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When someone uses a season as a verb, you know you are in the company of ignorance. "We are summering in Tuscany," delivered with complete composure, as if this is a normal thing that normal people say in normal conversations, while somewhere nearby, a person is quietly calculating whether they can afford to put the heating on this winter. Not winter as a verb. Winter as a cold, expensive, extremely real noun.

The middle class has developed its own language, reference points, and bizarre blind spots that are equal parts fascinating and infuriating, depending on where you are standing. The wellness advice, the property ladder opinions, the baffling confidence with which deeply out-of-touch things are said to people who cannot afford to relate to a single word of them. These are the worst of the worst.