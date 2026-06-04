Who Is Russell Brand? Russell Edward Brand is an English comedian and actor known for his flamboyant, verbose style and satirical observations. He has built a distinctive public persona through stand-up, film, and television work. He first gained widespread public attention as the host of the reality television spin-off Big Brother’s Big Mouth, where his provocative humor resonated with audiences. This platform quickly propelled him toward a significant international presence.

Full Name Russell Edward Brand Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married to Laura Gallacher Net Worth $20 million Nationality English Ethnicity English Education Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, Drama Centre London Father Ronald Henry Brand Mother Barbara Elizabeth Nichols Kids Mabel Brand, Peggy Brand

Early Life and Education Born in Grays, Essex, England, Russell Brand was the only child of Barbara Elizabeth and Ronald Henry Brand. His parents separated when he was an infant, and his mother largely raised him. He developed an early interest in performance, attending the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts and later the Drama Centre London, though he was expelled from both.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Russell Brand’s public life, notably his marriage to pop star Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012. He is currently married to Laura Gallacher, with whom he tied the knot in 2017. Brand shares two daughters, Mabel and Peggy, with Gallacher. The couple’s relationship has remained more private in recent years.

Career Highlights Russell Brand’s acting career took off with his memorable role as the rock star Aldous Snow in the 2008 comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall. He reprised this role in the popular 2010 spin-off Get Him to the Greek. His film credits also include voice work in the Despicable Me franchise. Beyond acting, Brand became widely known as the host of Big Brother’s Big Mouth, a role that showcased his distinctive comedic timing. He has since expanded into podcasting and social commentary, releasing books such as My Booky Wook and Revolution.