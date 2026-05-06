Cheating Husbands’ Innocent Car Habit Could Instantly Expose Their Secret Affair

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Catching a cheating husband or boyfriend might come down to one oddly specific behavior, according to a Private Investigator.

Cassie Crofts has seen it all when it comes to affairs and has busted hundreds of cheaters over the years.

She also runs a TikTok channel, where she often shares major red flags that could be signs of your partner cheating on you.

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Highlights Cassie Crofts, a private investigator, has busted hundreds of cheaters.

She shared a theory about men who have secret affairs.

There’s a “weird sign that a man is cheating,” Cassie said in a viral video.

“This is ABSOLUTELY a thing,” one commented on her theory.

Catching a cheating husband or boyfriend might come down to one oddly specific behavior

Image credits: Venus Investigations

Cassie Crofts revealed that cheaters often leave small and subtle clues that point towards a secret affair.

In a recent TikTok video, the Private Investigator (PI) based in Queensland, Australia, said she has noticed a surprising pattern among men who start to cheat on their partners. And it has something to do with their cars.

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Image credits: Adrien Olichon/pexels (not an actual photo)

Normally, cheaters begin paying more attention to their looks, and their appearance may uncharacteristically start improving.

But there’s another “weird sign that a man is cheating,” Cassie said.

“It’s men going and getting their car cleaned, getting it detailed, getting it washed when they don’t generally do that,” she continued.

Cassie Crofts has seen it all when it comes to affairs and has busted hundreds of cheaters

Image credits: Venus Investigations

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The PI said she was first told about it by her mentor. And since then, she has seen the often-overlooked behavior in so many cases.

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“There’s something about the start of a new affair or relationship that makes men want to have a pristine car… It’s the cheating sign everyone misses,” she said in her video, titled “The Cheating Sign Everyone Misses.”

Her viral video was flooded with comments, including many who doubted her car theory, saying it’s normal to have a clean car.

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“So every time they clean their car… we should stress about that too now?” one asked.

Cassie explained that it was only a cause for alarm if men started doing it out of the blue.

“Only if it’s out of character and part of a broader concern!” she said. “We get ours cleaned all the time because of the dog.”

There’s another “weird sign that a man is cheating,” the private investigator said

Image credits: Tahir Xəlfə/pexels (not an actual photo)

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Several others could relate to Cassie’s theory and shared their own stories of being cheated on.

“This is ABSOLUTELY a thing,” read one comment.

Sharing her own experience, one woman said, “My ex (did this) and every time I got out of the car, he made sure I took every single item of mine out – sunnies, hat and bottle of water – everything. It was wild! I had a gut feeling why he told me to.”

Image credits: Sleepi Alleyne/pexels (not an actual photo)

Another woman also shared her experience, saying, “I found a tube of mascara in my ex-husband’s car when we first started dating and we were long distance. He also got it cleaned to make sure nothing was left in the car.”

Cassie said catching a cheating partner red-handed starts with creating a timeline.

There is timeline she creates with her client to catch a cheating partner red-handed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Investigations (@venus_investigations)

“We try, wherever possible, to sort of identify a particular date where we think something’s going to happen,” she told Unilad earlier this year.

“Like, you know, he’s flagged a couple of days in advance that he’s going to be working late, or there’s a trip to go see his cousin and you’ve never heard of this cousin,” she continued. “What’s going on, that kind of thing.”

Image credits: Kenzhar Sharap/pexels (not an actual photo)

Cassie said she builds out an “investigation plan” for her client based on what constitutes a “successful outcome.” They then discuss costs and how long they are willing to remain with their plan, including receiving daily updates about their partner.

“Occasionally it will have been three days [and] we haven’t found anything, and they’re like, ‘Look, at this point, it looks like he’s doing everything he says he is. We’ll call it there,” she said.

“And some people want to keep going a bit longer,” she continued. “There’s always that conversation with the client around you know, ‘it’s been two weeks.’”

When it comes to catching the cheater, the PI said she mostly uses her phone, because nobody assumes she would be filming or doing something “dodgy.”

As for the kind of places where cheaters are often caught doing the deed, she said, “Most of the time it’s the classic things.

“It’s work, it’s parks, it’s hotels, particularly where I am on the Sunshine Coast, it’s a very ‘beachy,’ summery kind of culture,” she continued. “So a lot of the time it’s an outdoor bar, a beach or the lake.”

Netizens had mixed opinions about Cassie Crofts’ car theory