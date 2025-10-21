Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

New Mom Demands To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom, Regrets It After Her Husband Divorces Her
Man signing divorce papers while worried woman looks on at the table, highlighting stay-at-home mom regrets.
Couples, Relationships

New Mom Demands To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom, Regrets It After Her Husband Divorces Her

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a stay-at-home parent can be a great blessing for a family. No need to pay for daycare, the child gets plenty of quality time with Mom and Dad, and the parent who stays home will likely be able to keep the house tidy and prepare healthy meals for the whole family. But this arrangement can only work if both parents are on board.

Below, you’ll find a story that one frustrated father shared on Reddit detailing how pressure from his wife to become a single-income family ended up ruining their marriage. And keep reading to also find a conversation about this situation with Virginia Gilbert, LMFT, and some of the replies readers left the author.

RELATED:

    After having their first child, this man and his partner agreed that both parents would be back at work within a year

    New mom with glasses speaking passionately to her husband on couch, highlighting stay-at-home mom challenges and regrets.

    Image credits: nebojsa_ki (not the actual photo)

    But when his wife decided she never wanted to return to her job, their marriage quickly fell apart

    Text excerpt from a post discussing a new mom who chose to be a stay-at-home mom and her subsequent regret after divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on white background describing a new mom's decision to avoid daycare and be a stay-at-home mom.

    Text showing an argument about being a stay at home parent to save money and support a single income household.

    Text discussing a new mom insisting on being a stay-at-home mom and the challenges faced with daycare and work shifts.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    New mom insists on being a stay-at-home mom to care for her baby but faces regret after divorce.

    Text excerpt describing conflict after new mom becomes stay-at-home mom, leading to regret and divorce.

    Text excerpt discussing a new mom’s regret about being a stay-at-home mom after her husband files for divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Court ruling on stay-at-home mom’s custody and no alimony after husband divorces over career break decision.

    Couple at a table with divorce papers and wedding rings, showing tension after stay-at-home mom regrets decision.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

    Text post discussing new mom regrets and custody struggles after husband divorces, focusing on stay-at-home mom challenges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message about new mom choosing to be a stay-at-home mom and facing divorce from her husband.

    Later, the father updated his post and replied to some of the comments he had received

    Text excerpt discussing a new mom's experience and regret after deciding to be a stay-at-home mom leading to divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a new mom deciding to stay at home, highlighting financial strain and regret after divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a new mom demanding to be a stay-at-home mom, regretting it after her husband divorces her.

    Text excerpt from a new mom expressing regret after choosing to be a stay-at-home mom amid family struggles.

    Man drying dishes in kitchen, representing a stay-at-home mom’s partner after divorce regrets.


    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a new mom describing stay-at-home mom struggles balancing chores and limited time with her baby.

    Text excerpt discussing a new mom choosing to be a stay-at-home mom and the resulting regrets after divorce.

    Text excerpt about a new mom regretting her stay-at-home choice after her husband files for divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message discussing a new mom's experience with family support and regrets about being a stay-at-home mom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text quote about a new mom valuing time and memories with her child over being a stay-at-home mom.

    Text excerpt showing a husband's perspective on feeling unloved and used after his new mom wife chose to be a stay-at-home mom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a new mom reflecting on regrets about being a stay-at-home mom after divorce.

    Some readers were skeptical about the legitimacy of the post, so the father responded again

    Text post discussing a new mom choosing to be a stay-at-home mom and facing divorce regrets over parenting and custody issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image source: Otherwise-Time-1404

    The majority of families in the United States are dual-income

    The majority of families in the United States are dual-income, as surviving off only one parent’s paycheck is impossible for many. According to the Pew Research Center, only 18% of American parents did not work in 2021, including 26% of mothers and 7% of fathers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While moms are more likely to stay home than fathers, 60% of Americans believe that the best case scenario for families is when one parent doesn’t have to work. Moms who get to stay home do spend considerably more time per week on housework and childcare than working mothers, but they also report having 11 more hours a week for leisure and 5 more hours of sleep.

    In fact, the number of stay-at-home mothers in the US has been on the rise in recent years, largely due to the cost of childcare. And according to a survey from Motherly, over half of working moms have considered quitting their jobs due to childcare expenses. 64% of stay-at-home moms say that they would require flexible hours if they were to return to work, and two thirds of moms told Motherly they spend $1,000 or more on childcare every month. 

    “When one person feels that they are being used for money, or their financial contributions aren’t fully appreciated, resentment can build to the point of no return”

    To gain more insight on this specific situation, we reached out to therapist and author of Transcending High-Conflict Divorce: How to Disengage from Your Ex and Find Your Power,  Virginia Gilbert, LMFT. Virginia was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss how common it is for couples to argue over issues such as this. “Disagreements over finances– which was one of the core issues in this couple’s split, because the husband felt they couldn’t comfortably afford to live on only his salary– are one of the top reasons people divorce,” the expert shared. “People often don’t realize they have different financial values, and when one person feels that they are being used for money, or their financial contributions aren’t fully appreciated, resentment can build to the point of no return.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Because of this, Virginia says it’s important for couples to thoroughly discuss how they envision life together before tying the knot. “Many people get hooked on ‘feelings’ and the fantasy of marriage without understanding the teamwork and compromise needed to sustain a successful life partnership,” the therapist explained. “Many women want to stay at home full-time, but it’s often just not realistic to raise a family on only one income. Getting on the same page before you walk down the aisle will prevent conflict later on– or make you realize you shouldn’t get married!”

    We were also curious if Virginia believes divorce was the right choice in this situation. “It sounds like there was a real lack of respect and flexibility in this marriage,” she told Bored Panda. “The husband repeatedly tried to communicate with his wife, but it seems that she shut him down because she was unwilling to consider his feelings and concerns. It’s almost impossible to have a healthy marriage when resentment and rigidity take hold, and if they’d stayed together, the child likely would have picked up on his parents’ animosity for each other.”

    “Both of them need to separate their personal feelings from their new job as, essentially, business partners, which is what co-parents are,” Virginia went on to explain. “You don’t have to like your co-parent to be able to communicate effectively. They both need to manage their emotional reactivity and calm down before trying to communicate with each other. When they do communicate, they need to eliminate any emotion, subjective opinions, or parenting advice and stick to facts and logistics.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Staying mired in blame will drive conflict,” the expert added. “The best thing they can do for their child is focus on things they can each control, which is their own behavior, not the other person.”

    Having a single breadwinner can put an unhealthy amount of pressure on one parent

    While having a parent stay home can be beneficial for a child’s development and their bond with that parent, it can also put a huge strain on the other parent who has become the sole breadwinner. Having one income places additional pressure on one parent to excel at work, which can cause them stress. If they lose their job, it affects the entire family, which can be a huge weight to bear.

    Research shows that children can be negatively impacted when their parents are experiencing financial stress, and when one parent is at work all of the time, they hardly have any time left to spend with their little ones. Children may feel disconnected from the working parent or start to favor one parent, depending on how each treats them when they get to spend time together.

    Nowadays, stay-at-home fathers are becoming more common, but there’s still an overwhelming pressure in many societies for dads to be the breadwinners, which can add a lot of stress to fathers’ lives. One study from sociologists at the University of Connecticut found that the greater share of economic responsibility a father takes on, the more they report experiencing strains on their health and wellbeing. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Work-related pressures and financial pressures are also two of the most significant reasons men cite for their mental health issues. Before deciding if one parent should stay at home, it’s important for both parties to be on the same page. It impacts the entire family financially and emotionally to go from dual to single-income, so it’s not a decision that should be taken lightly or made by one person.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this father was right to get a divorce? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing stay-at-home parents, we recommend checking out this one next.   

    Many readers agreed with the dad’s decision to file for divorce

    Comment explaining new mom regrets after choosing to be a stay-at-home mom leading to divorce discussion online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post from a forum discussing a new mom who demanded to be a stay-at-home mom, regretting it after divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a new mom demanding to be a stay-at-home mom and facing divorce from her husband.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a new mom who regrets being a stay-at-home mom after her husband divorces her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a user questions child care options for a new stay-at-home mom after divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment from a new mom discussing regrets after choosing to be a stay-at-home mom and facing divorce consequences.

    Reddit comment discussing a new mom choosing to be a stay-at-home mom and facing regret after divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Divorce
    relationship
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    4

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    diem_khanhgmx_net avatar
    Happy_Pandalover
    Happy_Pandalover
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agee with the comment, who said this story is dake. 50:50 Custody on a baby an no child support? There is no way this would be granted. Also the way this person describes the story seems a little bit off.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    monicag_2 avatar
    Monica G
    Monica G
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    It looks like the dad has little regard about what is best for the baby, whivh is ONE stable figure as caretaker. He is all about "me, me, me".

    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, if it's one stable figure, why the mother? Why not the dad? Why didn't the dad get to stay home and the mom go out and work all day, come home and work there as well? Also, it's not strictly true that it's best for babies to have one stable figure. It's not about the number of people, it's about consistent, responsive and caregiving behaviour. That can be provided by both parents, not just one, without this impacting negatively on the baby. Women should realise that they are not more important as mothers than fathers are. If anything, a lot of trouble in children's lives can be prevented by the father being more involved from a young age rather than less.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    diem_khanhgmx_net avatar
    Happy_Pandalover
    Happy_Pandalover
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agee with the comment, who said this story is dake. 50:50 Custody on a baby an no child support? There is no way this would be granted. Also the way this person describes the story seems a little bit off.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    monicag_2 avatar
    Monica G
    Monica G
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    It looks like the dad has little regard about what is best for the baby, whivh is ONE stable figure as caretaker. He is all about "me, me, me".

    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, if it's one stable figure, why the mother? Why not the dad? Why didn't the dad get to stay home and the mom go out and work all day, come home and work there as well? Also, it's not strictly true that it's best for babies to have one stable figure. It's not about the number of people, it's about consistent, responsive and caregiving behaviour. That can be provided by both parents, not just one, without this impacting negatively on the baby. Women should realise that they are not more important as mothers than fathers are. If anything, a lot of trouble in children's lives can be prevented by the father being more involved from a young age rather than less.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT