Who Is Justin Trudeau? Justin Pierre James Trudeau is a Canadian politician known for his progressive governance and charismatic public persona. He has consistently championed policies focused on social justice and environmental protection throughout his career. He first captured national attention with a moving eulogy at his father’s state funeral in 2000, which highlighted his eloquence. His subsequent rise through the Liberal Party culminated in becoming Prime Minister, a role he held for a decade.

Full Name Justin Pierre James Trudeau Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $90 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Scottish, French Canadian Education Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf, McGill University, University of British Columbia Father Pierre Elliott Trudeau Mother Margaret Sinclair Siblings Alexandre Trudeau, Michel Trudeau, Kyle Kemper, Alicia Kemper, Sarah Coyne Kids Xavier Trudeau, Ella-Grace Trudeau, Hadrien Trudeau

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Ottawa, Canada, Justin Trudeau spent his early years living at 24 Sussex Drive, the official residence for Canadian prime ministers. His parents, Pierre Trudeau and Margaret Sinclair, separated when he was five, but both remained influential figures in his life. He attended Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf before earning a Bachelor of Arts in English from McGill University and a Bachelor of Education from the University of British Columbia. Before entering politics, he worked as a high school teacher and a snowboard instructor.

Notable Relationships Justin Trudeau married Sophie Grégoire in May 2005, a former television host and childhood friend of his youngest brother. The couple announced their separation in August 2023 after eighteen years of marriage. They share three children: sons Xavier and Hadrien, and daughter Ella-Grace. Trudeau and Grégoire continue to co-parent and maintain a close family dynamic despite their separation.

Career Highlights Justin Trudeau’s political career is marked by leading the Liberal Party to a decisive majority government victory in the 2015 federal election. This achievement brought the party from third-place status to power, a significant comeback. During his tenure as Prime Minister, he championed several progressive initiatives, including the national legalization of cannabis in 2018 and the implementation of a gender-balanced cabinet. He also played a key role in signing international agreements like the Paris Agreement on climate change. He received various accolades, including being named The Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year in 2015.