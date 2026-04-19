Who Is Kate Hudson? Kate Garry Hudson is an American actress and singer-songwriter known for her effervescent screen presence. Her diverse career spans romantic comedies and dramatic roles, consistently captivating audiences with her energetic performances. Hudson’s breakout moment arrived with her critically acclaimed portrayal of Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film, Almost Famous. This role earned her a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination, solidifying her status as a compelling talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Kate Garry Hudson Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $500 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Crossroads Father Bill Hudson Mother Goldie Hawn Siblings Oliver Hudson, Emily Hudson, Zachary Hudson, Lalania Hudson, Wyatt Russell, Paul Hudson Kids Ryder Russell Robinson, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Kate Hudson was raised by her mother, Goldie Hawn, and her mother’s longtime partner, Kurt Russell, after her parents divorced when she was 18 months old. She grew up with an early passion for performing arts. Hudson attended Crossroads, a college preparatory school in Santa Monica, graduating in 1997. She was accepted into New York University but chose to pursue her acting career immediately after high school.

Notable Relationships Kate Hudson is currently engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, with whom she welcomed a daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, in October 2018. They announced their engagement in September 2021. Hudson was previously married to Chris Robinson, lead singer of The Black Crowes, from 2000 to 2007, with whom she shares a son, Ryder Russell Robinson. She was also engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, sharing a son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, before their separation in 2014.

Career Highlights Kate Hudson’s career is highlighted by her Golden Globe-winning performance as Penny Lane in the 2000 film Almost Famous, which also garnered an Academy Award nomination. She subsequently starred in numerous successful romantic comedies, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars. Beyond acting, Hudson co-founded Fabletics in 2013, a global activewear brand that has grown into a multi-billion-dollar company. She also launched INBLOOM, a line of holistic nutritional supplements, and released her debut studio album, Glorious, in 2024.