Keith David: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Keith David
June 4, 1956
Harlem, New York City, US
70 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Keith David?
Keith David Williams is an American actor and voice actor, renowned for his distinctive deep bass voice and commanding screen presence. His versatility has allowed him to navigate a wide array of roles across film, stage, television, and voice work.
He first garnered significant attention for his compelling performance as Childs in John Carpenter’s classic film The Thing, a role that solidified his powerful on-screen persona. David’s memorable alley fight in They Live also remains a pop culture highlight.
|Full Name
|Keith David Williams
|Gender
|Male
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$8 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|High School of Performing Arts, Juilliard School
|Father
|Lester Williams
|Mother
|Dolores Dickenson Williams
|Kids
|3 children
Early Life and Education
Born Keith David Williams in Harlem, New York City, he was raised in Corona, Queens, by his mother, Dolores Dickenson, a New York Telephone manager, and his father, Lester Williams, a payroll operations director.
David’s acting aspirations sparked after playing the Cowardly Lion in a school production of The Wizard of Oz, leading him to Manhattan’s High School of Performing Arts. He later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Juilliard School’s Drama Division in 1979.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Keith David’s personal life. He was previously married to Margit Edwards Williams from 1990 to 1999, with whom he had a son.
David is currently married to actress Dionne Lea Williams, with whom he tied the knot in 2001. Together, they share two daughters, completing his family of three children.
Career Highlights
Keith David’s prolific career as an actor is notably defined by his commanding voice work in animation and documentaries, earning him two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance. He is widely recognized as the voice of Goliath in Gargoyles and Dr. Facilier in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog.
Beyond voice acting, David is celebrated for his memorable on-screen roles in iconic films such as Platoon, The Thing, and They Live, showcasing his powerful screen presence. He has also starred in the acclaimed drama Greenleaf and the series Community.
To date, David’s extensive body of work, spanning over 400 roles across various mediums, has led to a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing his status as a legendary figure in entertainment.
Signature Quote
“Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.”
See Also
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