Who Is T.J. Miller? T.J. Miller is an American stand-up comedian and actor known for his distinctive absurdist humor. He has cultivated a career across film and television with a uniquely energetic style. Miller’s breakout moment arrived with his role as the outlandish Erlich Bachman in the HBO series Silicon Valley. His performance quickly garnered critical attention, establishing him as a prominent comedic voice.

Full Name T.J. Miller Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married to Kate Miller Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Graland Country Day School, Denver’s East High School, George Washington University Father Kent Miller Mother Leslie Miller Siblings Morgan Miller

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Denver, Colorado, Todd Joseph Miller was the son of a clinical psychologist and an attorney. His early exposure to performance included drama productions at Denver’s East High School. Miller pursued higher education at George Washington University, earning a B.A. in psychology. While there, he immersed himself in comedy, joining the improv group Recess and studying circus arts in Paris.

Notable Relationships In 2014, T.J. Miller became engaged to actress and artist Kate Gorney, with the couple marrying on September 6, 2015. Kate Gorney subsequently adopted her husband’s surname. The couple remains married, and publicly, Miller shares no children from this or any other relationship.

Career Highlights T.J. Miller gained widespread recognition for his role as Erlich Bachman in the HBO series Silicon Valley, a performance that earned him a Critics’ Choice Television Award. His character’s confident absurdity became a fan favorite across the show’s four seasons. Beyond television, Miller secured significant film roles, including the Marvel Comics character Weasel in the blockbuster Deadpool franchise. He also lent his voice to animated hits like Big Hero 6 and the How to Train Your Dragon films.