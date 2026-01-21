ADVERTISEMENT

For the past few days, the internet has been buzzing non-stop about the Beckham family.

On Monday evening, Brooklyn Beckham posted on Instagram to explain why he’s cut ties with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. In the now-viral post, he called them controlling, said they’ve been trying to “endlessly ruin” his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz, and made it clear he has no interest in reconciling.

But the moment that really stole the spotlight was about the wedding: he claimed Victoria Beckham “hijacked” his first dance.

Naturally, the memes rolled in immediately. So we’ve rounded up some of the funniest reactions people have shared so far. The tea is piping hot—scroll down to catch it before it cools, and upvote your favorites.