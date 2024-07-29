Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Assassin’s Creed Character?”: Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself
News

“Assassin’s Creed Character?”: Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Minions to a beheaded Marie Antoinette and a Smurf-blue Dionysus, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony sparked much discussion online.

Another moment that attracted the audience’s attention was the masked figure who appeared carrying the Olympic torch for much of the ceremony on Friday night (July 26).

Dressed in a black cloak with a hood and with their face hidden by a fencing mask, the mysterious character ran across the French capital’s rooftops, ziplined across the Seine, and brought the Olympic flame to iconic places like the Musée d’Orsay and the Louvre.

Highlights
  • A torchbearer in a black cloak and fencing mask captivated viewers at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony.
  • The mysterious figure handed the torch to football legend Zinedine Zidane.
  • Speculations arose that the torchbearer's look was inspired by characters from Assassin's Creed, Phantom of the Opera, and Arsène Lupin.
You May Also Like:

One of the standout figures during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics was the masked torch bearer who ziplined across the Seine
"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

Image credits: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

They last stopped at the Place du Trocadéro, where they handed the torch to the French football legend Zinedine Zidane before leaving the scene without revealing themselves. Zidane went on to pass the torch to Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal.

The three-and-a-half-hour opening ceremony, produced by Thomas Jolly, also featured performances by Lady Gaga and Céline Dion as well as R&B star Aya Nakamura and  local metal icons Gojira.

The mysterious figure handed the torch to football legend Zinedine Zidane

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Peter Cziborra – Pool/Getty Images

The protagonists of the event, the 7,000 athletes who will compete to bring glory to their countries, waved to the crowds from 85 boats that took them across the River Seine under a cloudy sky.

On social media, viewers speculated about the identity of the masked torch bearer and the character that may have inspired their outfit.

People quickly began speculating about the identity of the hooded acrobat

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself


Some have compared it to Arno Dorian, the character in the Ubisoft game Assassin’s Creed Unity, which is set during the French Revolution from 1789 to 1794. Headquartered in Saint-Mandé, in the eastern suburbs of Paris, Ubisoft is one of the world’s largest independent video game publishers, making the theory that Arno inspired the masked figure plausible.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the mysterious bearer was reportedly inspired by a number of characters from French culture, in addition to Dorian, including the Phantom of the Opera and detective Arsène Lupin.

Who was the hooded figure bearing the Olympic torch?

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

Image credits: simonnogueira

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

Image credits: simonnogueira

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

Image credits: simonnogueira

On Saturday, one day after the elaborate ceremony, the enigma of the hooded figure’s identity was partly revealed.

Simon Nogueira, a French free-running champion, disclosed that he was at least one of the people who played the role during the event. 

“I obviously wasn’t everywhere. Other incredible artists also hid on this character,” the 27-year-old wrote on the deleted Instagram post alongside a photo of himself in the mask.

Simon Nogueira, a French free-running champion, was revealed to be one of the people behind the mask

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

Image credits: simonnogueira

According to Clement Dumais, the 2019 Chase Tag World Champion and seven-time Ninja Warrior finalist, a total of 12 people wore the mask during the ceremony. Dumais clarified that he wasn’t among those playing the acrobat, saying, “Relax, I didn’t say it was me. I will do a live in one year to tell you the truth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the part on the roofs, it was obviously the goat Simon Nogueira.”

Simon Nogueria shares videos of himself running across Parisian rooftops

Nogueira also climbed the iconic Notre-Dame cathedral five months before a structural fire broke out in its roof space in April 2019.

The young acrobat and photographer has worked with brands like Saint Laurent, Netflix, Reebok, and PlayStation, according to his website. Interestingly, he has also played characters from Assassin’s Creed Unity and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate in promotional videos for Ubisoft.

@trifonovaxz Please tell me I’m not the only one 😭 | PLS PRETEND I USED A SLEEP TOKEN SONG ‼️😭🙏 btw – I am NOT sexualizing him, however, if anyone decides to do so – their comment will be deleted. #fyp #olympics #2024 #viral #foryou #editaudio #hearmeout #relatable #foryoupageofficiall ♬ Karma x Gimme More Brit Smith version – ᴛʀɪғᴏɴᴏᴠᴀ ೀ

@atraktrans Esse bofe da mascara das olimpiadas é tudo né fias @Simon Nogueira 🫦🫦 #olimpiadas #fy #olimpiadas #paris2024 #brasil🇧🇷 ♬ Ritmada Tchau Obrigado – DJ LKS 067 & MC BF & FreesTyle Sounds

People were impressed by the masked figure’s performance at the Olympics, writing, “Assassin’s creed character? Is that you?”

“I WAS RECORDING HIM EVERY TIME HE CAME ON SCREEN,” said another.

Others focused on the detailed outfit, adding, “The costume designer outdid themselves. The costume is really cool.”

Social media users praised Nogueira’s “unmatched” skills

ADVERTISEMENT

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

ADVERTISEMENT

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

"Assassin's Creed Character?": Mysterious Olympic Torchbearer Accidentally Reveals Himself

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

4

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
alistair_brownlee avatar
Alistair .Brownlee
Alistair .Brownlee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At one point they played Ezio's Family when he was getting kids into the boat.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
alistair_brownlee avatar
Alistair .Brownlee
Alistair .Brownlee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At one point they played Ezio's Family when he was getting kids into the boat.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda