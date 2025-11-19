Man Keeps Inviting Guests Over And Expecting His Wife To Cook, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check

ADVERTISEMENT

Every couple is different, and each one has the right to choose how they want to balance household responsibilities. As long as both parties are happy with the arrangement, and it works for their family, who are we to judge?

But it’s important for everyone to have an understanding of their partner’s role. Otherwise, they might end up burdening them unnecessarily. One man reached out to Reddit for advice after getting into an argument with his wife about how often he’s allowed to invite guests over. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers left the author.

This man is used to his stay-at-home wife handling all of the cooking and cleaning in their household

Man and guests enjoying food and drinks at a lively gathering while discussing cooking expectations and reality check.

But she finally decided to put her foot down about him inviting guests over all the time

Man keeps inviting guests over expecting his wife to cook, facing backlash and reality check online.

Text excerpt from a man explaining his wife handles cooking and childcare while he works full time and shares child care tasks.

Alt text: Man keeps inviting guests over expecting his wife to cook while receiving feedback from the internet.

Text on a white background discussing a man inviting guests and expecting his wife to cook despite not communicating meal preferences.

Woman in kitchen looking frustrated while cooking with fresh vegetables and a pot on the counter related to man expecting wife to cook.

Text excerpt explaining a man expecting his wife to cook and serve guests, sparking an internet reality check.

Man keeps inviting guests over expecting wife to cook large meals, sparking internet reality check on hosting duties.

Man keeps inviting guests expecting his wife to cook, sparking an internet reality check and discussion on boundaries.

Man and wife having a heated argument in kitchen about guests and cooking expectations.

Text showing a man insisting he can invite guests anytime and expecting his wife to cook, sparking internet reality check.

Man arguing with wife about cooking for guests, facing a reality check from the internet about household expectations.

Argument text describing a man expecting his wife to cook when inviting guests over, causing tension and silent treatment.

Woman looking frustrated sitting on a couch, reflecting on man inviting guests over and expecting wife to cook.

Later, the author shared some compromises that he attempted to make with his wife

Alt text: Man keeps inviting guests over expecting his wife to cook extra, internet gives him a reality check on guest visits and cooking limits

Man keeps inviting guests expecting wife to cook, discusses hosting options and restaurant concerns in a relationship conflict.

Text discussing a man inviting guests and expecting his wife to cook, highlighting relationship and household dynamics.

Stay-at-home parents typically do $4,500 of unpaid labor a month

While stay-at-home moms may not have a traditional job that comes with a paycheck, health insurance and vacation days, they certainly do a lot of work. In fact, a 2024 study found that stay-at-home parents do approximately $4,500 worth of unpaid labor every single month.

This includes nearly 16 hours of cleaning, 11 hours of shopping, over 19 hours of cooking, 8.6 hours of laundry, nearly 11 hours of transportation, 68 hours of emotional support, over 4 hours of tutoring and nearly 18 hours of planning and administration. And that’s just for parents who have one child. A mom of four might have to spend twice as long each month keeping her household in order.

Just like any other demanding full-time job, this role can lead to burnout. ChoosingTherapy notes that stay-at-home mom burnout often goes unnoticed, because many people don’t realize how much work being a stay-at-home parent is.

Plus, these mothers are often isolated, as they spend many hours at home with their children, rather than in a workplace with other adults. And they may put pressure on themselves to push through the burnout, telling themselves that their job should be easy to manage.

Symptoms of stay-at-home mom burnout can include depression, anxiety, insomnia, self-doubt, mental exhaustion, irritability, mom rage, loneliness, feeling overwhelmed or like everyone is relying on you, and feeling like you have no time for yourself.

As far as what can cause this burnout, ChoosingTherapy notes that financial stress, feeling unappreciated, feeling like you have no one to share the work load with, stigma or self-judgment about one’s role, lack of support, lack of connection, and lack of resources to manage stress can be contributing factors.

It’s extremely important for spouses to provide support for their partner

In this particular situation, the author doesn’t seem to understand how much his wife has on her plate. If he’s never had to prepare food for six people without any advance notice, he doesn’t realize how much effort that takes. But support is extremely important in a marriage, and this man’s wife shouldn’t feel like she has to ask for it.

According to Christiana Njoku, LPC, at Marriage.com, “Emotional support in a relationship is the foundation that keeps couples connected during life’s highs and lows. It’s the ability to show empathy, provide reassurance, and stand as a pillar of strength when your partner needs it most.”

Njoku notes that it’s crucial to be present during difficult times, encourage personal growth in your partner and manage conflicts with care. Your relationship will be doomed if you and your partner aren’t able to provide emotional support.

It builds trust and provides emotional safety. Meanwhile, it prevents any partner from feeling neglected. Providing emotional support is also a great way to avoid unresolved conflicts from festering. It also ensures that both partners feel emotionally connected.

To be a more supportive partner, Njoku recommends truly listening to your spouse without trying to offer quick solutions. Celebrate all of their efforts, no matter how small they may be.

It’s also helpful to be a constant source of encouragement. And make sure that you share the load. Nobody should take the lion’s share of housework or child-rearing responsibilities. These should be a team effort where both partners are involved.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted if you were in the author’s wife’s shoes? Feel free to weigh in. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article discussing similar household drama, look no further than right here.

Many readers gave the author a reality check, noting that his wife isn’t obligated to cook for his guests

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a man for expecting his wife to cook when inviting guests frequently.

Comment from user calling man sexist for expecting wife to cook when inviting guests frequently without consultation or help.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment giving a reality check about a man expecting his wife to cook for guests.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment calling out a man for expecting his wife to cook when he invites guests over.

Screenshot of an internet comment criticizing a man for expecting his wife to cook when inviting guests over.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man expecting his wife to cook when inviting guests over, receiving public criticism.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a man for repeatedly inviting guests and expecting his wife to cook.

Screenshot of internet comment giving a reality check to a man expecting his wife to cook for guests he invites.

Screenshot of internet comment criticizing a man for expecting his wife to cook for guests without helping.

Screenshot of a text comment criticizing a man expecting his wife to cook for guests, calling out unfair treatment.

Screenshot of an online forum comment giving a reality check to a man who expects his wife to cook when inviting guests.

Reddit comment calls out man who repeatedly invites guests expecting his wife to cook, highlighting unfair behavior and seeking a reality check.

Comment on a forum thread about a man inviting guests and expecting his wife to cook, receiving pushback from the internet.

Reddit comment criticizes man for expecting wife to cook when inviting guests without helping or informing her first.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a man who keeps inviting guests and expects his wife to cook, labeled toxic behavior.

Internet comments criticizing a man who keeps inviting guests and expecting his wife to cook repeatedly.

Comment criticizing a man for expecting his wife to cook after repeatedly inviting guests, highlighting a reality check from the internet.

However, some readers sympathized with the man

Screenshot of online comment discussing a man inviting guests over and expecting his wife to cook, with internet users giving feedback.

Online comment discussing a man expecting his wife to cook when he invites guests, sparking internet reality check.

