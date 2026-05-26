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Inheritance is one of those things that has a unique talent for revealing exactly who people are when money enters the group chat. It can bring out generosity, gratitude, and genuine love. It can also bring out something considerably less flattering, and it tends to do so at the worst possible time, usually when grief is still fresh, and the legal paperwork has barely dried.

One woman received an inheritance from toxic parents, accepted it anyway because she figured something good should come from the wreckage, and immediately offered her sister half without being asked. But that wouldn’t cut it…

More info: Reddit

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Inheritance has a unique talent for revealing exactly who people are when money is involved, often tearing families apart

Image credits: svetlanasokolova / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A woman decided to offer her sister half the money she inherited from their toxic parents, but before even knowing that, the sister came over to ask for money for her IVF treatment

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Image credits: cookie_studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Half was not going to be enough for the IVF clinic they had chosen, and her husband explained that Ella deserved the full amount because she had faced more struggles

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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She held her ground, explained the college fund and the promise they had made each other about their children, and asked them to leave when Ella accused her of rubbing motherhood in her face

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Image credits: Throwawayysister

The husband came back alone to apologize and then asked about the money again; legal threats followed, and the money was quickly off the table completely

When the inheritance from the narrator’s toxic parents was finalized, she had already made up her mind about what to do. Her sister, Ella, had been kicked out as a teenager for being bi and got nothing, so before Ella even finished explaining why she had come over, the OP interrupted her and said the words she had already prepared. Half the money was Ella’s. She deserved it.

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That was not what Ella and her husband John had come to ask for. They wanted all of it. Half, they explained, would not cover another round of IVF at the clinic they had chosen. She was taken aback but held her ground, explaining that her half was already earmarked for her three-year-old daughter’s college fund and an emergency fund for her teenage years.

This is a promise she and Ella had made to each other about their own children after growing up with nothing. Ella came back from the kitchen and accused her of rubbing motherhood in her face. John said Ella deserved the full amount because she had faced more struggles, despite knowing full well that both sisters had been hurt by their parents. She asked them to leave.

She called her husband Tom, they talked it through, and agreed not to give the full amount. When Ella called back, she told her the answer was no and hung up. She felt guilty enough to post about it online and was told firmly and repeatedly that she had nothing to apologize for. She decided not to reach out.

John came back alone a few days later, apologized, and then asked about the money again. Tom handled it. John threatened to sue. Ella started posting about it on Facebook. The OP cut contact, blocked them both, and when they showed up again asking for the half she had originally offered, she and Tom decided that ship had sailed.

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The financial reality of IVF is brutal and worth understanding before forming any opinions about this situation. A single cycle in the United States costs between $15,000 and $25,000, and because most patients require two to three cycles to achieve a successful pregnancy, total out-of-pocket expenses frequently reach between $30,000 and $50,000.

The desperation behind Ella and John’s request was real, and the financial pressure of repeated failed cycles in a relationship is well-documented. None of that, however, changes the fact that she had already offered half without being asked and been told it was not enough. And sadly, inheritance disputes between siblings are more common than most families would like to admit.

Dutton Gregory notes that almost 50% of all inheritance disputes involve siblings, which says something uncomfortable about what money does to family relationships. In this particular case, there was no legal ground to stand on because she was under no obligation to share anything at all. She had been a good Samaritan from the start, and the legal threats John made were, as her lawyer confirmed, entirely empty.

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But keeping some money for her daughter wasn’t selfish at all. Over 18 years, the compounding effect of investing means money earns interest on top of previously earned interest, multiplying significantly over time. At an 8% return, the original amount could grow to nearly four times its value by the time her daughter needs it. That is not a trivial consideration when college costs are only going in one direction.

She offered half before being asked, was called selfish for not giving more, watched the goalposts move from all of it to half of it to legal threats to Facebook posts, and ended up keeping everything. The internet unanimously agreed she had earned that outcome.

Do you think she was being fair by rescinding the offer? Share your thoughts with us below!

The internet told her she had nothing to apologize for, her lawyer confirmed there was nothing legally actionable, and the money is now sitting safely in a fund

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