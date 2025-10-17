“Get Over It Girl”: Hailey Bieber Just Reopened The Selena Gomez Feud With New Shady Diss

ADVERTISEMENT

The uneasy truce between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, two of the biggest names in pop culture who share both a romantic and professional history, appears to have crumbled.

The fallout began after Hailey sat down for an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine to discuss the expansion of her skincare brand Rhode into Sephora, the same store that sells Selena’s Rare Beauty line.

Highlights Hailey Bieber is facing backlash after fans claimed her latest WSJ interview included a dig at Selena Gomez.

The two have a long and complicated history linked to Justin Bieber and years of public comparisons.

Gomez is focused on the return of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

While Hailey never mentioned Gomez by name, one comment was enough to reignite years of online tension between the two women.

“I think there is space for everybody,” Hailey said when asked if she felt competitive with other beauty brands.

But then, with a subtle smile, she added, “I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.”

Hailey Bieber posing in a leopard print dress against a black paneled wall, sparking Selena Gomez feud buzz.

Though her team insists the quote was not directed at Gomez, fans found it hard to believe otherwise, especially given the pair’s long and complicated history.

The tension began building midway through Hailey’s interview.

When asked whether she felt nervous about Sephora customers comparing Rhode to Rare Beauty, since both brands now share shelf space, Hailey’s demeanor visibly changed.

Before she could answer, her publicist interrupted and instructed her not to respond.

Hailey Bieber posing indoors with sleek hair and makeup

Moments later, Hailey shifted tone and appeared to address the situation more broadly.

“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that,” she said.

She then tried to clarify the controversy, suggesting that people had misinterpreted her words.

“When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

Hailey Bieber sitting beside a tall stack of yellow blocks, featured in The Wall Street Journal Magazine.

By that point, the internet had already seized on her earlier remark.

The “not inspired” comment was clipped and circulated online, quickly becoming the centerpiece of renewed debate.

For many, it came off as arrogant, putting herself over the rest of the brands at Sephora, while at the same time reviving her feud with Gomez.

The rift between Hailey and Gomez, and their respective fanbases, has been simmering for years

Hailey Bieber posing in denim jacket and jeans with hand in hair against a natural outdoor background.

Both women have been inextricably linked through Justin Bieber, who dated Gomez on and off for nearly a decade before marrying Hailey in 2018.

After years of tension and social media speculation, the two women surprised everyone in 2023 when they followed each other on social media.

Hailey Bieber posing in stylish black pants and gray top

Gomez publicly asked fans to stop harassing Hailey, while Hailey called their relationship one of “mutual respect.”

By that point, the feud had apparently ended.

Social media post responding to Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez feud with a comment about clout chasing.

Screenshot of a tweet claiming Hailey Bieber is obsessed with Selena Gomez, referencing the ongoing Selena Gomez feud.

The two even posed for photos together at the Academy Music Gala, and Hailey later liked Gomez’s engagement announcement to music producer Benny Blanco earlier this year.

Gomez returned the favor by liking Hailey’s Vogue cover post.

But the peace didn’t last.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber smiling together, both wearing black leather jackets in a casual setting.

By June, internet sleuths noticed that both stars had quietly unfollowed each other, fueling rumors that something had gone wrong behind the scenes.

For fans, the new interview only confirmed it: whatever civility once existed had vanished.

Despite both Gomez and Hailey not wanting to be involved in controversies, their respective fanbases remain relentless

Hailey Bieber and friend wearing cozy winter coats with scenic mountain and lake view in the background.

Both women have gone their separate ways since their brief truce.

Hailey has focused on expanding Rhode internationally, sharing polished campaign shots and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her brand.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber sitting in a car, smiling and posing for a selfie together.

Gomez, on the other hand, has balanced her personal happiness with a renewed focus on acting and music.

For instance, Gomez is celebrating her return to the screen in Disney+’s Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a sequel to her hit teen show.

But despite both moving on professionally and personally, their fanbases have not.

Tweet discussing Hailey Bieber and the renewed Selena Gomez feud with a skeptical tone about the accusations.

Tweet discussing Hailey Bieber reopening the Selena Gomez feud with a new shady diss in a social media post.

Much of the ongoing feud now seems to live within their respective online communities rather than between the women themselves. Every new post, lyric, or product launch becomes potential “proof” of ongoing drama.

Selena Gomez smiling in a cozy knit sweater indoors, captured in warm sunlight

That obsession only deepened this year with the release of Gomez’s album I Said I Love You First and Justin’s long-awaited Swag II.

Fans quickly began circulating theories that both albums contained subtle references to each other, refusing to let the feud end.

“Artist vs Influencer.” The feud is alive and well as far as their fanbases are concerned

Comment highlighting a comparison between Selena Gomez as an artist and Hailey Bieber as an influencer.

Comment expressing frustration about Hailey Bieber reopening the Selena Gomez feud with a shady diss.

Comment praising Selena Gomez over Hailey Bieber amid feud, highlighting beauty, talent, and support for Selena.

Comment on social media by user Samir Valverde mentioning Selena and Hailey, referencing the ongoing feud context.

Comment on social media about Hailey Bieber reopening the Selena Gomez feud with a shady diss.

Jayashree Nandakumar commenting on strategy and comparison, linked to Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez feud context.

Facebook comment by Alexandra Torres questioning if Hailey Bieber can have an interview without mentioning Selena Gomez.

Alt text: Social media comment criticizing celebrity status amid Hailey Bieber Selena Gomez feud reopening with a shady diss.

Comment by Jeannie Berkeridge stating Hailey is her own person and did not need Justin to make a name, referencing Hailey Bieber Selena Gomez feud.

Social media comment praising Hailey Bieber as humble and beautiful while addressing the renewed Selena Gomez feud.

Comment expressing empathy about the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez feud, highlighting an outsider's perspective.

Comment about Justin and Hailey's strong marriage with mention of Hailey Bieber in Selena Gomez feud context.

Comment by Ally Jade praising Hailey Bieber for cementing her image as a powerful and successful woman amid Selena Gomez feud.

Screenshot of a social media comment disputing Hailey Bieber reopening the Selena Gomez feud with a shady diss.

Social media comment about a beautiful young mother compared to a recently married granny with laughing emojis.

