56 Ignorant Things Middle-Class People Say That They Need To Stop Immediately
When someone uses a season as a verb, you know you are in the company of ignorance. "We are summering in Tuscany," delivered with complete composure, as if this is a normal thing that normal people say in normal conversations, while somewhere nearby, a person is quietly calculating whether they can afford to put the heating on this winter. Not winter as a verb. Winter as a cold, expensive, extremely real noun.
The middle class has developed its own language, reference points, and bizarre blind spots that are equal parts fascinating and infuriating, depending on where you are standing. The wellness advice, the property ladder opinions, the baffling confidence with which deeply out-of-touch things are said to people who cannot afford to relate to a single word of them. These are the worst of the worst.
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I'll eat your leftovers, your rightovers, heck even your middleovers. I'm not picky.
The middle class did not always exist. Before the Industrial Revolution turned the economic world upside down in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, society operated on a brutally simple two-tier system: you were either born into land and title, or you were not, and that was largely the end of the conversation.
The rise of factories, trade, and professional work created something entirely new: a class of people who built their position through skill and commerce rather than inheritance. They were not aristocrats. They were not peasants. They were something the world had not quite seen before, and they have been finding their own way ever since.
New clothes every year? You were lucky. With two elder brothers that just... wasn't a thing for me. I guess I must have had school trousers and shirts from new, but not the uniform blazer which was always a hand-me-down. I had a nick-name of "dosser" aged about 13, so badly was I dressed.
The global middle class is considerably larger than most people picture when they imagine it. Somewhere between 4 and 4.5 billion people currently fall into this category worldwide, meaning that for the first time in human history, more than half the planet lives in a middle-class household.
The defining threshold is roughly $11 to $110 in spending power per day, adjusted for local costs. This is a bracket wide enough to contain both the person agonizing over an avocado at a farmers market and the person who has never set foot in a farmers market in their life, and yet here they both are.
My ex was always talking about passive income like renting a house out or something. She had her mother's money and her mother's multiple properties to fall back on. I had what was in my savings account which was little to none because I lived a little bit more than paycheck-to-paycheck but not much more [ I could get my starbux]. We were married. Thanks ex.
Getting into the middle class and staying in the middle class are two different conversations, and getting out of it entirely is a third one that nobody talks about enough. The route in typically runs through education, specialized skills, and consistent employment, all achievable with the right circumstances and a significant amount of work.
The route upward from there is a fundamentally different challenge. Building genuine upper-class wealth requires moving away from earning a wage and toward owning assets that generate income independently. The middle class works for its money. The upper class has largely arranged for its money to work for itself.
It's an inherent part of the "American Dream", going back forever, that you can only show your success by being 'better' than someone else, hance it's important to ensure that the poor people stay poor, otherwise there would be nobody you could look down on. Which is why so many poor people vte against universal health care, cos it would help the people even poorer than them even more, relatively speaking.
Baby boomers were the golden generation of the middle class in a way that has not been replicated since. When boomers were in their 20s, nearly 70% of them fell into middle-income territory. This represents a level of generational economic stability that successive cohorts have simply not been able to match.
The middle class has been quietly shrinking ever since, meaning millennials and Gen Z are navigating a significantly more compressed version of the economic landscape that their parents and grandparents built their assumptions on. This does go some way toward explaining why the advice to simply "get on the property ladder" lands the way it does.
My uncle took his family to Panama City once a summer. They drove all night after he got off work. Then he slept all day in the car while the kids had a beach day. Then they drove back home. 24 hours round-trip. All they could afford. At least they got that.
In the United States, the middle class has an official income bracket, and it is broader than most people expect. A three-person household earning anywhere between roughly $55,800 and $167,500 annually falls within the middle-class definition used by the Pew Research Center and the U.S. Census Bureau.
That is a range wide enough to contain deeply different lived experiences. You will have the family carefully managing every monthly expense at the lower end, and the household taking two international holidays a year at the upper end. They are technically the same class. They are not, in any meaningful daily sense, living the same life.
Answer) Bank Charges. Every one of those rejected payments (Direct Debits) was a slap in the face. I'm grateful I'm not in that position but I learnt the hard way. I say how much and I say when, even now.
In the United Kingdom, class identity is expressed as much through shopping habits and leisure choices as it is through income, and a large-scale YouGov survey mapped this out with uncomfortable precision. Buying groceries at Waitrose or Marks and Spencer rather than a budget supermarket emerged as a significant class marker.
So did taking skiing holidays abroad, a leisure activity that carries a very specific set of financial and cultural assumptions baked directly into its existence. The British class system has always communicated itself through extremely specific consumer choices, and the supermarket you walk into says more about your perceived social position than most people are entirely comfortable admitting.
Ask Americans how they define middle-class status, and the answers are grounded, practical, and very revealing. A Washington Post survey found that the top markers were not holidays or postcodes or supermarket preferences; they were a stable job, the ability to put money aside for the future, and access to health insurance.
No mention of summering anywhere. No skiing. Just security, savings, and not being one medical bill away from a financial crisis. The contrast between what the American middle class considers its defining characteristics and the oblivious confidence with which some of its members speak about financial struggle is, frankly, the whole article.
The ignorant comments on this list were almost never delivered with bad intentions, and that is the most important thing to hold onto as you read them. The middle-class blind spot is not cruelty; it is insulation. It is the very specific unawareness that comes from being comfortable enough, for long enough, that discomfort starts to feel like a choice rather than a circumstance.
The summer-as-a-verb crowd is not the villain. They are just people who have forgotten, or perhaps never fully learned, that the view looks completely different from the other side of the income bracket. The first step is noticing. This list is a good place to start.
Do you have any other middle-classisms that drive you up the wall? Share them in the comments!
How is that a middle class and not an upper class thing?