90 Mental Health Memes That Might Make You Say "Same"
Mental health issues are no laughing matter but sometimes it does help to laugh. While some believe that mental health memes play down the gravity of the situation, research has found that relatable and hilarious memes can assist in alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety. Scrolling through funny stuff can facilitate the expression of difficult emotions in a novel and creative way, say the scientists, providing social and emotional bonds with others. And as a result, those suffering can feel more understand socially supported.
If you're feeling a bit down today, you can head over to a Facebook page called Freakshow of Madness. It has more than 286,000 followers and provides a safe space for anyone who feels like they are alone in a dark world. The page shares funny memes to make us feel like we are all in this crazy crisis together. We've picked the best ones and put together a list especially for you. Bored Panda also reached out to counselling expert and Head of International Development for The Harmony Hospital Group and Palm Tree Clinic, Nicholas Axcell for his expert advice on how to look after your mental health and when to seek professional help.
If you find yourself struggling with your mental health, know that you are not alone. According to Mental Health America, just over 23% of adults in the U.S. experienced a mental illness in 2023. That’s around 60 million people. 5.86% experienced a severe mental illness.
Nicholas Axcell is a counselling expert and Head of International Development for The Harmony Hospital Group, which runs boutique psychiatric hospital, Palm Tree Clinic. He kindly agreed to chat to Bored Panda to give some advice to anyone who currently feels like they aren't coping, or is worried about a friend or family member struggling with their mental health.
The last time I tried this, I crashed into a big ship just off the coast of the UK and got arrested.
Axcell says some of the signs you might need to seek professional help include battling to handle the daily demands of life, changes in behaviour, other people noticing strange behavior or uncharacteristic behavior, changes in your routine, signs of paranoia, depression or extreme mood swings.
Bored Panda asked Axcell if medication is always necessary, or whether counselling alone can suffice. "Definitely medication helps at times, but we treat our clients holistically," he told us.
"This means medication might be part of treatment but so is therapy in groups and individually. Activities such as therapeutic writing, yoga, equine therapy and learning new skills to emotionally regulate and cope better are all important parts of someone getting back on track."
I despise golf, but I’d play 18 with Robert Smith any day.
Unlike a medical hospital, a psychiatric hospital, ward or clinic, is dedicated solely to mental healthcare. There are teams of specialists that work with patients to help them to manage their mental health. Often, those admitted will stay for a few weeks or even months in serious cases.
We asked Axcell what someone should expect if or when they are admitted to a psychiatric hospital... "The first part is assessing," he told us. "Helping them to settle and stabilise. Patients are often very unstable in admission. They'll have sessions with a doctor, nurse, therapist, and psychiatrist."
Naturally, many people are scared or hesitant to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital. "People with mental health conditions can fear being away from their usual environment and routines, or not having total control over their daily lives for the time they are an inpatient," notes carehome.co.uk. "Others may be nervous about the other inpatients, while many older people are still influenced by the stigma of the old asylums and sanitoriums."
It's important to remember the psychiatric hospitals are meant to be safe spaces, which are there to help you heal and get better. "Your mental health is so important and there is help and support available for you," said a former psych patient known as Lucy.
"There are teams of professionals out there who care deeply about you and want to ensure you are safe. If you are in crisis, please reach out to your GP as well as your local crisis team."
this is what follows you up the stairs at night when you go back to bed after having a pee
Lucy was admitted to a British psychiatric ward just before Christmas in 2020. She says it wasn't always easy but her stay definitely helped her. “I found some of the professionals within the crisis team to be wonderful, compassionate professionals who never make you feel like you are a burden," she told Care Homes.
"Don’t feel as though it is hopeless and not worth bothering with. If your mental illness has deteriorated, then it requires attention just as importantly as your physical health."
Axcell tells Bored Panda each patient is different. Some complete their stay in the psych hospital and find themselves equipped enough to face the world outside. Others return for further treatment.
Physicists wondering “do I really make a difference?” look at philosophy and smile.
Especially if you're a chromecast user at the moment. Fücking Google!! "It's a software issue, and we'll fix it soon", my aŕse!!