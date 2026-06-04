Who Is Mackenzie Ziegler? Mackenzie Frances Ziegler is an American singer, actress, and internet personality known for her early start and versatile talent. She effortlessly navigates the worlds of music, television, and social media, captivating audiences with her expressive performances. Ziegler rose to prominence as a child on the reality dance series Dance Moms, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Her energetic routines and relatable personality garnered widespread attention, launching her into the public eye at a young age.

Full Name Mackenzie Frances Ziegler Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Polish, Italian, German American Education Homeschooled Father Kurt Ziegler Mother Melissa Ziegler-Gisoni Siblings Maddie Ziegler, Ryan Ziegler, Tyler Ziegler, Matthew Gisoni, Michelle Gisoni

Early Life and Education Growing up in Murrysville, Pennsylvania, Mackenzie Ziegler’s childhood was deeply immersed in dance, encouraged by her mother, Melissa Ziegler-Gisoni. Her parents divorced when she was six years old, and her mother later remarried Greg Gisoni in 2013. Ziegler began dancing at the Abby Lee Dance Company in Pittsburgh at the tender age of two, winning various titles in dance competitions. Due to her demanding schedule, she was homeschooled throughout her education.

Notable Relationships Mackenzie Ziegler dated TikTok creator Tacoda Dubbs from August 2020 until their breakup in late 2023. Prior to this, she was linked to actor Isaak Presley. Currently, Ziegler is publicly unattached. She has no children and has not confirmed another partner since the end of her relationship with Dubbs.

Career Highlights Ziegler’s career took off with her prominent role on the Lifetime reality series Dance Moms from 2011 to 2016. During this period, she launched her music career with the 2014 debut album Mack Z, which topped the iTunes pop charts. Beyond dance and music, Ziegler expanded into acting, starring in the Brat TV series Total Eclipse and competing on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. She also released a cosmetics line, Love, Kenzie, in 2018. To date, Ziegler has accumulated a significant social media following and won a Teen Choice Award for Choice Muser in 2018.