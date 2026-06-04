Al B. Sure!: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Al B. Sure!
June 4, 1968
Boston, Massachusetts, US
58 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Al B. Sure!?
Al B. Sure! is an American singer and songwriter known for his smooth, romantic R&B style that defined the New Jack Swing era. His captivating vocals and sophisticated arrangements earned him widespread acclaim.
He first gained public attention with his 1988 debut album In Effect Mode. This multi-platinum release featured the chart-topping single “Nite and Day” and solidified his place as a leading voice in contemporary R&B.
|Full Name
|Albert Joseph Brown III
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
|Net Worth
|$4 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Mount Vernon High School, Manhattan Center for the Performing Arts
|Father
|Albert Joseph Brown II
|Mother
|Cassandra Brown
|Kids
|Albert Joseph Brown IV, Devin Brown, Quincy Brown
Early Life and Education
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Albert Joseph Brown III later moved to Mount Vernon, New York, where his parents, Cassandra and Albert Joseph Brown II, fostered his early interests. He excelled as a football quarterback in high school, even turning down an athletic scholarship to the University of Iowa to pursue music.
His formal musical training included attending the Manhattan Center for the Performing Arts, an experience that honed his skills. This dedication to his craft laid the groundwork for his future success in the R&B genre.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Al B. Sure!’s personal life, including a marriage to Kim Porter from 1989 to 1990. He was also publicly linked to Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth and had a relationship with singer Karyn White in 2012.
Brown is a father to three sons: Albert Joseph Brown IV, Devin Brown, and Quincy Brown, with whom he maintains relationships. Quincy Brown’s mother is Kim Porter.
Career Highlights
Al B. Sure!’s debut album In Effect Mode sold more than three million copies, topping the Billboard R&B chart for seven consecutive weeks. This landmark 1988 release featured his signature hit, the single “Nite and Day,” which reached number seven on the Billboard Hot 100.
Beyond his artistry, Brown launched a successful career as a producer, introducing multi-platinum acts like Jodeci and Tevin Campbell to the music industry. He later expanded into radio, hosting nationally syndicated R&B programs.
To date, Brown has garnered multiple accolades, including an American Music Award for Best New R&B Artist and a Soul Train Award for Best New Artist. He also received numerous Grammy nominations, cementing his influence in modern R&B.
Signature Quote
“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”
See Also
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