percent Match’ Shocks Courtroom
Young man in a blue shirt looking right, likely Tyler Robinson, during the trial where a DNA bombshell was dropped.
Crime, Society

FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, ’95 Percent Match’ Shocks Courtroom

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Details about DNA evidence were revealed in the pre-trial hearing of Tyler Robinson, the prime suspect in the takedown of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Additionally, the court was shown footage of the 23-year-old suspect strolling around the Utah Valley University campus, eating a meal from Chick-fil-A, and talking to Kirk’s staff before the Turning Point USA co-founder was fatally struck in the neck on September 10, 2025.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Tyler Robinson's pre-trial is currently underway.
    • Details were revealed regarding DNA material found on a screwdriver, located on top of the campus building from which the sniper pulled the trigger on Charlie Kirk.
    • DNA material on a towel found wrapped around a rifle left in a wooded area was also addressed.
    • The court also saw new footage showing the suspect's alleged movements on the day of the attack.

    Details about DNA evidence were revealed in the pre-trial hearing of Tyler Robinson

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    Image credits: Rick Egan-Pool/Getty Images

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

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    Tyler Robinson’s pre-trial is underway to determine whether there is enough evidence to take him to trial for the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

    Prosecutors are seeking the de*th penalty, and Robinson has yet to enter a plea in the case.

    Details about a screwdriver left on the rooftop of a campus building, as well as a towel, found wrapped around a rifle found in a wooded area nearby, were presented during the pre-trial on Tuesday.

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    Image credits: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    FBI analyst Amanda Bakker said both the towel and screwdriver contained DNA from two sources and could possibly be a match to Robinson and Lance Twiggs, his transgender roommate and lover.

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    95 percent of the contributing genetic material came from one source and 5 percent came from another, Bakker said during her testimony.

    She noted that “Robinson’s DNA profile aligned better with the 95 percent contributor.”

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    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    Bakker said that apart from Robinson or Twiggs, no other individual’s DNA was identified as a possible contributor.

    However, while being cross-examined by Robinson’s legal team, Bakker said that the DNA match was not definitive.

    This, nevertheless, did not exclude Robinson as a “possible contributor.”

    “She can’t match Mr. Robinson to the questioned samples,” defense attorney Michael Burt declared as Robinson’s team cast doubt on Bakker’s findings.

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    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    Image credits: CBSMornings

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    Utah State Bureau of Investigation sergeant Jennifer Faumuina, who also oversaw the physical evidence collected in the case, said there was a screwdriver found on the campus’s Losee Center, where Robinson is alleged to have pulled the trigger on Kirk.

    Faumuina also testified that DNA found on the towel matched two people; one was definitely Twiggs, and the other one was extremely likely to be from Robinson.

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    New video footage was also presented this week, showing Robinson’s alleged movements prior to the assassination.

    The suspect was seen on campus hours before the attack, strolling around and buying a meal at a campus Chick-fil-A.

    He also allegedly spoke to staff members of Turning Point USA, the organization that Kirk co-founded.

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    Image credits: Trent Nelson-Pool/Getty Images

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    David Hull, Utah’s state Bureau of Investigation lead investigator on the case, testified that Robinson left the campus at some point and returned about 90 minutes before Kirk was struck while addressing a crowd.

    The suspect was in different clothes and seemed to be limping when he returned.

    Footage captured the sniper making his way to the rooftop of Losee Building.

    He was “crouching down and then crawling to the corner of the building,” Hull said.

    A rifle was fired at around 12:20 p.m., after which the same man was seen running across the rooftop.

    He was captured dropping an unknown object in his hands as he made his way off campus.

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    Image credits: ForbesBreakingNews

    Hull also testified that Robinson allegedly returned to the campus when investigators began searching for the suspect and had a brief interaction with an officer.

    The officer found him suspicious and noted down the license plate of the grey Dodge Challenger he was driving.

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

    At the time of Kirk’s assassination, Robinson and Twiggs shared an apartment in St. George. And the former had admitted to committing the crime in a text message to the latter.

    Twiggs also allegedly found a note under the keyboard of the prime suspect’s computer that said, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it.”

    The roommate texted Robinson asking whether he was the rooftop sniper.

    “I am, I’m sorry,” he replied, as per court documents.

    The hearing is expected to end on Friday, with Judge Tony Graf determining whether the prosecution has presented sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

    “This is America. The fact is always twisted,” one commented online 

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

    FBI Expert Drops DNA Bombshell In Tyler Robinson Trial, '95 Percent Match' Shocks Courtroom

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    What do you think ?
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While it is unfortunate that children lost their father, I won't lose sleep over someone who spreads white christian nationalism

    3
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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How bad a "journalist" do you have to be to turn "95% of the DNA came from one person" into "95% matc"h? "She noted that Robinson’s DNA profile aligned better with the 95 percent contributor.” Aligned better? That's not even a remotely close match. It just means that Robinson's DNA came closer to matching the bigger DNA sample that to the smaller sample. The best the analyst could manage was that it was "very likely" Robinson. Even if the standard was lower then reasonable doubt I don't see how those results are even useful to the prosecution. It's like saying "Well, it could be him, but it could also be a lot of other people."

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    jennifer_green avatar
    Jennifer Green
    Jennifer Green
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Assassination rip ck

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FAFO. He was a bigot who said it was okay if a bunch of people died so that we could continue to avoid having gun control. He got the world he wanted.

    3
    3points
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    User avatar
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While it is unfortunate that children lost their father, I won't lose sleep over someone who spreads white christian nationalism

    3
    3points
    reply
    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How bad a "journalist" do you have to be to turn "95% of the DNA came from one person" into "95% matc"h? "She noted that Robinson’s DNA profile aligned better with the 95 percent contributor.” Aligned better? That's not even a remotely close match. It just means that Robinson's DNA came closer to matching the bigger DNA sample that to the smaller sample. The best the analyst could manage was that it was "very likely" Robinson. Even if the standard was lower then reasonable doubt I don't see how those results are even useful to the prosecution. It's like saying "Well, it could be him, but it could also be a lot of other people."

    0
    0points
    reply
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    jennifer_green avatar
    Jennifer Green
    Jennifer Green
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Assassination rip ck

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FAFO. He was a bigot who said it was okay if a bunch of people died so that we could continue to avoid having gun control. He got the world he wanted.

    3
    3points
    reply
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