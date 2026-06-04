Who Is Evan Spiegel? Evan Thomas Spiegel is an American entrepreneur and CEO, widely recognized for his visionary leadership in the tech industry. His work at Snap Inc. reshaped digital communication and redefined how people share moments. He broke into the public eye after co-founding Snapchat, an ephemeral messaging app that quickly gained global traction among young users. His decision to refuse a $3 billion acquisition offer from Facebook in 2013 solidified his independent vision.

Full Name Evan Thomas Spiegel Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2.3 billion Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Education Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences, Stanford University Father John W. Spiegel Mother Melissa Ann Thomas Siblings Caroline Spiegel, Lauren Spiegel Kids Hart Spiegel, Myles Spiegel, Pierre Spiegel

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Pacific Palisades, California, Evan Thomas Spiegel grew up as the eldest of three children to John W. Spiegel and Melissa Ann Thomas, both accomplished lawyers. His early environment was one of privilege and intellectual engagement. He attended the Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences in Santa Monica, a private institution known for its focus on arts. Spiegel later pursued product design at Stanford University, where his interest in technology blossomed into innovative ideas.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel’s high-profile romance began in 2015 after they met at a dinner. They became engaged in July 2016 and married in a private Los Angeles ceremony in May 2017. Spiegel and Kerr share three sons: Hart Spiegel, Myles Spiegel, and Pierre Spiegel. He is also a supportive stepfather to Kerr’s son Flynn, embracing a blended family dynamic.

Career Highlights Evan Spiegel co-founded Snapchat in 2011, quickly establishing the ephemeral photo and video messaging app as a global phenomenon, particularly among younger audiences. By 2012, Snapchat had already surpassed one million daily active users. Under his leadership, Snap Inc. expanded its offerings beyond the core app, launching innovative products like Spectacles, smart glasses with a built-in camera, and pioneering augmented reality filters. Spiegel famously rebuffed a $3 billion acquisition offer from Facebook.