Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

New Bride’s Side Piece Exposes Her In Front Of Husband For Cheating On Their Wedding Week
Woman exposing new bride for cheating during wedding week, standing near a lit outdoor wall lamp at night.
Couples, Relationships

New Bride’s Side Piece Exposes Her In Front Of Husband For Cheating On Their Wedding Week

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

A dramatic confrontation took place when a man barged into a newlywedded couple’s home and accused the bride of cheating on her husband.

The seemingly jilted lover claimed he had proof of the cheating while the husband stood speechless just a few feet away.

“He fell in love too quickly, but he did that man a favor. I call that an emotional Hero,” a netizen commented online.

Highlights
  • A man barged into a newlywedded couple’s home and accused the bride of cheating on her now-husband.
  • He called her “disgusting” for allegedly cheating during their wedding week.
  • “Look what you did to him. You just married him,” he said.
  • The man claimed he had proof of them being physically intimate at her aunt's house.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    A man barged into a newlywedded couple’s home, accusing the bride of cheating on her now-husband

    Woman holding high heel shoes, involved in a new bride's side piece confrontation during wedding week cheating exposure.

    Woman holding high heel shoes, involved in a new bride's side piece confrontation during wedding week cheating exposure.

    Image credits: thekcguy___/Instagram

    Videos of the fiery exchange went viral after the man showed up at the woman’s front door and accused her of cheating on her husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens assumed the man was a jilted lover who decided to expose the woman’s dilly-dallying that allegedly took place days before she tied the knot.

    “You are a f***ing cheater,” the man screamed at her.

    Young woman confronting another at night with a revealing quote about cheating during the wedding week exposed by side piece.

    Young woman confronting another at night with a revealing quote about cheating during the wedding week exposed by side piece.

    Image credits: thekcguy___/Instagram

    The video started off with the man filming the woman, who swatted her hand and tried to get the camera away from her.

    “Do not touch me or you’ll be going to the police,” the furious man then said.

    The man went on to accuse the woman of sleeping with him behind her husband’s back during the week of her wedding.

    “Look what you did to him. You just married him,” he said while the husband remained speechless.

    “Look what you did to him. You just married him,” the man said while the husband remained speechless

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman with braided hair holding phone, illustrating new bride's side piece exposing cheating during wedding week.

    Woman with braided hair holding phone, illustrating new bride's side piece exposing cheating during wedding week.

    Image credits: thekcguy___/Instagram

    Comment about new bride's side piece exposing cheating during their wedding week, with over 2000 likes.

    Comment about new bride's side piece exposing cheating during their wedding week, with over 2000 likes.

    “You f***ed me on your God**** wedding week,” he added. “You are disgusting.”

    “No I didn’t,” the bride definitely said, prompting the outraged man to say he had proof of them being physically intimate at her aunt’s house.

    “I have proof. I have text messages… If you lay a finger on me, you’re going to jail.”

    The woman was seen moving towards her husband while the man continued aggressively demeaning her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You are disgusting,” the man said once again as the newlyweds walked away.

    He then threatened to inform the wife’s workplace about her alleged salacious actions.

    The outraged man claimed he had proof of the woman being physical with him at her aunt’s house 

    Woman on phone exposing new bride's side piece for cheating during their wedding week in a tense moment.

    Woman on phone exposing new bride's side piece for cheating during their wedding week in a tense moment.

    Image credits: thekcguy___/Instagram

    Comment discussing relationship drama involving new bride's side piece exposing cheating during wedding week.

    Comment discussing relationship drama involving new bride's side piece exposing cheating during wedding week.

    The heated confrontation went viral online, triggering wild reactions.

    “Aunt Jill looking at all the furniture in her house,” one joked, while another said the husband was “not even acknowledging the situation. Poor dude.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I bet Aunt Jill is burning her bed sheets right about now!!!” another quipped.

    Some bluntly asked the man to move on.

    “I bet Aunt Jill is burning her bed sheets right about now!!!” one said online 

    Woman on phone confronting someone, exposing new bride's side piece during wedding week cheating scandal.

    Woman on phone confronting someone, exposing new bride's side piece during wedding week cheating scandal.

    Image credits: thekcguy___/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a new bride's side piece exposing cheating during their wedding week in a heartfelt message.

    Comment discussing a new bride's side piece exposing cheating during their wedding week in a heartfelt message.

    “Why did you wait until she got married, why are you going to call her job? She broke your heart [sic] move on,” one said. “And yes I would be saying the same thing to a woman. She wasn’t too disgusting for you to sleep with the week she got married, but now she’s a problem?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another said, “He aint did no wrong, saving that man from a failed marriage.”

    “He did her husband a favor. All heroes don’t wear capes,” said one.

    Woman with braided hair in a white top confronting someone at night related to new bride's side piece cheating scandal.

    Woman with braided hair in a white top confronting someone at night related to new bride's side piece cheating scandal.

    Image credits: thekcguy___/Instagram

    Comment about new bride's side piece exposing her for cheating during wedding week, displayed on social media.

    Comment about new bride's side piece exposing her for cheating during wedding week, displayed on social media.

    Netizens took guesses at what could have triggered the man to expose the woman’s alleged cheating.

    “He mad she got married,” one said, while another wrote, “He was hurt hurt to do all of this.”

    Another wrote, “He is so upset. He must’ve thought they had a connection.”

    Several people made speculations about why the possibly jilted lover decided to expose the alleged cheating

    @fypwallet#exposed#weddingdrama#cheating#Viral#fyp♬ original sound – Fypwallet

    Another incident of a newlywed man discovering his bride’s web of lies took place last year in Indonesia.

    The groom, who used the alias AK, had met the bride on social media a year before they tied the knot.

    It took him nearly two weeks of marriage to discover that his bride Adinda Kanza was actually a fraud man who duped him with the motive of stealing his assets.

    Last year, a newlywed groom discovered his bride’s web of lies 12 days after they tied the knot 

    Two gold wedding rings placed on a dictionary page showing the word marriage symbolizing a new bride's side piece exposure.

    Two gold wedding rings placed on a dictionary page showing the word marriage symbolizing a new bride's side piece exposure.

    Image credits: Sandy Millar/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Investigators claimed that the alleged scammer had a “female-sounding voice” and “behaved like a woman.”

    “If you look at their wedding photos, Adinda looks exactly like a real woman,” said a police statement.

    “He also has a gentle voice and tone, so there was no suspicion at all about him being a woman,” the statement added.

    It was unclear whether the accused fraudster was identified as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, which faces massive scrutiny in Indonesia.

    Close-up of a new bride wearing a dark dress, holding a ring, symbolizing wedding week and relationship drama.

    Close-up of a new bride wearing a dark dress, holding a ring, symbolizing wedding week and relationship drama.

    Image credits: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    Before taking each other as husband and wife, Adinda would always meet AK with a veil on her face. AK would brush it off, thinking it was out of her devotion to Islam.

    His suspicions about Adinda first came about when the bride refused to communicate with his family. He also found it strange that she would not take her veil off even while inside the house.

    The doubts escalated as Adinda refused to be intimate with him after their marriage. She allegedly gave excuses about not feeling well or being on her period.

    He eventually discovered the truth after digging into the scammer’s family history.

    The accused individual faced charges last year for the fraud incident.

    Netizens had wild reactions to the recent video of the man exposing the woman’s alleged cheating 

    Comment on social media reading Brother let her go, expressing support or advice regarding new bride's side piece exposing her.

    Comment on social media reading Brother let her go, expressing support or advice regarding new bride's side piece exposing her.

    Comment saying did he catch feelings or something by Mark Sizemore on a social media post about new bride's side piece cheating scandal.

    Comment saying did he catch feelings or something by Mark Sizemore on a social media post about new bride's side piece cheating scandal.

    Comment on a social media post discussing a new bride's side piece exposing her cheating during their wedding week.

    Comment on a social media post discussing a new bride's side piece exposing her cheating during their wedding week.

    Comment on social media from user El Rey De Los Perritos stating no calling jobs are off limits, discussing boundaries on calls.

    Comment on social media from user El Rey De Los Perritos stating no calling jobs are off limits, discussing boundaries on calls.

    Comment reading He caught feelings on a social media post discussing new bride's side piece exposing her for cheating on their wedding week.

    Comment reading He caught feelings on a social media post discussing new bride's side piece exposing her for cheating on their wedding week.

    Comment on social media post about new bride's side piece exposing her cheating in front of husband during wedding week.

    Comment on social media post about new bride's side piece exposing her cheating in front of husband during wedding week.

    Comment discussing betrayal by new bride's side piece exposing her cheating during wedding week in a social media thread.

    Comment discussing betrayal by new bride's side piece exposing her cheating during wedding week in a social media thread.

    Angelo in a social media comment reacting to a cheating scandal involving a new bride during her wedding week.

    Angelo in a social media comment reacting to a cheating scandal involving a new bride during her wedding week.

    Comment on social media discussing new bride's side piece exposing her for cheating during wedding week.

    Comment on social media discussing new bride's side piece exposing her for cheating during wedding week.

    Comment from Alicia Ochoa about the new bride's side piece exposing her cheating on their wedding week.

    Comment from Alicia Ochoa about the new bride's side piece exposing her cheating on their wedding week.

    Comment by User12345678 discussing perspective on new bride’s side piece cheating during wedding week, text on a social app.

    Comment by User12345678 discussing perspective on new bride’s side piece cheating during wedding week, text on a social app.

    Comment by Kayla Elisabeth expressing feelings about truth related to new bride's side piece exposing cheating during wedding week.

    Comment by Kayla Elisabeth expressing feelings about truth related to new bride's side piece exposing cheating during wedding week.

    Comment on social media discussing a new bride’s side piece exposing her cheating during their wedding week.

    Comment on social media discussing a new bride’s side piece exposing her cheating during their wedding week.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a new bride's side piece exposing her cheating during their wedding week.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a new bride's side piece exposing her cheating during their wedding week.

    Comment about new bride's side piece exposing her cheating during wedding week, with user profile picture and likes.

    Comment about new bride's side piece exposing her cheating during wedding week, with user profile picture and likes.

    Comment about new bride's side piece exposing her cheating during wedding week, questioning side piece's awareness.

    Comment about new bride's side piece exposing her cheating during wedding week, questioning side piece's awareness.

    Comment on new bride's side piece exposing her cheating on husband during their wedding week, expressing frustration.

    Comment on new bride's side piece exposing her cheating on husband during their wedding week, expressing frustration.

    Alt text: Comment discussing new bride cheating during wedding week while husband remains silent on phone

    Alt text: Comment discussing new bride cheating during wedding week while husband remains silent on phone

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cheating
    relationship
    wedding
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    7

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does this have to be filmed? Is nothing private any more?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As I cannot begin to understand this guy's motivation I can only assume that he was just doing the whole thing for Tiktak views. Disgusting behaviour on his part to generate a scene like this. If it's true that she cheated then sure, she's no angel, but doing this in such a public way has ruined any chance she might have had of gaining forgiveness from her new husband and any chance of them being able to move on with their marriage. There are no wimmers hernn

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So all fine with telling her husband, but crossing a line with calling her workplace, even if it was just a threat. It's not work's responsibility to police personal lives, and jilted guys hurt feelings don't mean he's got to ruin professional relationships over personal behaviour. If there's no court case, wtf are you doing? Just trying to create headaches for everyone who knows her? It's not her coworkers' fault this guy regrets a s**g. Don't bring people into your s*x life who don't want to be there.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP chose to add a negative story about a trans person for no special reason.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does this have to be filmed? Is nothing private any more?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As I cannot begin to understand this guy's motivation I can only assume that he was just doing the whole thing for Tiktak views. Disgusting behaviour on his part to generate a scene like this. If it's true that she cheated then sure, she's no angel, but doing this in such a public way has ruined any chance she might have had of gaining forgiveness from her new husband and any chance of them being able to move on with their marriage. There are no wimmers hernn

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So all fine with telling her husband, but crossing a line with calling her workplace, even if it was just a threat. It's not work's responsibility to police personal lives, and jilted guys hurt feelings don't mean he's got to ruin professional relationships over personal behaviour. If there's no court case, wtf are you doing? Just trying to create headaches for everyone who knows her? It's not her coworkers' fault this guy regrets a s**g. Don't bring people into your s*x life who don't want to be there.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP chose to add a negative story about a trans person for no special reason.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT