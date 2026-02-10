Who Is Sterling Brown? Sterling Kelby Brown is an American actor known for his compelling and deeply emotional performances. His work consistently elevates complex narratives on screen. He earned widespread acclaim for his Emmy-winning portrayal of prosecutor Christopher Darden in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, which cemented his reputation for powerful dramatic depth.

Full Name Sterling Kelby Brown Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Stanford University, New York University Father Sterling Brown Mother Aralean Banks Brown Siblings Ariel Brown, Angela Brown, Armand Brown, Robert Brown Kids Andrew, Amaré

Early Life and Education Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Sterling Kelby Brown was one of five children to Sterling Brown and Aralean Banks Brown. His father passed away when he was ten years old. He later attended Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School before pursuing an acting degree at Stanford University, followed by a Master of Fine Arts from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Notable Relationships Sterling Kelby Brown is married to actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, whom he met as a freshman at Stanford University. They eloped in 2006 before holding a larger ceremony in 2007. Brown and Bathe share two sons, Andrew and Amaré, with whom he actively co-parents, often speaking about the joys and challenges of fatherhood.

Career Highlights Sterling Kelby Brown first captivated audiences with his Emmy-winning portrayal of Christopher Darden in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, a role that brought him widespread critical acclaim. He further solidified his status with his iconic performance as Randall Pearson in the NBC drama series This Is Us. His extensive career also includes powerful supporting roles in major films like Black Panther and Marshall, showcasing his versatility across blockbuster and historical dramas. Brown has garnered three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award to date.