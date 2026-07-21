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‘Playboy’ Now Selling Out After Rebranding And Makeover Of Bunnies
Cara Delevingne on the Playboy cover, lighting a cigarette with a match, showcasing the rebrand and makeover.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Playboy’ Now Selling Out After Rebranding And Makeover Of Bunnies

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Playboy wants to make a major comeback, complete with bunny ears and sensual photography. But this time, they are dismantling their old brand of eroticism and stepping into a new era.

After years of its relevance fading away, the magazine is giving a makeover to the very elements that made it famous in the first place: Playmates and Bunnies.

Highlights
  • Playboy is attempting a major comeback by reviving its iconic Playmates and Bunnies with a modern twist.
  • Cara Delevingne made history as the first out lesbian to appear on the print cover of Playboy.
  • The brand is repositioning itself as a platform for “artfulness” and “thoughtfulness” behind their sensual imagery.
  • As part of their renewed approach, Playmates and cover stars can choose how much of their body they want to show.

Its new formula included putting openly gay model and actress Cara Delevingne on the cover.

RELATED:

    Playboy wants to make a major comeback with a new take on their iconic bunny ears and sensual photography

    A Playboy bunny in a blue outfit and bunny ears holds a Playboy magazine featuring herself on the cover. The magazine sold out quickly after its rebranding and makeover of bunnies.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

    Today, when consumers can find explicit content with just one click, Playboy is still trying to compete and find its place in the pop culture landscape.

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    Phillip Picardi, Playboy’s editor-in-chief and chief brand officer, insisted that the magazine has always been different from p***ography.

    And rebranding the magazine with “artfulness” and “thoughtfulness to [the] n*d*ty” was the challenge.

    A man with a beard and dark hair wearing a black sweater. Playboy sold out after a rebranding and makeover of bunnies.

    Image credits: pfpicardi/Instagram

    “There’s always been a difference between Playboy and p**n, especially the kinds of p**n that are really prevalent today and that people have access to just by having a Twitter account or a Reddit account,” Picardi told Press Gazette, as quoted by the New York Post.

    “So I actually found the challenge of bringing back an artfulness and a thoughtfulness to n*d*ty to be super exciting as a creative,” he added.

    At a time when consumers can find explicit content with just one click, Playboy is still trying to compete and find its place in the pop culture landscape

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    Hugh Hefner stands between two blonde women at a Playboy event. The Playboy brand sold out after rebranding and makeover of bunnies.

    Image credits: Luke Ford

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    Playboy, founded by the notorious Hugh Hefner, started off as a provocative men’s magazine in 1953.

    After Hefner was denied an extra $5 to his salary as an Esquire copywriter, he went on his own quest and raised $7,000 as well as an extra $1,000. He then put together the magazine’s first issue.

    The selling point was clear at the time: pictures of scantily-clad Marilyn Monroe.

    The first issue of Playboy magazine featuring Marilyn Monroe on the cover, a classic Playboy image after rebranding and makeover of bunnies.

    Image credits: Playboy

    Playboy thus became an instant hit, selling around 54,000 copies.

    As more issues came out, readers flocked to buy the magazine for its famous topless centerfolds and celebrity interviews.

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    A man reviews Playboy bunnies photos for rebranding and makeover.

    Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a comment about Playboy's rebranding, calling it a sexist and disgraceful magazine.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Playboy's rebranding and the difficulty in reviving the brand.

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    Playboy became one of the most influential magazines with time, and by the 1970s, an estimated one-fourth of college men were loyal buyers.

    The company went public in 1971 and saw the peak of its circulation in 1972 with more than 7 million copies a month.

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    Playboy became one of the most influential magazines, and by the 1970s, an estimated one-fourth of college men were loyal buyers

    Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy, signing autographs, showing the brand's history before its makeover.

    Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

    The brand’s dominance began to fade after the internet made it so easy to find adult content at one’s fingertips.

    Free online content chipped away from the magazine’s core appeal.

    In addition to this, Hefner’s scandalous personal life did nothing to help with Playboy’s image.

    A man in a cowboy hat and suit, representing a modern aesthetic, possibly part of Playboy's rebranding.

    Image credits: pfpicardi/Instagram

    The amount of n*k*dness in the magazine changed in the 2010s and eventually, by 2020, regular print of the magazine was stopped.

    The year 2020 was also when Playboy hired Picardi, the magazine’s first openly gay editor-in-chief, and David Miller, Playboy’s president of media and brand, to revive operations.

    As part of their renewed approach, Picardi said women posing as their Playmates and cover stars can now choose how much of their bodies they want to reveal.

    They are “fully involved” in the creative process and participate in the approval of photographers and stylists.

    As part of their renewed approach, Playmates and cover stars can choose how much of their body they want to show

    Hugh Hefner and a Playboy Bunny posing with a Playboy magazine after its rebranding and makeover.

    Image credits: Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage

    “I stop short of calling what we do at Playboy feminist, because I think that’s a loaded term, and I’m sure many people would disagree with that qualification,” Picardi explained.

    “But what I will say is what our approach with n*d*ty has always been: that it is up to a woman how much she has to show on set,” he went on to say.

    Playboy magazine cover featuring Karol G, a result of the Playboy rebranding and makeover.

    Image credits: Playboy

    Picardi said he’s been getting “really good feedback” about the “authenticity” and “rawness” of their current images.

    It’s “not just from men, but outstanding feedback from women,” he added.

    For the first issue of the relaunched Playboy, the quarterly magazine featured Colombian pop star Karol G and has already sold out.

    A woman in a Playboy Bunny costume, part of the Playboy makeover of bunnies strategy.

    Image credits: Playboy

    A comment about Playboy magazines and their accessories line, discussing the rebranding success.

    Their second issue has steamy pictures of model and actress Cara Delevingne, who made history as the first out lesbian to appear on the print cover of Playboy.

    Delevingne wore the brand’s iconic Bunny suit corset, complete with matching tail and ears.

    The last person to wear the globally recognizable Bunny suit corset was Kate Moss in 2014.

    Cara Delevingne made history as the first out lesbian to appear on the print cover of Playboy

    Playboy magazine cover featuring Cara Delevingne, showcasing the new look after the rebranding.

    Image credits: Playboy

    Delevingne said she worked with a team that was predominantly female for the cover shoot, giving her a sense of agency over her body and embrace her image.

    “Of course, Playboy is very much a heterosexual institution,” she said during a chat with New York Times best-selling author Ottessa Moshfegh.

    Model in black latex outfit for Playboy rebranding and makeover of bunnies

    Image credits: Playboy

    Model in red lingerie and stockings in retro setting for Playboy rebranding and makeover

    Playboy rebranding features model posing topless with heart pasties

    “That’s why it felt like a bit of a f*** you and a rebellious thing to do, and to have an incredible female-led creative team — a lot of them being queer — felt really fun and different,” she added.

    Delevingne said she previously felt a “bit gross” when she had to take her clothes off for movies and shoots

    Close-up of model lighting match in Playboy rebranding and makeover shoot

    Image credits: Playboy

    Delevingne said she has been clothless before for shoots and for movies.

    “But it always made me feel a bit gross when it was for someone else — of course, it was my choice, and I agreed to it, but it never felt empowering,” she said.

    'Playboy' Now Selling Out After Rebranding And Makeover Of Bunnies

    Image credits: Playboy

    “I’ve never felt more comfortable in my body and in my s**uality,” she added. “I feel like I’m in more of my prime as a woman and as a s**ual being.”

    The model-actress-musician was photographed by Zoey Grossman and styled by Lana Jay Lackey for the magazine’s summer issue, which will hit newsstands on July 28.

    Netizens had mixed opinions about Playboy’s entire rebranding and renewed approach 

    A comment about forgetting a name, related to the Playboy rebranding and makeover of bunnies.

    A comment saying 'This is so bad im sorry lol', about the Playboy rebranding and makeover of bunnies.

    A lengthy comment from FearlessList8992 criticizing Playboy's rebranding and makeover of bunnies for exploitation.

    A comment from ImpressionCertain736 about someone being 'washed up' and Playboy not getting attention because of her.

    A comment asking who the Playboy rebranding and makeover of bunnies is supposed to appeal to.

    A comment about Playboy rebranding and bunnies makeover: reclaiming sexuality by doing what the brand monetized for 70 years.

    A comment about Playboy rebranding and bunnies makeover, stating 'Lol its giving picsart'.

    A comment about Playboy rebranding and bunnies makeover: The editing around her hair looks so AI/bad.

    A comment about Playboy rebranding and bunnies makeover: A user recalls having a Playboy bunny towel as a child.

    A comment about Playboy rebranding and bunnies makeover: A user expresses being over the sexualization of smoking.

    A comment about Playboy rebranding and bunnies, stating the message she was trying to send was not this and feels like she gave up.

    A comment about Playboy rebranding and bunnies, asking if we have moved past Playboy.

    A comment about Playboy rebranding and bunnies, defining white trash.

    A comment about Playboy rebranding and bunnies, expressing surprise that Playboy is still around.

    A comment about Playboy rebranding and bunnies, stating that by todays standards this is not even pornography, but a regular ad.

    A comment asking if Playboy went away, relating to the Playboy rebranding.

    A user comment questioning if this is a new edition after Playboy rebranding.

    A comment advocating for celebrities to return to Playboy, following the rebranding of bunnies.

    A user expressing excitement about seeing normal body types in a Playboy ad, part of the makeover.

    A user comment wondering about the life of someone considered very attractive, connected to Playboy's makeover.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP: We are scared that our advertisers will pull their funding, so you're not allowed to say things like déad, súcks, knób, or Hólócaust. Also BP: We are going to post extremely revealing and séxy photos of women in an article. Look, these nípples barely have little pasties on them! But btw, you're not allowed to say the word "nípple".

    6
    6points
    reply
    nonofyurdarnbusiness avatar
    Nonofyur Darnbusiness
    Nonofyur Darnbusiness
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ^^^^ Its so gross. There has been a recent fixation on tabloid style "articles" about s*x workers that amounts to BP trying to click farm with b00bs. Even when the woman is deeply injured by medical malpractice, BP will focus on the s*x work. All of the net content they farm to make this site and they focus on p0rn stars? Thats a choice and a poor one. Is BP *trying* to be the Daily Mail? Cause even they don't lean on salaciousness it this much.

    3
    3points
    reply
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    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of people claimed to read the mag "for its articles". It was banned here (we had one called Scope instead, in which the ladies' bits were covered with stars!), but people would occasionally smuggle one in, and when I'd look at them, the articles actually *were* good!

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP: We are scared that our advertisers will pull their funding, so you're not allowed to say things like déad, súcks, knób, or Hólócaust. Also BP: We are going to post extremely revealing and séxy photos of women in an article. Look, these nípples barely have little pasties on them! But btw, you're not allowed to say the word "nípple".

    6
    6points
    reply
    nonofyurdarnbusiness avatar
    Nonofyur Darnbusiness
    Nonofyur Darnbusiness
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ^^^^ Its so gross. There has been a recent fixation on tabloid style "articles" about s*x workers that amounts to BP trying to click farm with b00bs. Even when the woman is deeply injured by medical malpractice, BP will focus on the s*x work. All of the net content they farm to make this site and they focus on p0rn stars? Thats a choice and a poor one. Is BP *trying* to be the Daily Mail? Cause even they don't lean on salaciousness it this much.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of people claimed to read the mag "for its articles". It was banned here (we had one called Scope instead, in which the ladies' bits were covered with stars!), but people would occasionally smuggle one in, and when I'd look at them, the articles actually *were* good!

    1
    1point
    reply
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