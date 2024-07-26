Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Olympics trivia: How much do you know about this event?
Olympics trivia: How much do you know about this event?

Dovile D.
BoredPanda staff
As the world comes together to celebrate the pinnacle of athletic achievement, we invite you to test your knowledge and immerse yourself in the rich history of the Olympic Games. From its ancient origins to the modern-day spectacle, the Olympics have been a stage for incredible stories of triumph, perseverance, and excellence.

Whether you’re a seasoned sports enthusiast or just here for the fun, our trivia quiz will take you on a journey through iconic moments, legendary athletes, and fascinating facts. So, get ready to challenge yourself, and let us know how you did.

Olympics trivia: How much do you know about this event?
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
1 hour ago

My grandfather use to swim competitively with Johnny Weissmuller - they went to summer camp together. :) Also, the thing about Michael Phelps is wrong! He won 28.

Upstaged75
Upstaged75
1 hour ago

