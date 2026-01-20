Nicola Peltz’s Tattoo Appears To Be Pointed Message At Beckham Family After Fans Learn Its Translation

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicola Peltz seemingly sent her own message in the middle of Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive family fallout.

The 31-year-old actress flaunted her tattoo, making some netizens feel she was adding fuel to the fire amid tensions between Brooklyn and his famous parents.

“I bet she’s the reason why they don’t get along anymore…” one commented online.

The post came ahead of Brooklyn making bombshell claims about his parents controlling him and trying to "ruin" his marriage.

RELATED:

Nicola Peltz smiling in a black leather jacket and hat, showing her tattoo with a pointed message at Beckham family.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Brooklyn Beckham shared an explosive post online, calling out his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, for allegedly controlling his life and trying to “ruin” his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

Hours before he dropped his bombshell claims, his wife, Nicola Peltz, shared a mirror selfie that seemed encoded with a subtle message directed at the Beckhams.

Nicola Peltz showing tattoo in mirror selfie, highlighting pointed message related to Beckham family translation.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

As Nicola posed in front of the mirror, she showed off her tattoo with Yiddish text that said, “family first.”

Her brother, Will Peltz, reportedly has the same tattoo.

“🐬🐬🐬,” was the cryptic caption of her mirror selfie.

Nicola’s brother, Will Peltz, reportedly has the same tattoo

Nicola Peltz poses with Beckham family members at Cloud 23 event, highlighting her tattoo's pointed message after translation.

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

Comment by Beth Ann Wakeley Marcozzi expressing frustration about a private resolution instead of social media drama.

The tattoo sparked plenty of chatter online, with one saying it’s “time for the Beckhams to cut off the allowance.”

“He’s pulling a Prince Harry,” said another. “Like no one else is talking about this except him and his wife.”

“She’s a troublemaker,” one said, while another claimed she had “Meghan syndrome.”

“What is he going to do when she leaves him??? Omg!!!” one commented online

Nicola Peltz showing tattoo with pointed message at Beckham family during outdoor family gathering.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Comment from Kay Johnson discussing Brooklyn and his family amidst tattoo translation and pointed message speculation.

One claimed it was “all motivated by money,”

“Who cares? Another Meghan,” said another.

Rumors of a bitter feud between Brooklyn and his family have been ongoing for the last few months.

Sources claimed tensions began when Victoria pulled out of making a wedding gown for Nicole for their 2022 nuptials.

But things have escalated to the point where the eldest of the Beckham children reportedly no longer talks to his parents.

“I would think she could afford a nicer tattoo,” a social media user quipped

Close-up of Nicola Peltz's tattoo on her side, highlighting a pointed message related to the Beckham family.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Comment expressing opinion about Nicola Peltz's tattoo in relation to the Beckham family drama on social media.

“As much as they (Brooklyn and the Peltzes) felt Victoria was in the wrong, this is petulant and short sighted behavior, it’s a way to extend the story that needed to go away,” a source told the New York Post last week.

Some insiders claimed Brooklyn was torn between keeping his wife and his parents happy.

“Brooklyn wants to do anything to make Nicola happy, but this is all getting out of control,” another source told the outlet.

“I can’t imagine a world where Brooklyn wouldn’t want to see his parents again,” they added.

Sources claimed Brooklyn wants to “do anything to make Nicola happy”

Nicola Peltz with tattoo and family members dressed in formal attire outdoors near blossoming trees at sunset.

Image credits: davidbeckham

Comment about Nicola Peltz's tattoo and its pointed message perceived towards the Beckham family by fans.

On the other hand, Brooklyn’s explosive message shared on Monday accused his parents of “controlling” him.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,” he wrote on social media.

Nicola Peltz and partner relaxing on couch, showing tattoo that appears to be pointed message at Beckham family.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Comment discussing the Harry and Megan story in relation to the Beckham family’s situation.

The 26-year-old also said David and Victoria “have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”

Following the bombshell claims, David Beckham seemingly broke his silence during an appearance on CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box on Tuesday, January 20.

He made his statements during a discussion about social media and mental health.

“I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad,” he said.

After Brooklyn’s post, David Beckham said sometimes parents have to let their kids “make those mistakes”

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham in wedding attire, highlighting Nicola Peltz's tattoo with a pointed message to the Beckham family.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

“The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous,” he continued. “But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons.”

He said social media “has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.”

“And I have tried to do the same, I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them,” he said. “They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes.”

He said that is how “they learn” and that is what he tries to “teach [his] kids.”

“You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well,” he added.

“Brooklyn is a man child and she will get bored of him,” one commented online

Commenter discussing Nicola Peltz's tattoo translation, suggesting it may be a pointed message at the Beckham family.

Comment from David DeLuca expressing frustration about excessive press coverage on Nicola Peltz's tattoo message.

Comment from Sandra De Biasi speculating on Nicola Peltz's tattoo sending a pointed message to the Beckham family.

Comment about Brooklyn by Crafty Cats in a social media post discussing Nicola Peltz's tattoo message at Beckham family

Nicola Peltz’s tattoo with a pointed message at Beckham family shown in a social media comment about its translation.

Nicola Peltz revealing tattoo with a pointed message after fans discover its translation linked to Beckham family.

Comment on social media post expressing indifference, mentioning Meghan, related to Nicola Peltz's tattoo message about Beckham family.

Comment on social media referring to Nicola Peltz's tattoo and its pointed message involving the Beckham family.

Comment by Ruth Schwartz Shindler criticizing wealth and class, related to Nicola Peltz's tattoo pointed message at Beckham family translation.

Comment on social media expressing criticism about a spoiled and mistreated rich kid, with an upset emoji.

Comment by Maddy Traetta Folkes criticizing behavior, expressing regret about kids' actions in a social media post.

Comment on social media discussing the Beckham family and a pointed message related to Nicola Peltz's tattoo translation.

Facebook comment by Gavin Elster joking about Nicola Peltz's tattoo message and its visibility to fans.

