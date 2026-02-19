64 Parents Joined The Trend Of Sharing Photos With Their Kids That They Had Young
If you have kids, you've probably heard the phrase, "They grow up so fast" more than once or twice. And while it seems cliche, there's actually a lot of truth in it. One moment you're changing diapers, the next you're sending them off to college.
Often, we don't even realize how fast time flies until we take some time to reflect on years and memories gone by. That's exactly what a viral TikTok trend is prompting parents to do... Parents, particularly those who had their kids when they were young, have been partaking by sharing then and now photos of them with their children. Even American TV personality and actress Lala Anthony has jumped on the bandwagon.
Bored Panda has put together some of the best posts from the wholesome trend to remind you to cherish the little moments while you can. Because before you know it, you'll be looking back wondering where the time went and how it moved so fast.
42 And 22
Often, we're so busy raising our kids, while trying to keep our heads above the water, that we hardly notice them growing. We replace their clothing or shoes when they no longer fit but it doesn't occur to us that one day, sooner than we think, they'll grow to full size.
Another recent social media trend saw moms and dads reminiscing on the days they used to be able to pick up and carry their children. The point? We so often remember the firsts (first word, first steps, first tooth) but we don't mark the lasts. Those just happen, and then they're gone... The last time they wore a diaper, the last time
Me And My Sons 24, 40, 18!
More Like Sisters …..she’s 56 And I Am 31
Me And Daughter 38 And 16. Love This For Us!
Okay which one is 38, and which one is 16. I honestly cannot tell, and do not think it is a bad thing.