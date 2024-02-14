Married Couple Put Their Baby Up For Adoption Because They’re Not Fit For Parenting

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to have a baby can be loaded with romance but it also comes with a fair amount of uncertainty. On the one hand, there is the possibility of joy and new meaning in your life, but on the other, it requires you to sacrifice freedom and flexibility.

This man and his spouse weren’t ready for it. He made a post on the subreddit ‘Parenting,’ describing how detached his wife was from her role of being a mom, and even though at first it sounded like nothing serious, the subsequent updates the man released on his family revealed a much grimmer reality.

Share icon

Image credits: Carlos Santiago (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sarah Chai (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: workingwifethrowaway

As the story went viral, people started guessing the reason behind the woman’s indifference

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, the author of the post released an update

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: workingwifethrowaway

He provided a few more details in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

And later made another follow-up post, full of unsettling revelations

Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: workingwifethrowaway

He then made the final update

Share icon

Image credits: Oană Andrei (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Engin Akyurt (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: workingwifethrowaway

People were disgusted by the unexpected turn of events

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon