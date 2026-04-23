Russell Brand Weighs In On Ex‑Wife Katy Perry Following Ruby Rose Bombshell Claim

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On April 22, Russell Brand appeared on a podcast to promote his new book and addressed allegations involving his ex-wife Katy Perry that were raised by actress Ruby Rose.

Rose, on April 12, alleged that the Teenage Dream singer rubbed her privates in her face at the Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne in 2010.

Perry denied the allegations, but following Rose’s formal complaint in her home country (Australia), police launched an investigation.

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Highlights Russell Brand reacted to Ruby Rose’s allegations against Katy Perry with a mix of humor and heart during a podcast appearance.

He also took responsibility for his marriage with the singer failing, admitting he rushed into their union for selfish reasons.

Perry’s ongoing relationship with Justin Trudeau also drew a reaction from Brand.

Russell Brand shared a mix of lighthearted and sincere reactions to the controversy

Image credits: Getty / Michael Buckner

The British actor, comedian, and author was promoting his book How to Become a Christian in 7 Days on The Megyn Kelly Show.

As he got down to discussing his 14-month-long marriage with Perry (October 2010 to December 2012), he brought up Ruby Rose’s allegations.

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Image credits: Megyn Kelly

“I stay in touch with [Perry’s] father, Keith, and her mother, Mary, because they are good Christian folks, and I must say I feel a good deal of sympathy with the recent allegations around Katy,” he said.

“I read about that. This is probably the old-school man in me, I don’t even hear the crime there,” he went on to add.

Rose, when making the claims against Perry, said she kept the alleged incident between them a “secret” for years because Perry assured her she would help her get a US visa.

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Two days after the actress’s reveal, the manager who was present at the concerning club that night claimed Rose and Perry “came in together,” accompanied by Perry’s “hair and makeup artist and another man who was friends with Ruby.”

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He stated that the pair spent most of their time in a cordoned-off VIP section where they were “having drinks and stuff.”

Image credits: rubyrose

The manager added that he “wasn’t aware of any alleged a**ault.”

Perry’s representatives called the allegations by Rose “not only categorically false but dangerous, reckless lies.”

Brand took responsibility for his and Perry’s failed marriage, as well as discussed her relationship with Justin Trudeau

Image credits: Instagram/ katyperry

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“I pushed to get married early because I felt inadequate and insecure and like I wasn’t enough and that if I was married to her, I would somehow be a better person and more important,” Brand confessed.

“And that put her under an unnecessary amount of pressure and strain,” he added.

Image credits: Instagram/ katyperry

Discussing Perry’s romance with Canada’s former prime minister, Brand said, “I put up with a lot with that ex-wife of mine, but you took it too far, KP.

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“Orlando Bloom, I love that guy. Brilliant. Justin Trudeau, though, is potentially Fidel Castro’s spawn. No, there we draw the line.”

Image credits: Instagram/ katyperry

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“I don’t like Trudeau. I didn’t like it when he was having a go at the truckers,” he added, referring to the early 2022 blockades across Canada by cross-border truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Elsewhere in his podcast appearance, Brand admitted to sleeping with a 16-year-old when he was 30

Image credits: Getty / Jack Taylor

“The plain fact of it is that in Europe and in the United Kingdom, where I’m from, the age of consent is 16, and I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30,” Brand said.

“But when I was 30, I was a very different person. I was a lot younger, and I was an immature 30-year-old,” he added.

The admission is significant as Brand faces multiple charges of misconduct against women in the UK.

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He was first accused of s**ual a**ault in a 2023 shared investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and UK current affairs Channel 4 Dispatches.

A woman at the time said Brand initiated a relationship with her in 2006 when she was 16.

Image credits: Getty / Carl Court

She alleged that after he turned a year older, he forced himself on her.

Brand denied the allegation, but the Metropolitan Police nevertheless launched an investigation.

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Subsequently, four additional women came forward with similar claims against Brand, and he was eventually charged with seven counts of indecent behaviour.

He was meant to stand trial in June, but on March 30, a London judge confirmed that it had been delayed until October.

“Who is listening to Russell Brand? On any topic,” a netizen asked

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