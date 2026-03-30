Paradise Season 3 Release Date, Plot, Cast: Everything We Know So Far

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Paradise concluded its second season on Monday (March 30), with the final episode resolving the mystery of Alex’s true identity.

The post-apocalyptic thriller follows Agent Xavier Collins as he investigates conspiracies tied to the U.S. President’s assassination and a secret underground bunker. Season 2 saw Collins return to Colorado after reuniting with his wife.

Highlights Paradise season 2’s finale reveals Alex’s true nature, ending with a major time-travel cliffhanger.

Creator Dan Fogelman has confirmed the story was planned as a three-season arc with a definitive ending.

Alternative timelines and a hidden bunker set up high stakes for Sterling K. Brown’s Xavier Collins.

In the finale, Collins discovers Alex’s true nature, triggering a time-travel twist and a major cliffhanger. Therefore, fans are likely eager for updates on the show’s third season.

Here’s everything revealed about Paradise season 3.

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When does Paradise season 3 release?

Image credits: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

Paradise season 3 doesn’t have a confirmed release date, but is likely to premiere in early 2027.

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A third installment was formally announced on March 17, just days before the season 2 finale premiered. In November 2025, creator Dan Fogelman confirmed that season 3 was already in the writing stage.

Earlier this month, he revealed on X that filming was expected to begin in a few weeks. The second season started production in March 2025 and premiered roughly a year later. Fans can therefore expect a similar timeline for the third installment.

Image credits: Hulu

The upcoming season will likely be the sci-fi drama’s final chapter. In a January 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fogelman admitted that Paradise was planned to be a “three-season show.”

In February 2026, executive producer John Hoberg reiterated the plan to conclude the story in season 3.

“We know what the end is, and it’s an end that would make it very difficult to make a season four come afterward,” he told THR.

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However, Hulu has yet to confirm whether the third installment will indeed be the show’s swansong.

Who is returning for Paradise season 3?

Image credits: Hulu

Although no formal casting announcements have been made, most of the main cast members are expected to reprise their roles in season 3.

During an interview with Collider, lead star Sterling K. Brown confirmed his involvement, admitting he was aware of the show’s endgame.

“I think our audience will be very happy with how the show concludes,” he said.

Image credits: Hulu

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Other series regulars expected to return include:

Sarah Shahi as Gabriela Torabi,

Nicole Brydon Bloom as Jane Driscoll,

Aliyah Mastin as Presley Collins

Percy Daggs IV as James Collins

Krys Marshall as Nicole Robinson

Enuka Okuma as Teri Rogers-Collins

Charlie Evans as Jeremy Bradford

Despite her character’s shocking demise in the season 2 finale, Julianne Nicholson could return as Samantha “Sinatra” Redmond, either in flashbacks or through the show’s newly introduced time-manipulation twist.

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What will Paradise season 3 be about?

Image credits: Hulu

Season 3 will likely pick up immediately after the second-season finale, which revealed that Alex is an AI supercomputer posing a threat to the world.

Before her demise, Sinatra entrusted Collins with access codes to a second bunker beneath Denver Airport, where Alex is hidden. Season 3 is therefore likely to follow Collins’ quest to stop Alex and rectify the past.

However, given Link’s involvement in Alex’s creation, he is likely to stop Collins from outright destroying the supercomputer, creating friction between the two.

The season 2 finale also confirmed the existence of alternative timelines, opening the door to time travel. Collins could travel back and thwart the doomsday event that started the series or inadvertently become the reason for it.

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Paradise is streaming on Hulu.