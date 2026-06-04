Who Is Bar Refaeli? Bar Refaeli is an Israeli model and businesswoman, known for her striking blue eyes. Her career has seen her grace countless international magazine covers and lead global campaigns. She first gained widespread public attention as the cover model for the 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. This iconic appearance quickly cemented her supermodel status and propelled her into a new echelon of global recognition.

Full Name Bar Refaeli Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $35 million Nationality Israeli Ethnicity Sephardi Jewish, Ashkenazi Jewish Father Refael Refaeli Mother Tzipora Levine Siblings On Refaeli, Dor Refaeli, Neil Ben-Porat Kids Liv Ezra, Elle Ezra, David Ezra

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Hod HaSharon, Israel, Bar Refaeli grew up in a secular Jewish family. Her mother, Tzipora Levine, was a successful model, and her father, Refael Refaeli, owned a horse stable. Refaeli began modeling in commercials at eight months old but paused at age twelve for orthodonture. She resumed her career at fifteen, quickly earning the “Model of the Year” title in an Israeli fashion awards ceremony.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Bar Refaeli’s public life, including a well-documented relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 to 2011. She was also briefly married to Arik Weinstein. Refaeli married Israeli businessman Adi Ezra on September 24, 2015. They share three children: daughters Liv and Elle, and a son, David.

Career Highlights Bar Refaeli’s career soared after her breakthrough as the cover model for the 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She topped Maxim magazine’s Hot 100 list in 2012, solidifying her status as a global beauty icon. Beyond modeling, Refaeli expanded into entrepreneurship, co-founding the e-commerce company Under.me for designer underwear. She also invested in the eyewear brand Carolina Lemke and launched the Mika Look app. To date, Refaeli has hosted The X Factor Israel since 2013 and co-hosted the Eurovision Song Contest 2019, cementing her as a prominent television personality and businesswoman.