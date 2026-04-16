“He’s A Mess”: Victoria Beckham Finally Speaks Out On Rift With Son Brooklyn Following His Harsh Rant

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Victoria Beckham, 51, has broken the silence on the ongoing family drama involving her eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

On January 19, 2026, Brooklyn shared a series of explosive Instagram Stories, accusing Victoria and David Beckham of prioritizing their public image over the family.

The accusations came after months of social media speculation about a family feud over Brooklyn’s absence from Beckham family events.

Highlights Victoria Beckham shared his thoughts on son Brooklyn’s jarring comments months after he accused her of sabotaging his marriage.

Brooklyn also accused Victoria and David Beckham of prioritizing “Brand Beckham” over family members.

Victoria said she was proud of all her children and how they have created their own paths.

David, 50, also addressed Brooklyn’s comments, hinting that social media was to blame for his son’s sentiments.

The couple has three more kids together: Romeo James, Cruz David, and Harper Seven.

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Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents of trying to ruin his wedding

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In a lengthy rant, Brooklyn claimed that David and Victoria have long attempted to sabotage his relationship and the family dynamics for the sake of their reputation.

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“I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private,” Brooklyn began. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

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“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He alleged that the couple “values public promotion and endorsements above all else.”

“Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo.”

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Brooklyn also addressed rumors that his wife, Nicola, was unhappy with their 2022 wedding ceremony.

He revealed that Victoria had refused to make Nicola’s bridal dress at the last moment, something that she had previously agreed to, and said that his family called her “not blood” and “not family.”

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He also accused Victoria of dancing “very inappropriately” with him in front of the guests.

“I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he said.

Victoria Beckham opened up about the situation, but refused to name Brooklyn

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In an April 16 interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Victoria was asked to comment on Brooklyn’s outburst.

“I think that we’ve always—we love our children so much,” she said, but without mentioning her son’s name. “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be.”

“And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

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The Spice Girls alum also said that she felt proud to watch all of her kids carve out their own paths. When her kids are home, 6 p.m. dinners are a ritual, she added.

“Cruz is on tour at the moment, bless him,” Victoria said of her 21-year-old indie-rocker son. “He has done this at very much a grassroots approach.”

About her 14-year-old daughter, Harper, she said: “She is very sweet, she’s very kind, she works hard, and she’s also very appropriate, which I think is really important as well.”

In her 2001 autobiography, Learning to Fly, Victoria dedicated significant portions to Brooklyn, who was born in March 1999, months before his parents tied the knot.

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“I kept looking at his ears, so perfect,” Victoria wrote about her feelings after Brooklyn’s birth. “I looked at his tiny little hands open as though asking for something. And I felt the anger in me bubbling up that somebody could want to harm him.”

“Parents need to pay attention.” The internet voiced their opinions on Victoria Beckham’s response to son Brooklyn’s blow-up

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