If you have kids, you've probably heard the phrase, "They grow up so fast" more than once or twice. And while it seems cliche, there's actually a lot of truth in it. One moment you're changing diapers, the next you're sending them off to college.

Often, we don't even realize how fast time flies until we take some time to reflect on years and memories gone by. That's exactly what a viral TikTok trend is prompting parents to do... Parents, particularly those who had their kids when they were young, have been partaking by sharing then and now photos of them with their children. Even American TV personality and actress Lala Anthony has jumped on the bandwagon.

Bored Panda has put together some of the best posts from the wholesome trend to remind you to cherish the little moments while you can. Because before you know it, you'll be looking back wondering where the time went and how it moved so fast.

#1

42 And 22

Young parents and their kids sharing photos showing growth and family bonds over the years trend.

trinityaniyahh Report

Often, we're so busy raising our kids, while trying to keep our heads above the water, that we hardly notice them growing. We replace their clothing or shoes when they no longer fit but it doesn't occur to us that one day, sooner than we think, they'll grow to full size.

Another recent social media trend saw moms and dads reminiscing on the days they used to be able to pick up and carry their children. The point? We so often remember the firsts (first word, first steps, first tooth) but we don't mark the lasts. Those just happen, and then they're gone... The last time they wore a diaper, the last time

    #2

    Me And My Sons 24, 40, 18!

    A mother posing with her two sons, celebrating and sharing photos with their kids from when they were young.

    Ashley J Report

    #3

    42 And 22

    Mother and daughter sharing photos together highlighting parents sharing photos with their kids when they were young.

    jujudy12345 Report

    #4

    More Like Sisters …..she’s 56 And I Am 31

    Two women dressed in matching elegant outfits sharing photos with their kids they had young at a family event.

    farizakali4 Report

    #5

    Me And Daughter 38 And 16. Love This For Us!

    Two women posing against a brick wall, showcasing the trend of parents sharing photos with their kids they had young.

    TToSmooth Report

    Okay which one is 38, and which one is 16. I honestly cannot tell, and do not think it is a bad thing.

    #6

    65 And 45

    Two smiling women sitting together at an outdoor event with string lights and people in the background.

    D Garland Report

    #7

    My Son And I 43 & 25

    Smiling young parents posing together, embracing the trend of sharing photos with their kids they had young.

    mrs.williamson1983 Report

    #8

    Me And My Daughter 39&19

    Two women sitting at a restaurant table, part of parents sharing photos with their kids that they had young trend.

    Nona Report

    #9

    39 And 22

    Mother and daughter sharing photos together, highlighting the trend of parents sharing photos with their kids young.

    mimi__11.11 Report

    #10

    Me And My Baby 60 And 39

    Two smiling women wearing traditional attire, part of the trend of parents sharing photos with their kids young.

    Samina Mohammad Report

    #11

    Me N Mom 42&24

    Two women with styled hair wearing traditional white dresses, sharing a joyful moment in a decorated setting with floral accents.

    birkti93 Report

    #12

    Me And My Son. 21 And 43!

    Father and son sharing a casual selfie indoors, joining the trend of photos with their kids they had young.

    p_thevp Report

    #13

    42 Mom & 23 Daughter

    Two stylish parents wearing hats and trendy outfits, embracing the trend of sharing photos with their kids young.

    aladyatpeace Report

    #14

    Us At 41/21

    Two women with braided hair and nose piercings smiling closely, reflecting the trend of parents sharing photos with their kids young.

    Natelie_butterflyblue Report

    #15

    Me And My Baby 26 And 12

    Black and white photo of a smiling mother and daughter sharing a joyful moment, showcasing parents sharing photos with kids.

    abenasugar1 Report

    #16

    Me And My Baby 51 And 20yrs Old!

    Two women posing in front of colorful balloons, showcasing the trend of parents sharing photos with their kids young.

    Kelly Brown Report

    #17

    Me And My Baby 44 And 24

    Two smiling women posing closely together, representing parents sharing photos with their kids from when they were young.

    DanaS Report

    #18

    They Always Think My Son Is My Man. 43 And 25

    Young parents smiling together indoors, joining the trend of sharing photos with their kids when they were young.

    Life of a Sag🏹 Report

    #19

    28 And 48. Me And My Oldest Daughter

    Two women smiling indoors, part of the trend of parents sharing photos with their kids they had young.

    Brianna Report

    #20

    Me & My Daughter 19 & 39

    Two women with long dark hair wearing decorative gold headpieces and makeup, popular in parents sharing photos trend.

    vany_luv Report

    #21

    Parents sharing photos with their kids young and grown, showcasing the trend of family aging together over time.

    mimi__11.11 Report

    #22

    38 And 60

    Father and son sharing photos from when they were young and their current smiling portraits at family event.

    custom4life Report

    #23

    29 And 43

    Two photos of parents and kids sharing moments while they were young, showcasing a popular parents and kids trend.

    cinnamonandsugarxo Report

    #24

    What An Emotional But Amazing Journey Being A Single Momma Was

    Mother sharing photos with her kids showing how they all grew up young to teenagers over time.

    _shavaughn_ Report

    I like this picture. Nice family

    #25

    I Was 20 And She's 16 Now

    Collage showing parents sharing photos with their kids from when they were young, highlighting family resemblance and bonding.

    pnw.girl Report

    #26

    My Daughter & I (21 & 40)

    Two women taking a mirror selfie, part of the trend of parents sharing photos with their kids they had young.

    Larissa Ruth Report

    #27

    Me And My Son 40/21

    Two parents smiling and standing close together outdoors, sharing photos with their kids from when they were young.

    Sonia Navarro Report

    #28

    Me And My Baby. 26 & 43

    Two women smiling close together, capturing a moment related to parents sharing photos with their kids young.

    Jenna Report

    #29

    My Granddaughter & I. 50 & 12

    A parent and child smiling outdoors, sharing a photo together as part of the trend of parents with their kids young.

    Deme Report

    #30

    Mom And I. 16 And 34

    Two smiling young women sharing a playful photo, showcasing the trend of parents sharing photos with kids they had young.

    Sherue Report

    #31

    2010 vs. 2025

    Mother and son sharing photos together as part of the trend of parents with their kids when they were young and grown up.

    lala Report

    #32

    36 And 18

    Young parents sharing photos with their kids showing growth from childhood to young adulthood.

    effortlessbeauty_1 Report

    #33

    41&24

    Two women taking a selfie outdoors, part of the trend of parents sharing photos with their kids that they had young.

    SHAY.ADA ᥫ᭡. Report

    #34

    40 And 23

    Mother and daughter sharing photos together, showing the trend of parents with their kids at young ages.

    slxmm._ Report

    #35

    29 And 12

    Two mothers sharing photos with their kids showing ages when they had them and current ages in a popular parent trend.

    hotmomdiaries Report

    #36

    29 & 12

    Two girls wearing glittery mouse ears enjoying a fun outing, part of parents sharing photos with their kids young trend.

    Britt Bratt Report

    #37

    My Son And I. We Are 37 & 15

    Smiling mother and son posing outdoors, sharing photos as part of the parents trend showing kids they had young.

    Keyt Cruz Report

    #38

    Me N Mine 35 And 17

    Two young women posing closely indoors, capturing a photo inspired by parents sharing pictures with kids when they were young.

    xoHoney_Pxo Report

    Wow you look like sisters

    #39

    Me And My Mom 23 & 49

    Mother and son smiling inside a car, participating in the trend of sharing photos with their kids they had young.

    jayykaneofficial Report

    #40

    52 And 24

    Two smiling women sharing a cozy moment, illustrating the trend of parents sharing photos with their kids when they were young.

    NotUraveageSusieQ Report

    #41

    Me 30 & My Mom 48

    Two women posing by the ocean, illustrating parents sharing photos with their kids who they had young.

    Chakila Report

    #42

    Mi And My Baby 42/21

    Two women smiling outdoors, capturing a moment related to parents sharing photos with their kids young trend.

    Malú Report

    #43

    Me & My Daughter 42 & 22

    Two women dressed in black posing back to back, part of the trend of parents sharing photos with kids they had young.

    blacknbeauty83 Report

    #44

    Mother & Daughters

    Parents and kids that they had young side-by-side photos showing age progression and family resemblance.

    annrose_1 Report

    #45

    39 And 22

    Parents and their kids sharing photos side by side, showcasing the trend of sharing photos with their kids young.

    mimi__11.11 Report

    #46

    15 And 36

    Young parents sharing photos with their kids growing up, showing transformation from infancy to adulthood over the years.

    _fayonce__ Report

    #47

    53 And 27

    Mother and daughters sharing photos showing their ages young and grown, highlighting the trend of parents with kids.

    itsmyiaauriel Report

    #48

    36 And 17

    Two parents sharing photos with their kids showing their ages when the photos were taken, highlighting the trend.

    loubsandtattoos Report

    #49

    My Best Friend

    Mother and daughter sharing photos of when they were young and now, part of the parents trend with their kids.

    jada.aliyahh Report

    #50

    God Has Been Good To Us

    Family sharing photos with their kids showing their journey from young parents to now with ages labeled on each person.

    domesticthug Report

    #51

    Time Flies

    Mother and daughter sharing photos to join the trend of parents having kids young at different ages.

    nadiaroseina Report

    #52

    My Daughter Went From 8 To 18

    Father and daughter posing together in a home setting, sharing photos with kids that they had young trend.

    jjjosh_t Report

    #53

    50 And 25

    Mother and daughter sharing photos with their kids that they had young, showing them in matching outfits and smiles years apart.

    gracewocs Report

    #54

    39 And 17

    Mother and daughter sharing photos with their kids showing then and now ages in a popular parent trend.

    tjdadon69 Report

    #55

    My First Born 37/20

    Two women smiling and posing together at night, representing parents sharing photos with their kids from when they were young.

    Safa🩺 Psych BSN-RN🩺 Report

    #56

    Me & My Mommy 25 & 53

    Two stylish women smiling outdoors, embracing the trend of parents sharing photos with their kids when they were young.

    Kyi 👑♋️ Report

    #57

    Me And My Mommy 25 And 50

    Two smiling parents sharing a photo with their kids that they had when they were young indoors.

    dava ✨ Report

    #58

    Mum:49 Me:29

    Two women posing outdoors in stylish dresses, representing parents sharing photos with their kids at a young age.

    Bambi Report

    #59

    You Will Always Be My Babyyyy

    Mother and son sharing photos showing how fast time passed with kids growing up young and parents aging.

    mrslisajansen Report

    #60

    41 And 17

    Parents sharing photos with their kids showing how young they were as part of a popular viral trend.

    mamalanachan29 Report

    #61

    I Became A Mother At A Young Age, And While It Wasn’t The Life I Envisioned, Loving Her Has Been The Greatest Gift Of My Life

    Parents sharing photos with their kids at young and later ages, showing growth and bonding over time.

    jai.lush Report

    #62

    42 And 25

    Parents sharing photos with their kids that they had young, showing a then and now comparison of their ages and relationship.

    mschayo22 Report

    #63

    16 And 33

    Mother and son sharing photos from when they were young, highlighting parents bonding moments and family growth.

    fatima_latrice Report

    #64

    22 And 42

    Mother and daughter pose together showing ages as young parents in the trend of sharing photos with kids.

    wh0.s.nay Report

