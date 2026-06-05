Put Your General Knowledge To The Ultimate Test In This 25-Question Pub Quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

Test your trivia skills with the ultimate pub quiz! Whether you are a casual fan of trivia nights or a seasoned quiz master, this challenge will test the limits of your general knowledge. We have curated the best trivia questions and answers across multiple categories to see if you could emerge victorious in a real pub quiz.

In this general knowledge quiz, you will face questions from pop culture, world history, movies, sports, science, and more! Are you ready to claim the title of trivia champion? Let’s begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Image credits: Darlene Alderson