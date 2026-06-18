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When someone uses a season as a verb, you know you are in the company of ignorance. "We are summering in Tuscany," delivered with complete composure, as if this is a normal thing that normal people say in normal conversations, while somewhere nearby, a person is quietly calculating whether they can afford to put the heating on this winter. Not winter as a verb. Winter as a cold, expensive, extremely real noun.

The middle class has developed its own language, reference points, and bizarre blind spots that are equal parts fascinating and infuriating, depending on where you are standing. The wellness advice, the property ladder opinions, the baffling confidence with which deeply out-of-touch things are said to people who cannot afford to relate to a single word of them. These are the worst of the worst.

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#1

A comment highlighting an ignorant thing middle-class people say about those on welfare.

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    #2

    A social media post highlighting ignorant things middle-class people say, such as not eating leftovers.

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    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll eat your leftovers, your rightovers, heck even your middleovers. I'm not picky.

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    #3

    A social media post about ignorant things middle-class people say, specifically about not knowing how to use public transportation.

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    The middle class did not always exist. Before the Industrial Revolution turned the economic world upside down in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, society operated on a brutally simple two-tier system: you were either born into land and title, or you were not, and that was largely the end of the conversation.

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    The rise of factories, trade, and professional work created something entirely new: a class of people who built their position through skill and commerce rather than inheritance. They were not aristocrats. They were not peasants. They were something the world had not quite seen before, and they have been finding their own way ever since.
    #4

    Middle-class people say: My parents got me a car when I turned 16. Ignorant things.

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    #5

    An ignorant thing middle-class people say, assuming everyone can get new clothes anytime.

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    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    New clothes every year? You were lucky. With two elder brothers that just... wasn't a thing for me. I guess I must have had school trousers and shirts from new, but not the uniform blazer which was always a hand-me-down. I had a nick-name of "dosser" aged about 13, so badly was I dressed.

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    #6

    An ignorant thing middle-class people say: asking about living off savings interest after a layoff.

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    The global middle class is considerably larger than most people picture when they imagine it. Somewhere between 4 and 4.5 billion people currently fall into this category worldwide, meaning that for the first time in human history, more than half the planet lives in a middle-class household.

    The defining threshold is roughly $11 to $110 in spending power per day, adjusted for local costs. This is a bracket wide enough to contain both the person agonizing over an avocado at a farmers market and the person who has never set foot in a farmers market in their life, and yet here they both are.
    #7

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment by herpaderp_maplesyrup about middle-class people parking money in real estate.

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    Stephanie A Mutti
    Stephanie A Mutti
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My ex was always talking about passive income like renting a house out or something. She had her mother's money and her mother's multiple properties to fall back on. I had what was in my savings account which was little to none because I lived a little bit more than paycheck-to-paycheck but not much more [ I could get my starbux]. We were married. Thanks ex.

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    #8

    A social media post with a comment questioning the concept of savings, illustrating ignorant things middle-class people say.

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    #9

    A social media post with the comment, Why did you wait until you ran out of ___ to get more? Just grab it when you're running low, highlighting ignorant things middle-class people say.

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    Getting into the middle class and staying in the middle class are two different conversations, and getting out of it entirely is a third one that nobody talks about enough. The route in typically runs through education, specialized skills, and consistent employment, all achievable with the right circumstances and a significant amount of work.

    The route upward from there is a fundamentally different challenge. Building genuine upper-class wealth requires moving away from earning a wage and toward owning assets that generate income independently. The middle class works for its money. The upper class has largely arranged for its money to work for itself.
    #10

    A comment from thesparklybrie asking, You don't have anybody you can ask for help? among ignorant things middle-class people say.

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    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That doesn't have to be related to money though. My mom grew up in poverty, but was always surrounded. There were a lot of issues, but when necessary they all banded together and it was a BIG family.

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    #11

    A social media post about ignorant things middle-class people say regarding asking parents for money for law school.

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    #12

    Middle-class people say poverty is a moral failing, ignoring systemic financial struggles.

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's an inherent part of the "American Dream", going back forever, that you can only show your success by being 'better' than someone else, hance it's important to ensure that the poor people stay poor, otherwise there would be nobody you could look down on. Which is why so many poor people vte against universal health care, cos it would help the people even poorer than them even more, relatively speaking.

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    Baby boomers were the golden generation of the middle class in a way that has not been replicated since. When boomers were in their 20s, nearly 70% of them fell into middle-income territory. This represents a level of generational economic stability that successive cohorts have simply not been able to match.

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    The middle class has been quietly shrinking ever since, meaning millennials and Gen Z are navigating a significantly more compressed version of the economic landscape that their parents and grandparents built their assumptions on. This does go some way toward explaining why the advice to simply "get on the property ladder" lands the way it does.

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    #13

    An ignorant thing middle-class people say: Just quit, then, regarding a terrible job.

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    #14

    An ignorant middle-class comment: Poor people just make worse choices.

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    sprite420 avatar
    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, you guys are getting choices?

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    #15

    Disenfranchisedchild's post on middle-class people and their vacations, illustrating ignorant things they say.

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    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My uncle took his family to Panama City once a summer. They drove all night after he got off work. Then he slept all day in the car while the kids had a beach day. Then they drove back home. 24 hours round-trip. All they could afford. At least they got that.

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    In the United States, the middle class has an official income bracket, and it is broader than most people expect. A three-person household earning anywhere between roughly $55,800 and $167,500 annually falls within the middle-class definition used by the Pew Research Center and the U.S. Census Bureau.

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    That is a range wide enough to contain deeply different lived experiences. You will have the family carefully managing every monthly expense at the lower end, and the household taking two international holidays a year at the upper end. They are technically the same class. They are not, in any meaningful daily sense, living the same life.

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    #16

    A social media post featuring the question, Why don't you just put your bills on auto-pay?, an example of ignorant things middle-class people say.

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    nicolaroberts avatar
    Nicola Roberts
    Nicola Roberts
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Answer) Bank Charges. Every one of those rejected payments (Direct Debits) was a slap in the face. I'm grateful I'm not in that position but I learnt the hard way. I say how much and I say when, even now.

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    #17

    A social media post detailing ignorant things middle-class people say, specifically oversimplifying poverty and resource access.

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sam Vimes' boots again.

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    #18

    Screenshot showing an ignorant thing middle-class people say: So where is the family vacation taking place this year?

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    In the United Kingdom, class identity is expressed as much through shopping habits and leisure choices as it is through income, and a large-scale YouGov survey mapped this out with uncomfortable precision. Buying groceries at Waitrose or Marks and Spencer rather than a budget supermarket emerged as a significant class marker.

    So did taking skiing holidays abroad, a leisure activity that carries a very specific set of financial and cultural assumptions baked directly into its existence. The British class system has always communicated itself through extremely specific consumer choices, and the supermarket you walk into says more about your perceived social position than most people are entirely comfortable admitting.
    #19

    A comment from wish.dreamer2 discussing ignorant things middle-class people say: Her boyfriend dries his hands with paper towels.

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    #20

    A comment about ignorant things middle-class people say: So no one can cosign for you?

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    #21

    A comment about ignorant things middle-class people say regarding car ownership and assumptions.

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    Ask Americans how they define middle-class status, and the answers are grounded, practical, and very revealing. A Washington Post survey found that the top markers were not holidays or postcodes or supermarket preferences; they were a stable job, the ability to put money aside for the future, and access to health insurance.

    No mention of summering anywhere. No skiing. Just security, savings, and not being one medical bill away from a financial crisis. The contrast between what the American middle class considers its defining characteristics and the oblivious confidence with which some of its members speak about financial struggle is, frankly, the whole article.
    #22

    A social media post about ignorant things middle-class people say, like throwing out old items unnecessarily.

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    #23

    Middle-class people comment about medical debt after a single visit, highlighting financial struggles.

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    #24

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment by NailsNCoffee about ignorant middle-class thoughts on food banks.

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    The ignorant comments on this list were almost never delivered with bad intentions, and that is the most important thing to hold onto as you read them. The middle-class blind spot is not cruelty; it is insulation. It is the very specific unawareness that comes from being comfortable enough, for long enough, that discomfort starts to feel like a choice rather than a circumstance.

    The summer-as-a-verb crowd is not the villain. They are just people who have forgotten, or perhaps never fully learned, that the view looks completely different from the other side of the income bracket. The first step is noticing. This list is a good place to start.

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    Do you have any other middle-classisms that drive you up the wall? Share them in the comments!
    #25

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment by a_little_sloth about middle-class people saying, I don't feel like cooking, let's go out.

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    #26

    Middle-class people obsessing about their 401K. Ignorant things middle-class people say.

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    #27

    Middle-class people throwing out dirty Tupperware that is too gross to clean. Things middle-class people say.

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    #28

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment detailing an ignorant middle-class statement about asking parents for money.

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    #29

    An ignorant thing middle-class people say: Do you ski? on a social media post screenshot.

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    #30

    Screenshot of an ignorant thing middle-class people say: anything referencing their cabin or vacation home.

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    lizzylizzard avatar
    Lizzy Lizzard
    Lizzy Lizzard
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is that a middle class and not an upper class thing?

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    #31

    Middle-class person says, Worse case, Ill move back in with my parents, an ignorant thing they say.

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    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom just moved in with me and my twin brother might. So I better keep my income, or it's three people in financial troubles

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    #32

    Middle-class people say: you all had dessert EVERY night? and they were confused that I didnt. Ignorant things.

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    #33

    Middle-class people say: Just put it on your credit card and pay it off before the end of the month. Ignorant things.

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    #34

    Middle-class people say: I will just get a new one. about something that cost $50 or $100. Ignorant things.

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    #35

    A comment about ignorant things middle-class people say regarding a stay-at-home parent.

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    #36

    A comment discussing ignorant things middle-class people say, such as piracy is bad, from a first-world view.

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    #37

    A comment about middle-class people saying things work out for the best, from a working-class perspective.

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    #38

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment by aidsfarts on picky eating as a middle-class behavior.

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    #39

    Pineappleparty_'s observation on middle-class people riding lawnmowers, pointing out ignorant things they say.

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    #40

    No1flyhalf's comment about middle-class people shopping at Target, showcasing ignorant things they say.

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    #41

    Yeiamsatonthetoilet's thoughts on middle-class people's confidence, revealing ignorant things they say.

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    #42

    A social media post about middle-class people thinking of an outage instead of being cut off, an example of ignorant things they say.

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    #43

    Middle-class people say they are due for a new one, cars, TVs, cameras, phones, an ignorant thing to say.

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    #44

    A comment from storysandee about ignorant things middle-class people say, specifically about parents taking and picking up from school.

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    #45

    An ignorant thing middle-class people say about having a pool.

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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe I need to revise my definition of middle class, because to me that is more a very rich person thing! (Unless we're talking about an inflatable pool, which I doubt...)

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    #46

    A comment on middle-class people saying how dental health indicates economic background.

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    #47

    An ignorant thing middle-class people say: My family has a house in...

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    #48

    A comment about ignorant things middle-class people say regarding trust funds and parental help.

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    lizzylizzard avatar
    Lizzy Lizzard
    Lizzy Lizzard
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another very NOT middle class thing

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    #49

    Middle-class people bragging about getting the best deals. Ignorant things middle-class people say.

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    #50

    Middle-class people arguing about who is or is not middle class. Ignorant things middle-class people say.

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    #51

    Anonymous post about middle-class people and summer camp, highlighting ignorant things they say.

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    #52

    A social media post featuring a common ignorant phrase middle-class people say: it's not that expensive.

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    #53

    Middle-class people say: The phrase annual vacation. Ignorant things.

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    #54

    A comment on ignorant things middle-class people say, like using the phrase in our world.

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    #55

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment by d33p_blu3 discussing middle-class people paying off debt and taking on more.

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    #56

    Middle-class people enjoying minivan road trips. Ignorant things middle-class people say.

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