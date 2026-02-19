ADVERTISEMENT

If you have kids, you've probably heard the phrase, "They grow up so fast" more than once or twice. And while it seems cliche, there's actually a lot of truth in it. One moment you're changing diapers, the next you're sending them off to college.

Often, we don't even realize how fast time flies until we take some time to reflect on years and memories gone by. That's exactly what a viral TikTok trend is prompting parents to do... Parents, particularly those who had their kids when they were young, have been partaking by sharing then and now photos of them with their children. Even American TV personality and actress Lala Anthony has jumped on the bandwagon.

Bored Panda has put together some of the best posts from the wholesome trend to remind you to cherish the little moments while you can. Because before you know it, you'll be looking back wondering where the time went and how it moved so fast.