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Paradise Season 2 Finale’s Most Confusing Twist Explained By Creators
Two characters from Paradise Season 2 finale shown in tense moments, highlighting the seasonu2019s most confusing twist explained.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Paradise Season 2 Finale’s Most Confusing Twist Explained By Creators

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Paradise season 2 saved its most baffling twist for the finale, completely changing how viewers see one character. 

The second season introduced viewers to Link, a survivor searching for the bunker housing Alex. In the finale, Alex is revealed to be a quantum AI supercomputer, and Link’s true identity also comes to light.

After several clues earlier in the season, Link is revealed to be Dylan, the long-deceased child of Samantha “Sinatra” Redmond. Given Dylan’s fate and Link’s involvement in Alex’s creation, the twist is not only baffling but also forces viewers to question its legitimacy.

Highlights
  • The Paradise season 2 finale reveals Link’s surprising connection to Sinatra.
  • The confusing twist is connected to the show’s quantum time theory.
  • Dan Fogelman hinted that missing pieces about Link’s past are still to be uncovered.

Thankfully, the finale’s co-writer and the series creator have come forward with some answers. 

RELATED:

    Is Link really Sinatra’s son in Paradise season 2?

    Man peeking cautiously from a dusty vehicle, illustrating the Paradise season 2 finale’s most confusing twist explained by creators.

    Image credits: Hulu

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    The second season introduces viewers to Link, played by Thomas Doherty, whose sole goal is to find and terminate Alex. However, it is later revealed that Alex is a supercomputer capable of predicting the future. 

    Samantha “Sinatra” Redmond (Julianne Nicholson) funded the project developed by Professor Henry Miller. However, Link, a child prodigy, actually created the AI core powering Alex.

    Sinatra’s son, Dylan, passed away from an unspecified disease as a child. However, after meeting Link, she begins to believe he is her deceased son. She learns that Link was born the same day as her son, which seemingly confirms her suspicions.

    However, Link is also skeptical of the idea, and the finale never explicitly confirms whether he is really Dylan. Given Sinatra and Link’s roles in Alex’s creation, their relationship becomes even more confusing.

    Paradise writer explains how the show’s time manipulation works

    A woman in a gray suit stands thoughtfully in an office setting, relating to Paradise Season 2 finale twist explained by creators.

    Image credits: Hulu

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    Following the season 2 finale, executive producer John Hoberg, who co-wrote the episode, sat down for a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

    During the interview, Hoberg was asked about the confusing Dylan reveal. Although the writer did not provide a straightforward answer, he explained how Alex’s time manipulation was connected to the twist. 

    His co-writer, Seena Haddad, who works at Caltech, helped shape the show’s non-linear depiction of time, which is based on a prevailing quantum theory.

    Two characters from Paradise season 2 finale standing outside, capturing the most confusing twist moment explained by creators.

    Image credits: Hulu

    “If you think of time as a block of cheese, the way we process time is that we slice off a piece of cheese as we move through it. But in this quantum theory, time actually exists all at once,” he said.

    Hoberg added that different timelines could be viewed as separate blocks, with Alex’s time manipulation allowing slices to move from one block to another.

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    “We’re playing with almost a multiverse kind of idea. Maybe Sinatra is crazy, and Alex isn’t really doing this, but she sure feels like Dylan could be proof that this is actually working,” he shared.

    Hoberg’s comments suggest that Link is an anomaly who may be Sinatra’s son from a different timeline.

    Paradise creator Dan Fogelman on the finale’s big Dylan twist

    Woman in a dark blazer sitting indoors with a thoughtful expression, related to Paradise Season 2 finale twist discussion.

    Image credits: Hulu

    In an interview with the LA Times, creator Dan Fogelman provided a more ambiguous answer to whether Link is actually Sinatra’s son. 

    The showrunner refused to provide an outright explanation, arguing that the situation was far more complicated than simple time travel, especially because of where the show is headed on a sci-fi level.

    Man sitting outside near trailer and motorcycle, symbolizing Paradise Season 2 finale’s confusing twist explained by creators.

    Image credits: Hulu

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    Fogelman also hinted that viewers do not have the complete information about Link and his connection to Sinatra to piece together the truth. 

    “We’re meant to believe that he is her son. Or a version thereof,” he said.

    For now, Link is clearly connected to Sinatra, but the true nature of their relationship could evolve, given the show’s non-linear storytelling.

    Paradise is streaming on Hulu.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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