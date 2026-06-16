David And Victoria Beckham’s Inner Circle Furious After Brooklyn Takes A Jab At Parents In World Cup Ad

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On June 15, 2026, Brooklyn Beckham posted a 10-second FIFA World Cup advertisement in which he seemingly took a jab at his estranged parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

This comes months after the 27-year-old accused his parents of faking family dynamics for the media and trying to “ruin” his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

Close associates of the Beckhams have now opened up on the family feud, slamming Brooklyn for making a “joke” out of the situation.

Highlights Brooklyn Beckham was blasted by his parents' close friends and netizens for a recent FIFA World Cup advertisement.

He posted the ad a day after his associates accused Victoria and David Beckham of using their daughter, Harper, as a pawn in the family feud.

A Beckham insider retorted, condemning Brooklyn over the “nasty” allegations.

The ad also drew immense backlash from netizens, forcing Brooklyn to limit comments under the post.

“If you hate them so much, drop the name and stop profiting from association,” one user said.

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An insider blasted Brooklyn Beckham for “mocking” his family situation in a “shocking” ad

Image credits: Getty/Chris Brunskill/Fantasista

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup began on June 11, 2026, and is being jointly hosted across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Days after the mega event started, Brooklyn shared the aforementioned advertisement, which the tags revealed was a collaboration with food delivery brand DoorDash.

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

In the video, sitting on a couch, wearing a navy blue hoodie and jeans, Brooklyn looks at the camera and says, “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home… It’s a long story.”

He gets up, smirking and dropping six tickets to the World Cup on the coffee table in front of him. The screen reads, “It’s complicated. More soon.”

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Friends of Victoria and David were reportedly “taken aback” by the video release amid the public family feud, which has left the family “devastated,” according to the Daily Mail.

Brooklyn Peltz, fuck off and serve your wife like you were hired to do. “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup from home…” Yeah, no one’s wondering, Loser. Everyone already knows you’re completely jobless, cut off, and hiding in Nicola’s basement while… pic.twitter.com/fGNIo80CEQ — Queen Esther (@XOQueenEsther) June 15, 2026

“To do an advert based on estrangement from family as if it’s a joke when his family is devastated, and his sister and grandparents are inconsolable, is shocking,” one insider told the outlet.

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“Especially from someone who claims he wants peace and privacy.”

The move did not sit well with his followers either, as many berated him for “profiting off” his parents’ name while “disrespecting” them.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

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“Love the fact that he got the gig because he is Beckham’s son, yet shades his father in the commercial,” one person said. Another wrote, “When you have to keep having digs at your family to stay relevant.”

A few eagle-eyed fans also pointed out that some of the props used in the ad could be interpreted as digs at his family. Among them was an “unopened” letter that some believed referred to his 14-year-old sister, Harper.

Brooklyn’s team accused Victoria and David Beckham of using their daughter for publicity

Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

On June 12, paparazzi clicked pictures of Harper going to Brooklyn and Nicola’s $16 million Beverly Hills mansion after attending David Beckham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star-receiving ceremony with her mother Victoria and brothers Romeo and Cruz.

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The couple was not in LA but in New York at the time, according to their Instagram stories. Harper reportedly left a handwritten letter for her brother.

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Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn’s lawyers accused the Beckhams of orchestrating the visit for the sake of publicity, saying, “The fact that photographers were in place as the letter was hand-delivered says it all – this was choreographed for the cameras.”

A friend of Brooklyn mirrored the sentiment to the Daily Mail: “Acting like this is very in character and on brand for the Beckhams, and it proves what Brooklyn has been saying all along.”

“They are digging deep into their bag of tricks with this,” the friend continued. “This option that they chose is so counter-productive. It achieves nothing other than relaying their desperation, and all that results in is that the relationship just deteriorates.”

Image credits: romeobeckham

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The source also revealed that Brooklyn has had “very limited contact” with Harper since the row started to protect her from getting into a “difficult position” within the family.

“The Beckhams have never grasped the reality of what they did to him and Nicola, and that the constant campaigning against their son’s wife had consequences,” the insider added. “It’s not just what they did, it is that they didn’t stop doing it. It is very sad when a family is fractured like this.”

In response to this new allegation, a second friend close to Victoria and David told the outlet, “Nothing needed to be said at all, so to invent this nasty accusation is really unnecessary.”

Image credits: romeobeckham

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“How can anyone criticize a 14-year-old who has been cut off from her brother for more than a year? It’s really a very unkind and unpleasant thing to say, but frankly, nothing is a surprise,” the Daily Mail reported a third friend of the Beckhams saying.

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“Only they can answer why they are now choosing to attack the sister that they previously liked to pretend they maintained contact with,” the third friend continued, adding that the paparazzi must have been near the residence to capture Brooklyn and Nicola and got lucky with Harper.

David and Victoria Beckham have previously addressed Brooklyn’s allegations

Image credits: Getty/Darren Gerrish

On January 19, 2026, Brooklyn went public with his grievances against his family in a scathing multi-part Instagram statement.

He said that his parents told “countless lies” in the media, tried to “ruin” his relationship with Nicola Peltz, and “disrespected” her repeatedly. He said they asked him to sign away the rights to his name before his wedding, which he refused.

“They never treated me the same since,” he said.

He also said Victoria “hijacked” his dance with his wife after sabotaging her wedding dress and that she “danced very inappropriately,” which made him feel “humiliated.” At David’s 50th birthday party in May 2025, the family allegedly refused to see Brooklyn if Nicola was present.

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Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

A day after Brooklyn’s revelation, David addressed the situation during an appearance on CNBC’s financial program, Squawk Box.

“I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media, for the good and for the bad,” David began. “The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous.”

“I have tried to do the same, I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them,” he continued. “They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids. You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”

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Image credits: Getty/Gilbert Flores

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Victoria was asked to comment about the drama in an April 16 interview with The Wall Street Journal, and she did so without explicitly mentioning Brooklyn.

“I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much,” she said. “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be.”

“And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

“It stinks of hypocrisy.” Netizens called out Brooklyn Beckham over new FIFA ad

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