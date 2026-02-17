Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Gives Up Daughter For Adoption, Returns 15 Years Later When Her Kidneys And Liver Are Failing
Teen girl looking sad while sitting on stairs, reflecting on adoption and failing kidneys and liver health.
Entitled People, Relationships

Mom Gives Up Daughter For Adoption, Returns 15 Years Later When Her Kidneys And Liver Are Failing

People have their reasons to give their kids up for adoption, whether it’s out of necessity or otherwise. And while they are the biological parents, they do not hold the right to barge into their children’s lives, especially after being away for the entire time. 

This was a concept a woman seemed unable to grasp as she tried to reconnect with her daughter. To make matters worse, she returned in poor health and asked for a massive favor. 

The daughter understandably refused, which led to a chaotic situation that may have traumatized her further. 

    Some people feel entitled to suddenly barge into their biological children’s lives after being absent for so long

    Image credits: Meg / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A young girl experienced this when her birth mother suddenly wanted to reconnect with her

    Image credits: Josué Sánchez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    As it turns out, the mom, who was in poor health, wanted her daughter to donate some of her organs

    Image credits: Wesley Mc Lachlan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The girl refused, leading to a heated and chaotic situation 

    Image credits: rosecandystars

    Children with absentee parents may endure severe well-being issues that they may carry through adulthood

    Based on her account, the daughter appears to be carrying a heavy emotional burden as a teenager. Her pain was exacerbated by her mother’s sudden return and toxic sense of entitlement. 

    According to child and adolescent psychologist Iosune Mendia, that gap left by an absentee parent can leave traces of affective deficiency. 

    “It translates into feelings of discomfort, loneliness, and emptiness, all of which stem from that unmet need for love, as well as a constant search for approval to fill that void,” Mendia told Madrid-based newspaper El País.

    Mendia noted that other manifestations may include low self-esteem, depression, poor academic performance, and lack of motivation. 

    However, a worse outcome is that the child may carry the burden into adulthood and even pass it on to their own children. 

    “They will be afraid of abandonment, so they will tend to seek emotionally dependent relationships based on hostility and mistrust,” Mendia noted, adding that children who grew up with absentee parents will likely establish toxic relationships, even with those whom they will latch onto for affection. 

    It’s bad enough that the daughter may already be carrying deep wounds brought on by the trauma left by her biological mom. She was well within her rights to refuse her mother’s request, someone who was technically a stranger to her at that point. 

    Most commenters sided with the daughter

    Family

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's no way biomom would know if OP is a match or not. OP would have to get tested. Not that that matters if the potential donor isn't willing. I hope OP has gone no contact and moved on.

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quite so. And this is the bit that tells us the whole story is made up.

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm so tired of people who think that they're entitled to something from anyone just because they created them

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm so tired of reading poorly thought-out fictional tales of entitlement masquerading as AITA questions on Reddit.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm adopted, and I don't have a negative connotation/self-image around it. If my bio mom or one of my bio sisters needed a kidney now, I'd strongly consider it, even though I've never met them face-to-face. I would consider it outside of the "why" part of why they needed it. But I'm an adult, turning 44 this weekend. If one of my bio family had confronted me on the street demanding a donation while I was still a MINOR? Hell naw. And bio mom yelling something about "I gave you life so you owe me"? Put extra hell naw sauce on that hell naw corndawg. I've always been very open and chill about my adoption and I don't blame my bio mom for giving me up (she too has struggled with áddiction, like OP's bio mom.) I'd do what I could IF I could, because I'm not heartless. But OP's bio mom is acting ENTITLED to OP's organs, and that's unbelievably infuriating to me. Hell, OP might not even be a suitable donor; then what is bio mom going to do?

