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“Prove You’re Not A Mannequin”: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham’s Signature Serious Face
Nikki Glaser with long blonde hair, smiling at a microphone, bringing her signature serious face to the stage.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

“Prove You’re Not A Mannequin”: Nikki Glaser Savagely Roasts Victoria Beckham’s Signature Serious Face

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Nikki Glaser brought her signature humor to the 20th annual TIME100 Gala, and one of her biggest moments of the night came when she playfully roasted Victoria Beckham over her famously serious expression.

On April 23, Glaser hosted the star-studded event in New York City and made the Spice Girl alum one of the highlights of her opening monologue.

Highlights
  • Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the 20th annual TIME100 Gala, where she playfully targeted Victoria Beckham’s famously stoic expression.
  • While the fashion mogul responded with a tight-lipped grin, her husband David Beckham was seen laughing along.
  • Glaser also took a dig at Hailey Bieber, MrBeast, Kate Hudson, and others at the event.

Fans quickly shared their reactions online, as one defended Beckham’s signature look.

“Victoria Beckham not smiling is a personality. Asking her to change it is a joke,” one user wrote.

RELATED:

    Nikki Glaser called out Victoria Beckham’s famous serious face during her opening monologue at TIME100 Gala

    Nikki Glaser with long blonde hair, smiling slightly, wearing a leopard print top. She addresses Victoria Beckham's signature serious face.

    Image credits: nbcsnl

    While opening the gala, Glaser praised Victoria’s career before delivering the joke that quickly went viral.

    “One of the most impressive people on the list is Victoria Beckham, of course,” the comedian began, according to a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

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    “Oh, my god. She was a global pop star, now a serious fashion designer. She’s married to David Beckham. She’s rich, successful, stunning. What’s it going to take to get you to smile? I mean, really, please smile. You’re one of the only British people who should.”

    Victoria Beckham in a red, long-sleeved gown with a high slit, posing on a staircase with her signature serious face.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    A tweet from Pop Culture Radar about Nikki Glaser roasting Victoria Beckham's signature serious face. It asks her to smile to prove she's not a mannequin.

    Image credits: Mr_memes__1

    As the camera turned to Victoria, the fashion designer gave a tight-lipped smile, rested her elbow on the table, and appeared to hold back laughter.

    Her husband, David Beckham, who was seated beside her, was seen smiling and laughing at the joke.

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    The timing of the joke came as Victoria had plenty happening professionally.

    Victoria Beckham, with her signature serious face, wearing a white blazer, brown hair with highlights, and a delicate necklace.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

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    She had just launched her new GAP collection and was also celebrating her Victoria Beckham brand during the TIME100 Summit.

    At the same time, her personal life has also remained in the headlines due to reported family tension involving her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

    Following Glaser’s roast, netizens were divided, with some defending Victoria’s ‘Posh’ personality and others enjoying the joke

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    A tweet replying to @nypost: Victoria Beckham's face has been stuck on posh since 1998, referencing her signature serious face.

    Image credits: KekBunny

    As clips from the gala spread online, social media was filled with reactions.

    “Victoria Beckham’s face has been stuck on Posh since 1998,” wrote one.

    “Posh Spice stays in character,” another person commented, while someone else joked, “Nikki asking what everyone’s been thinking for 20 years. Victoria, one smile — just to prove you’re not a mannequin?”

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    Nikki Glaser with blonde hair, wearing a white dress, holding a microphone. She's smiling, not showing a mannequin face.

    Image credits: TIME

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    Not everyone found the joke funny, though. “Boring. Not funny. Not interested!” one person wrote, while another said, “Telling Victoria to smile is like telling a mannequin to show emotions, wrong department.”

    Evidently, Victoria wasn’t the only celebrity Glaser roasted during the night

    Victoria Beckham's signature serious face while a quote asks, "What's it gonna take to get you to smile?"

    Image credits: TIME

    A Twitter user, Jim, asks Thats a smile is it? commenting on Victoria Beckham's signature serious face.

    Image credits: JamesGang77

    As expected, Victoria was far from the only celebrity Glaser targeted during the evening.

    The comedian turned the TIME100 Gala into a mini roast session, joking about several major stars in the room.

    Victoria Beckham's serious face, partially obscured, with text Please, smile. A humorous take on her signature expression.

    Image credits: TIME

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    Speaking about Hailey Bieber, she said, “Hailey Bieber is here tonight. In addition to her work as a makeup and skincare mogul, Hailey has influenced millions of people to do the impossible: pay $30 for a smoothie. But in her defense, each smoothie does contain two grams of Justin’s bone marrow.”

    She also joked about MrBeast, adding, “MrBeast is here. Oh my God, my worst nephew is such a fan… if we can survive the next two hours, he will give us each $100,000? Or as he puts it, the cost of human dignity.”

    For Gayle King and Katy Perry, Glaser joked, “You had the courage to do something that so many people wouldn’t have the guts to do: spend 12 minutes alone with Katy Perry.”

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    Victoria Beckham with a serious face next to a man in sunglasses and a black suit, elegant and composed.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Glaser kept going and teased Kate Hudson by saying, “I’ve always related to you. Mostly because I’ve lost a lot of guys in 10 days.”

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    The gala featured performances from Luke Combs and Coco Jones, along with tributes from stars like Zoe Saldaña and Chloe Kim, but Nikki’s sharp jokes remained one of the biggest talking points of the night.

    “She’s so arrogant,” wrote one user

    A tweet from @draken1721 replying to @nypost: "posh spice stays in character 💀". This relates to Victoria Beckham's serious face.

    Image credits: draken1721

    A Twitter comment about Victoria Beckham's serious face, suggesting plastic surgery prevents smiling. This connects to the mannequin keyword.

    Image credits: RFlowersIII36

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    A Twitter user's post praising Nikki Glaser's roast, highlighting laughter and slight terror, labeling her a pure legend.

    Image credits: Liqui_Sniper

    A tweet from Lady Womble stating, "She's so arrogant." This relates to Victoria Beckham's signature serious face.

    Image credits: lady_womble

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    A tweet from @BluCatStu saying "Sketchy crowd," implying a critique similar to Nikki Glaser's mannequin roast.

    Image credits: BluCatStu

    A tweet comparing telling Victoria Beckham to smile to a mannequin, referencing Victoria Beckham's serious face.

    Image credits: praisebassey448

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    A tweet asking "why is nikki glaser EVERYWHERE" with crying emojis. This relates to Nikki Glaser's roast.

    Image credits: colorfulights

    A tweet by Link Lauren questioning Nikki Glaser's comedy, mentioning how she roasts Victoria Beckham's signature serious face.

    Image credits: itslinklauren

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    A tweet from @ccrstrna, profile picture shows a figure with green hair, stating 'Every joke starting with so and so is here... attempts to land joke'. Victoria Beckham, Mannequin.

    Image credits: ccrstrna

    A tweet from Bright Harry about Nikki Glaser at the TIME100 Gala, known for her sharp humor.

    Image credits: harry_brig

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    A tweet from Sara Gómez Colavitti, replying to @Variety, questioning Nikki Glaser's comments on Victoria Beckham's serious face.

    Image credits: SaraGColavitti

    A Twitter reply from @DarthImpervious stating, "Hardly a roast," commenting on a Nikki Glaser roast of Victoria Beckham.

    Image credits: DarthImpervious

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    A Twitter user's comment, just calling any comment a roast, relates to the Nikki Glaser roast of Victoria Beckham.

    Image credits: pukelidt

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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