“Daddy’s Girl”: Harper Beckham Breaks Silence Following Brooklyn’s Explosive Attack On Parents

As Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive six-page statement accusing his parents of manipulation and inappropriate behavior continues to dominate headlines, attention has recently shifted to the one Beckham who had yet to be pulled into the public fallout.

On January 24, the 14-year-old Harper Beckham, resurfaced on social media with a subtle post that avoided the controversy entirely.

The 14-year-old shared a private Instagram Story celebrating her brother Romeo’s runway walk at Paris Fashion Week.

Insiders claimed that despite the legal and public battle, Brooklyn "desperately misses" Harper but is unwilling to see his parents to reach her.

While Harper stayed neutral, the internet remained divided over Brooklyn’s shocking claim that Victoria "humiliated" him during his 2022 wedding.

While the aspiring chef doubled down on his estrangement from David and Victoria Beckham, Harper’s low-key move was widely interpreted as her first visible response since the family drama erupted.

Harper Beckham standing with her parents and brother at an event, highlighting family dynamics after Brooklyn’s attack.

Image credits: Lia Toby/Getty Images

Harper reappeared on social media by reposting a video celebrating her older brother Romeo Beckham’s runway appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The clip showed the 23-year-old walking for Willy Chavarria in oversized jeans, a black leather aviator jacket, a white button-up shirt, a black tie, and dark sunglasses, with his bleached blond hair completing the look.

Harper Beckham smiling at an event, wearing a black top and gold necklace, relating to Brooklyn’s attack on parents news.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

While Harper’s account remains private, her Instagram Story was reposted by Romeo and later echoed by David.

Her story read, “Yet again!! Another amazing show x @romeobeckham @willychavarria.”

Victoria also showed support, writing, “Proud of you @romeobeckham.”

The timing of the post alone was enough to spark discussion, especially as Brooklyn’s scathing accusations against his parents are still unfolding.

Following Harper’s post, the social media sleuths shared divided reactions on the heated Beckham family drama

Harper Beckham pictured smiling with two companions at a formal event, breaking silence after Brooklyn’s attack on parents.

Image credits: Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/Getty Images

As soon as the detractors zeroed in on her post, many viewers framed her quiet return as either an act of loyalty or a deliberate refusal to engage.

Harper Beckham holding hands with a man outdoors, showing support amid Brooklyn’s explosive attack on parents news.

Image credits: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Others saw Harper’s move as an attempt to stay neutral, especially given her age.

The sources claimed Harper “misses” her brother, Brooklyn, even as the family avoids addressing the family fallout

Harper Beckham posing with family dressed formally on staircase after Brooklyn’s explosive attack on parents news.

Image credits: romeobeckham

While Harper has avoided addressing the controversy directly, a source close to the family revealed that Brooklyn “loves and misses” his youngest sibling.

The source further stated that he “wishes there was some way for him to see her without him seeing his parents.”

Harper Beckham with two men, dressed formally, posing closely in a dimly lit setting following Brooklyn’s family incident.

Image credits: davidbeckham

“They were really close – and Harper was close with Nicola – so for this drama to come between them is heartbreaking,” the source shared, per TheSun.

Reportedly, Harper also feels the same. Another insider shared that the teen “really misses her big brother and Nicola.”

Despite Harper’s congratulating her brother, Brooklyn’s statement continued to polarize the internet

Harper Beckham with parents David and Brooklyn Beckham smiling together, breaking silence after explosive family attack news.

Image credits: davidbeckham

Brooklyn’s Instagram post on January 19 laid out multiple allegations against David and Victoria, including claims that they controlled media narratives, undermined his marriage to Nicola Peltz, and prioritized “brand Beckham” over personal relationships.

Among the most controversial accusations was his claim that Victoria “hijacked” his first dance at his 2022 wedding. He alleged that her mother danced “very inappropriately” with him in front of guests.

Harper Beckham shares a moment at a fashion show breaking silence after Brooklyn’s explosive attack on parents.

Image credits: harperbeckham

“I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he wrote.

His accusations also garnered divided reactions online. Some detractors slammed him for turning against his family.

“Does he not think he wouldn’t be where he is if it wasn’t for his mum and dad’s money?” one user asked.

“If it weren’t for his father’s surname, Brooklyn would be a nobody,” another wrote, calling his public statements “unacceptable.”

Harper Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham together, Harper breaks silence following Brooklyn’s explosive attack on parents.

Image credits: romeobeckham

Others supported his claims, adding, “It’s always the eldest that has to bear the brunt when they try to stop the cycle. Keep going, Brooklyn.”

For now, the Beckhams appear to be avoiding the drama directly, as none of the family members has released an official statement yet.

“Harper won’t speak against her parents she’s too much of a daddy’s girl,” one netizen wrote

Harper Beckham speaks out after Brooklyn’s explosive attack on parents, addressing family conflict and brand legacy concerns.

