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Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress
Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron, and another woman outdoors. Brigitte Macron holds her husband's arm, relating to recent reports.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Brigitte Macron isn’t letting the recent stories about herself and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, 48, run wild anymore.

The first lady of France has broken her silence on allegations about slapping her husband for apparently exchanging flirty texts with an actress.

She flatly denied the story, which once again spotlighted the viral slap from last year.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Brigitte Macron addressed the recent stories about herself and her husband Emmanuel Macron.
    • A French journalist claimed she slapped him in public last year over text messages exchanged between Emmanuel and an actress.
    • “She [Brigitte] saw herself being erased,” the journalist said, quoting one of her friends.

    Brigitte Macron isn’t letting the recent stories about herself and her husband Emmanuel Macron run wild anymore

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

    Image credits: Heather Diehl/Getty Images

    Brigitte Macron released a statement after a French journalist alleged that she slapped her husband Emmanuel Macron in public last year because of a text she saw on his phone.

    The text was allegedly sent from Iranian-born actress Golshifteh Farahani, who had a “platonic love affair” with the French leader, according to bombshell claims made by journalist and author Florian Tardif in his new book An (almost) perfect couple.

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    Florian, a journalist for Paris Match, claimed Brigitte “lost her temper” and shoved him away after seeing the text.

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

    Image credits: Andrzej Iwanczuk/Getty Images

    The moment was captured on camera just before the couple set foot on Vietnamese soil for an official visit in May last year.

    After the book went on sale on Wednesday, representatives for the French first lady denied claims that Golshifteh had anything to do with the on-camera slap.

    They also insisted that Brigitte would never check Emmanuel’s cellphone.

    Representatives for the French first lady denied claims that Golshifteh Farahani had anything to do with the on-camera slap

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

    Image credits: Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

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    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

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    “Brigitte Macron categorically denied this account directly to the author on March 5, specifying that she never looks at her husband’s mobile phone,” the statement said.

    According to Florian’s bombshell claims, Emmanuel and Golshifteh would exchange text messages that became a point of contention in his marriage.

    Golshifteh gained popularity in 2008 after starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Ridley Scott film Body of Lies.

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

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    “The French president had a platonic love affair with the actress for several months,” Florian said while speaking to RTL radio this week.

    “They had told me this repeatedly. The messages they showed me were quite advanced,” he added.

    The journalist alleged some of the messages “went quite far,” including one that said, “You are very beautiful.”

    Some of the messages “went quite far,” including one that said, “you are very beautiful,” the journalist claimed

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

    Image credits: Andrea Hanks/Official White House

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

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    “These messages led to tensions that ended with the private quarrel becoming public,” Florian added.

    When Brigitte and Emmanuel were flying to Hanoi, Vietnam, in May last year, the French first lady had read a “message that she was never meant to read.”

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    This led to a “dispute [that was] longer and harsher than usual,” he claimed.

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

    Image credits: ELLE

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

    “What hurt Brigitte was not so much the contents of the message as what it hinted at: a possibility … nothing tangible or that could really be denounced but the idea alone … was enough,” the journalist wrote in his book.

    Quoting a friend of the French first lady, Florian said: “She [Brigitte] saw herself being erased.”

    Florian, who claimed he spoke to more than 70 sources to corroborate the story, said the couple quarreled on the plane, which set the stage for the viral “slap” being caught on camera.

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    Rumors about a relationship between Emmanuel and Golshifteh first surfaced last year.

    The actress acknowledged them in an interview, saying, “Fair or unfair, they are only rumours. They are like waves that come and go.”

    Golshifteh has acknowledged rumors about her being in a relationship with the French president

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

    Image credits: CANAL+

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    Following Brigitte’s viral slap last year, Emmanuel’s office initially claimed the video was fake.

    They then claimed the couple was being playful with each other.

    Emmanuel also addressed the incident himself and said, “There’s a video showing me joking and teasing my wife and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it.”

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

    Image credits: Elizabeth Fraser/U.S. Army

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    US President Donald Trump mocked the viral moment earlier this year, claiming Brigitte “treats him extremely badly.”

    “I call up France, Macron – whose wife treats him extremely badly. Still recovering from the right to the jaw,” he said during a private lunch in Washington in April.

    Emmanuel hit back, saying the comments were “neither elegant nor up to standard.”

    “So I am not going to respond to them – they do not merit a response,” he added.

    Florian claimed Brigitte once forced a young intern to leave for allegedly seducing her husband

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

    Image credits: Elizabeth Fraser/U.S. Army

    In his book, Florian also mentioned a “mysterious intern” who allegedly tried to make moves on the French president during his first term in office (2017–2022).

    The author referred to her as “Scheherazade” and described her as attractive, intelligent, and ambitious.

    “She tried to get close to the president – more out of ambition than love,” Florian wrote, quoting one of the president’s advisors saying she “used her charm to get what she wanted.”

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    Brigitte’s friend said the first lady “didn’t hold back” and “forced her to leave,” Florian claimed.

    The French president was a 15-year-old boy when he first met Brigitte, who worked as a teacher in his school.

    At the time, she was known as Brigitte Trogneux, married to banker Andre Auziere and mother to three children, Sebastien, Laurence, and Tiphaine.

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    A year after Brigitte divorced her husband, a 29-year-old Emmanuel and 54-year-old Brigitte tied the knot in 2007.

    “That man was exactly where he wanted to be,” one commenter wrote online

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

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    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

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    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

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    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

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    Brigitte Macron Breaks Silence After Report Claims She Slapped Husband Emmanuel Over Flirty Texts From Actress

     

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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