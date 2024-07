ADVERTISEMENT

Athletes are not the only ones making headlines following the kickoff of the 2024 Paris Olympics—French President Emmanuel Macron is also getting plenty of time in the spotlight, especially after photos of him sharing a rather intimate moment with his sports minister went viral.

In an encounter that could easily be mistaken for a romantic embrace, the 46-year-old president was seen gripping the arm of the former tennis pro, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, also 46, during the Olympics opener on Friday, July 26.

The sports minister had one hand clutching the French leader’s bicep and another arm wrapped around his neck as she laid a kiss on his cheek.

French President Emmanuel Macron shared an embrace with sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra that caused a stir online

Image credits: Sipa USA via VidaPress

Some people shook their head in disapproval over the embrace while others thought it was pretty harmless.

“It’s my lover that I’m kissing like this. Embarrassing,” one wrote while another disdainfully said, “I find this photo indecent, it’s not worthy of a president and a minister.”

One wrote, “Brigitte [Macron’s wife] won’t like it.”

“Ooh la la,” said one comment about the kiss while another asked, “What’s this kiss between Oudéa and Macron??!”

Emmanuel Macron et la Ministre des Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra !#ceremoniedouverture #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/iXZSnCvXhJ — Caroline KACI ⵣ 🌿🌿ⓩ (@Kabylissima2) July 27, 2024

Some thought Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s apparent discomfort in the background added to the awkwardness.

“Gabriel Attal, he pretends to look elsewhere! He doesn’t know where to stand!” one said.

Others didn’t think there was anything unusual about the encounter, with one saying, “I don’t see the harm in it. The French are known for kissing on both cheeks as a greeting. Vive La France!”

French magazine Madame Figaro was one of the first to highlight the kiss, and the outlet described the sports minister as someone who “certainly knows how to get people talking about her.”

Emmanuel has been married to his high school teacher, 71-year-old Brigitte Macron, since 2007



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmanuel et Brigitte Macron (@emmanueletbrigittemacron)

President Emmanuel has been married to his 71-year-old wife, Brigitte, for nearly two decades. Brigitte was his high school teacher while he was a student at Le Providence, a Catholic school in northern France.

The two did not date immediately but stayed in touch for years. Their relationship eventually bloomed, and they tied knot in 2007.

The French leader declared the 2024 Paris Olympic Games open during the kick-off ceremony on Friday, July 26

RT @EmmanuelMacron: Les Jeux de Paris 2024 sont ouverts ! pic.twitter.com/q1jYiIy7JK — Paris 2024 Olympics (English) (@OlympicsParis) July 26, 2024

Emmanuel declared the 2024 Paris Olympic Games open during the kick-off ceremony in Paris on a rainy Friday last week.

The ceremony saw several viral moments, including a colorful ensemble of “Drag Queens,” men in underwear, and other characters performing what appeared to be a reenactment of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper.

Team USA also sparked up a heated discussing online about their Ralph Lauren uniforms, with some calling it “embarrassing.”

The opening ceremony sparked several discussions, including one about Team USA’s Ralph Lauren uniforms

why does team USA look like they are going to a private school to sing show tunes https://t.co/wH7IoUEoib — anna 🎥 (@berzattto) July 27, 2024

“Ralph Lauren embarrassing team USA once again with these fits,” one wrote on X while another said, “You know it’s not working when Devin Booker (who is clearly trying everything he can to alter/salvage the uniform) looks bad.”