Who Is Central Cee? Central Cee is a British rapper from West London, celebrated for his distinctive drill flow and introspective lyricism. He has quickly become a leading voice in UK rap, blending street narratives with catchy, global sounds. He broke into the public eye in 2020 with the release of his viral singles “Day in the Life” and “Loading.” These tracks garnered millions of streams and set the stage for his rapid ascent in the music industry.

Full Name Central Cee Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Dating Madeline Argy Net Worth $6 million Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed (English, Guyanese, Chinese) Father Unnamed Guyanese father Mother Rachel Caesar Siblings Juke Caesar, plus two other brothers and one half-brother

Early Life and Education Born Oakley Neil Caesar-Su in Ladbroke Grove, London, Central Cee’s early life was deeply shaped by his family dynamics and diverse cultural exposure. His English mother and Guyanese-Chinese father separated when he was seven, leaving him to be raised by his mother alongside his two younger brothers in Shepherd’s Bush. He attended local West London schools before leaving at age 16, with an early interest in music sparked by his father’s love for American hip-hop. This formative period, including exposure to reggae and dancehall at Notting Hill Carnival, heavily influenced his unique sound.

Notable Relationships Central Cee is currently dating TikTok creator Madeline Argy, a relationship that has drawn significant media attention and fan speculation. The couple has experienced an on-again, off-again dynamic in recent years. He has no children. Central Cee and Argy have frequently confirmed their connection through social media, maintaining a public yet often private romance.

Career Highlights Central Cee’s musical journey is marked by chart-topping releases, including his second mixtape, 23, which debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart. His collaboration with Dave on the single “Sprinter” became his first UK number-one, holding the top spot for ten weeks and breaking records as the longest-running number-one rap song. Beyond music, Central Cee launched his successful streetwear brand, Syna World, in 2023, known for its rapid sell-outs and significant cultural traction. He has also engaged in notable fashion collaborations, including a partnership with Nike for a Tech Fleece tracksuit and Air Max 95s. To date, Central Cee has collected seven MOBO Awards, making him the joint most-decorated rapper in MOBO Awards history, an achievement he shares with Stormzy. He became the first artist to win Best Male Act three times.