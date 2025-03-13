ADVERTISEMENT

Mental health issues are no laughing matter but sometimes it does help to laugh. While some believe that mental health memes play down the gravity of the situation, research has found that relatable and hilarious memes can assist in alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety. Scrolling through funny stuff can facilitate the expression of difficult emotions in a novel and creative way, say the scientists, providing social and emotional bonds with others. And as a result, those suffering can feel more understand socially supported.

If you're feeling a bit down today, you can head over to a Facebook page called Freakshow of Madness. It has more than 286,000 followers and provides a safe space for anyone who feels like they are alone in a dark world. The page shares funny memes to make us feel like we are all in this crazy crisis together. We've picked the best ones and put together a list especially for you. Bored Panda also reached out to counselling expert and Head of International Development for The Harmony Hospital Group and Palm Tree Clinic, Nicholas Axcell for his expert advice on how to look after your mental health and when to seek professional help.

#1

Ancient figure pushing labeled boulder up a hill, symbolizing mental health struggles with dishes and laundry.

Freak Show of Madness Report

    #2

    Girl smiles beside dark figure with text "The dark presence that follows" on mental health meme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #3

    Victorian woman in floral dress leaning out a window with flowers, captioned with a relatable mental health meme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    If you find yourself struggling with your mental health, know that you are not alone. According to Mental Health America, just over 23% of adults in the U.S. experienced a mental illness in 2023. That’s around 60 million people. 5.86% experienced a severe mental illness.

    Nicholas Axcell is a counselling expert and Head of International Development for The Harmony Hospital Group, which runs boutique psychiatric hospital, Palm Tree Clinic. He kindly agreed to chat to Bored Panda to give some advice to anyone who currently feels like they aren't coping, or is worried about a friend or family member struggling with their mental health.
    #4

    Man looking in mirror sees humorous reflection, captioned "Visualizing in the mirror the man I want to become," mental health meme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #5

    Mental health meme about resetting your brain by staring at the ocean for 45 minutes, posted by Emma on Twitter.

    edjenko Report

    jonjonsscagsy avatar
    Crikey! (ho/hum)
    Crikey! (ho/hum)
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last time I tried this, I crashed into a big ship just off the coast of the UK and got arrested.

    #6

    Skeleton surfing a giant wave with a shark in pursuit, illustrating a mental health meme about overcoming challenges.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    Axcell says some of the signs you might need to seek professional help include battling to handle the daily demands of life, changes in behaviour, other people noticing strange behavior or uncharacteristic behavior, changes in your routine, signs of paranoia, depression or extreme mood swings.

    Bored Panda asked Axcell if medication is always necessary, or whether counselling alone can suffice. "Definitely medication helps at times, but we treat our clients holistically," he told us.

    "This means medication might be part of treatment but so is therapy in groups and individually. Activities such as therapeutic writing, yoga, equine therapy and learning new skills to emotionally regulate and cope better are all important parts of someone getting back on track."
    #7

    Person dressed in goth style driving a golf cart with humorous mental health meme text above.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #8

    Cartoon character humorously counting money; a mental health meme depicting emotional expression.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #9

    A hand holds a wolf's tooth with text on surveillance, illustrating a mental health meme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    Unlike a medical hospital, a psychiatric hospital, ward or clinic, is dedicated solely to mental healthcare. There are teams of specialists that work with patients to help them to manage their mental health. Often, those admitted will stay for a few weeks or even months in serious cases.

    We asked Axcell what someone should expect if or when they are admitted to a psychiatric hospital... "The first part is assessing," he told us. "Helping them to settle and stabilise. Patients are often very unstable in admission. They'll have sessions with a doctor, nurse, therapist, and psychiatrist."
    #10

    Person sitting on a bed looking concerned, with text joking about mental health diagnosis and "spider senses."

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #11

    Old computer screen displaying a mental health meme about sending music to someone special.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #12

    Mental health meme with colorful mosaic background and text: "Warning: you stared into the abyss too long."

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    Naturally, many people are scared or hesitant to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital. "People with mental health conditions can fear being away from their usual environment and routines, or not having total control over their daily lives for the time they are an inpatient," notes carehome.co.uk. "Others may be nervous about the other inpatients, while many older people are still influenced by the stigma of the old asylums and sanitoriums."

    #13

    A hand holding a can with a strawberry; text on can addresses cultural insecurities. Mental health meme concept.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #14

    Surreal meme art on mental health showing dopamine boost effects.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #15

    Social media post with a humorous comment about mental health and self-worth, referencing a mix of ingredients.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    It's important to remember the psychiatric hospitals are meant to be safe spaces, which are there to help you heal and get better. "Your mental health is so important and there is help and support available for you," said a former psych patient known as Lucy.

    "There are teams of professionals out there who care deeply about you and want to ensure you are safe. If you are in crisis, please reach out to your GP as well as your local crisis team."

    #16

    Sign in snowy scene reads "Warning: Area Patrolled by Goth Girls," illustrating a humorous mental health meme vibe.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #17

    A floating face in a dim kitchen with text "get back to bed," humorously depicting mental health struggles.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this is what follows you up the stairs at night when you go back to bed after having a pee

    #18

    Mental health meme: A flyer reads "GOT PAIN?" followed by "You Deserve it," humorously addressing a request for a sign.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    Lucy was admitted to a British psychiatric ward just before Christmas in 2020. She says it wasn't always easy but her stay definitely helped her. “I found some of the professionals within the crisis team to be wonderful, compassionate professionals who never make you feel like you are a burden," she told Care Homes.

    "Don’t feel as though it is hopeless and not worth bothering with. If your mental illness has deteriorated, then it requires attention just as importantly as your physical health."

    #19

    Skeleton inside a large skull with text about hypothetical podcasts, representing mental health humor.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #20

    Comic panel with two men discussing a crisis; the speech bubble reflects a plan to seize power. Mental health meme theme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #21

    Distorted text on a dotted background reads "You’re not imagining it, everything is super weird," highlighting mental health.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    Axcell tells Bored Panda each patient is different. Some complete their stay in the psych hospital and find themselves equipped enough to face the world outside. Others return for further treatment.
    #22

    Muppet character with text overlay, featuring mental health meme humor.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #23

    Kermit meme humorously depicts mental health struggles with motivation and responsibility.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #24

    A person discusses nihilism and existentialism in a forest, reflecting on mental health through humor.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    rickard-matt avatar
    MyNameIsNotAPortent
    MyNameIsNotAPortent
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Physicists wondering “do I really make a difference?” look at philosophy and smile.

    #25

    Person presses button on machine labeled "Eschatron 9000," humorously referencing mental health themes.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #26

    A woman labeled "me" talks to a swan labeled "my inner child" in a humorous mental health meme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #27

    Masked person with text overlay: "Next year I'm going to be more insane," reflecting a mental health meme theme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #28

    Giant black orb over cityscape with text about emotional support, related to mental health memes.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #29

    Ancient relief of a person at a stone computer, humorously labeled "Committing Tax Fraud, 400BC," related to mental health memes.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #30

    A classical painting with text about delaying chores, highlighting a relatable mental health meme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #31

    Blonde woman with intense gaze, text about stopping doomscrolling, emphasizing mental health.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #32

    Fluffy cat appearing startled with a relatable mental health meme about social anxiety.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #33

    Fantasy creatures surround the text "Me and gang (The voices)" illustrating a mental health meme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #34

    Sketch of two people connecting through tangled lines, illustrating a mental health meme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #35

    "Black background meme with humorous text about overthinking and mental health."

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #36

    Reconnect TV error message using humor in mental health meme style.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially if you're a chromecast user at the moment. Fücking Google!! "It's a software issue, and we'll fix it soon", my aŕse!!

    #37

    Triangle with humorous text about Illuminati, related to mental health meme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #38

    Man with a pensive expression, accompanied by text about overthinking and mental health.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #39

    Mental health meme: Silhouette under streetlight with "Calm down, it's OK" sign in green fog.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #40

    Comic illustration of a person looking sad, with a caption about mental health and perception.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #41

    A surreal sci-fi scene with a blue character in a floating vehicle, captioned "I Want to Believe," evokes mental health themes.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #42

    A woman sits with a creature, humorously illustrating a mental health meme about intellect over appearance.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #43

    A brain with a no sign over it, captioned "No More Thinking," illustrating mental health themes.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #44

    Alien invasion meme with text: "This is the slowest alien invasion ever."

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #45

    Bird cooking humorously, illustrating a mental health meme with the text "I don't need a recipe for disaster. I usually just eyeball it."

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #46

    Person smoking on a platform with "I will succeed because I'm crazy" text, reflecting mental health meme humor.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #47

    Black and white mental health meme with text: "I'm in the wrong realm and I think everyone can tell."

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #48

    Blond woman with red and blue lighting, text about enduring challenges, highlighting mental health resilience.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #49

    A cartoon character resembling a cowboy on a horse with quirky text, related to mental health memes.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing against anime, just never got really into it. This is exactly what I always pictured!

    #50

    Man speaking into a recorder while driving, with mental health meme text overlayed on the image.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #51

    Garfield comic: reality warp humor, highlighting mental health themes in a funny and relatable way.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #52

    Mental health meme on nostalgia, depicting a humorous tweet about 80s video store clerks and small-town mystery.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #53

    Collage of a bone, spaceship, ape, and glowing orb symbolizing evolution; relates to mental health memes.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #54

    Princess Diana quote with a heart and stressed figure, humorous take on mental health.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #55

    Man in a scene expressing relatable feelings, text conveying a mental health meme theme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #56

    Ancient helmet image with text about history interpretation, part of mental health memes collection.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #57

    Black and white photo of a man in a suit with a quote on mental health. Graffiti covers the wall behind him.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #58

    Young woman with a thoughtful expression, text overlay about being late due to pondering deep thoughts; mental health meme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #59

    Two masked people in a car with the text "Buckle up. We're creating positive content." Dark humor mental health meme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #60

    Person outdoors in a coat, with text overlay: "God help me, I don't know where to start." Represents mental health meme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #61

    Retro illustration with a character discussing humorous fast-food characters, related to mental health memes.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #62

    Control panel displaying anxiety and amplify chaos settings for mental health meme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #63

    A mystical black cat in a cloak and holding a staff, surrounded by glowing lights, with text about intertwined fates. Mental health.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #64

    Text message exchange meme highlighting mental health humor.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #65

    Comic couple discussing life’s meaning with humor, fitting the mood of mental health memes.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #66

    Drawing of a snake eating itself with the text "ouch, maybe I shouldn't have cut off part of myself to heal," highlighting mental health.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #67

    Roblox character on therapy couch discussing mental health with a chair.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #68

    White deer in forest with fire in background, text reads "I was never prepared for myself," depicting mental health meme.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #69

    Distorted image of a bearded man with text, "Greet the darkness, it is a test of your courage," related to mental health memes.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #70

    Ghostly figure with closed eyes, captioned with a relatable mental health meme about accepting difficult situations.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #71

    Man levitating comically in a suit, referencing mental health memes and Newton’s confusion.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #72

    Text conversation meme with repeated "please" messages, showcasing mental health humor.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #73

    Tattoo on a leg depicting "Me, Myself, and I" in a humorous mental health meme style.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #74

    A dark warrior with text about depression and schizophrenia, illustrating relatable mental health memes.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #75

    A cartoon character with glowing eyes and smile stands with shadowy figures, humorously highlighting mental health themes.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #76

    Retro sticker with text about Freddy and Dokken, incorporating humor related to mental health memes.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #77

    Black rectangle bars resembling redacted text, symbolizing mental health memes and their relatable humor.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #78

    Handwritten text on a receipt saying "The right people will stay to figure it out with you," referencing mental health.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #79

    "Text on sticker reads 'Assume all communications are tapped' related to mental health memes."

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #80

    Skeleton with cigarette and pill bottle on a coffin, captioned "They don't hurt me," depicting mental health themes.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #81

    Relationship status meme showing "It's swamplicated," featuring a person with a swamp creature.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #82

    Comic-style mental health meme with a couple deciding to leave others alone instead of socializing.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #83

    Neon sign with "Think About Things Differently" promoting mental health awareness.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #84

    Nun with a cross on her habit gives an intense look, reflecting humor found in mental health memes.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #85

    Woman surrounded by smoke with text about worry, reflecting on mental health.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #86

    Mental health meme with a sarcastic message surrounded by doodles, including a cat and a house.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #87

    PS1 Hagrid meme capturing a humorous take on mental health feelings.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #88

    A cartoon skeleton exclaims, "I can't move! I'm caught in my own brain!" under a sunlit desert sky, illustrating mental health.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #89

    Father and son discussing mental health with a vintage backdrop, highlighting authenticity over superficial positivity.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    #90

    Dark figure with red eyes below text about avoiding therapy and medication. Mental health meme emphasizing isolation.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

