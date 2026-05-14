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“Do You Remember MySpace?”: Only True Y2K Kids Can Pass This Pop Culture Quiz
Britney Spears in a red outfit from the Oops!... I Did It Again video. A pop culture quiz for Y2K kids.
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“Do You Remember MySpace?”: Only True Y2K Kids Can Pass This Pop Culture Quiz

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Y2K, short for “The Year 2000,” began as a global panic: a programming glitch that threatened to crash every computer system on the planet when the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2000. Spoiler alert: it didn’t. 💅

The late ‘90s and early 2000s were alive with possibilities. The internet was new, mobile phones were becoming fashion accessories, and the future felt shiny and full of promises. Fast forward 20 years, and the Y2K aesthetic is back and bigger than ever, and now is the time to find out how well you remember it.

Put your Y2K knowledge to the test across 28 questions about fashion, tech, TV, music, and pure nostalgia. Come on, we know the millennial in you is calling…📞

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    “Do You Remember MySpace?”: Only True Y2K Kids Can Pass This Pop Culture Quiz

    Image credits: Disney Channel

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    Raquel Teixeira

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