Married Couple Put Their Baby Up For Adoption Because They’re Not Fit For Parenting
The decision to have a baby can be loaded with romance but it also comes with a fair amount of uncertainty. On the one hand, there is the possibility of joy and new meaning in your life, but on the other, it requires you to sacrifice freedom and flexibility.
This man and his spouse weren’t ready for it. He made a post on the subreddit ‘Parenting,’ describing how detached his wife was from her role of being a mom, and even though at first it sounded like nothing serious, the subsequent updates the man released on his family revealed a much grimmer reality.
Image credits: Carlos Santiago (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Sarah Chai (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)
Image credits: workingwifethrowaway
As the story went viral, people started guessing the reason behind the woman’s indifference
Soon, the author of the post released an update
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)
Image credits: workingwifethrowaway
He provided a few more details in the comments
And later made another follow-up post, full of unsettling revelations
Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)
Image credits: workingwifethrowaway
He then made the final update
Image credits: Oană Andrei (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Engin Akyurt (not the actual photo)
Image credits: workingwifethrowaway
People were disgusted by the unexpected turn of events
This was so terrifying to read, these parents have no heart. "oops we had a baby, not for us, now we don't want baby, easy, just get rid of baby". "but wE CaRe fOr ELizAbETh". Yeah right. You care for someone, you don't act as if they were an object. I seriously don't care what happens to these two, they're terrible
They had a child, they realised they could not be good parents, and instead of keeping the child and f*****g it up, they searched - and found - good parents for her. And that's bad? You go and love the next stranger you see. Go, prove to us how "easy" it is to just so develop love for someone. FFS, people like you are the reason for all the lists on BP of parents who hurt and harmed their child.Load More Replies...
Not the first parents to realise they weren't fit to parent a child only after it was born, but at least a couple who decides to do what is best for the CHILD. Instead, like so many others, keeping it because "what will the neighbours say" and harming it for life. The baby will grow up in a loving family - hopefully.
This was so terrifying to read, these parents have no heart. "oops we had a baby, not for us, now we don't want baby, easy, just get rid of baby". "but wE CaRe fOr ELizAbETh". Yeah right. You care for someone, you don't act as if they were an object. I seriously don't care what happens to these two, they're terrible
They had a child, they realised they could not be good parents, and instead of keeping the child and f*****g it up, they searched - and found - good parents for her. And that's bad? You go and love the next stranger you see. Go, prove to us how "easy" it is to just so develop love for someone. FFS, people like you are the reason for all the lists on BP of parents who hurt and harmed their child.Load More Replies...
Not the first parents to realise they weren't fit to parent a child only after it was born, but at least a couple who decides to do what is best for the CHILD. Instead, like so many others, keeping it because "what will the neighbours say" and harming it for life. The baby will grow up in a loving family - hopefully.
34
20