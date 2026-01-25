“How Old Is She?”: Cruz Beckham’s Outing With Mom LookAlike Girlfriend Sparks Buzz
Amid the ongoing Beckham family drama ignited by Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive allegations, attention has quickly shifted to Cruz Beckham, who unexpectedly found himself as a topic of online chatter.
On January 24, the 20-year-old stepped out in Paris during Fashion Week with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, and grabbed widespread attention online.
- Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, drew massive attention after being spotted together during Paris Fashion Week.
- Fans flooded social media with comments noting that Apostel looked strikingly similar to Cruz’s mother, Victoria Beckham.
- Detractors questioned the couple’s nine-year age difference.
- Apostel previously shut down "weird" age-gap comments by praising Cruz’s maturity and talent.
The social media sleuths zeroed in on Apostel’s appearance, as several compared her to Cruz’s mother, Victoria Beckham, while others questioned her age.
“Why does she look 20 years older than him???” asked one user.
Cruz Beckham’s latest outing with girlfriend in Paris left viewers in a frenzy
Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images
Cruz and Apostel were photographed arriving at their hotel in Paris on Saturday during Fashion Week, accompanied by security.
The musician, who recently announced his first-ever tour after selling out a London show, donned a relaxed look. He wore a distressed, oversized leather jacket paired with cargo trousers.
Apostel, on the other hand, opted for a low-key aesthetic, wearing a baseball cap, a vintage-inspired bomber jacket, baggy trousers, and trainers.
Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images
The couple appeared unfazed in the snapshots as they made their way inside. Cruz’s brother, Romeo, was also seen leaving the hotel separately.
While both siblings remain focused on their work amid ongoing family drama, the latest photos of the couple ignited significant online chatter.
The internet called out Jackie Apostel’s appearance and age, labelling her as “young Posh girl”
Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images
Instead of focusing on Cruz’s milestone tour announcement, the detractors focused on Apostel’s face and styling, with comparisons to Victoria dominating the discussion.
“The boys are all dating a version of Posh Spice,” wrote one user, while another said, “She’s the copy of his mum.”
“His girlfriend is a mini Victoria,” added a third.
Image credits: charlie_fa30851
Image credits: MissHangman
Image credits: BACKGRID UK
Other similar comments read, “Not them getting with women that look exactly like their mum,” and “She looks like she’s trying to be a young Posh Spice.”
Some viewers were far less subtle, repeatedly questioning Apostel’s age and suggesting she appeared significantly older than Cruz.
One asked, “How old is she? She looks at least 10 years older than him.”
Image credits: QUEENP0P
Image credits: hastiada68
Another simply said, “She looks about 40.”
A few went even further, linking the resemblance to the fact that Victoria is older than David Beckham.
“It’s sickening to see all the boys dating a different version of their mum. They also pick girls who are older than them, in the same way Victoria is older than David.”
Despite the backlash, Apostel has been vocal about the age difference and has previously addressed it head-on
Image credits: BACKGRID UK
Image credits: Alsosl19
In October 2025, Victoria shared a photo on her Instagram of her family, including David, Romeo, Harper, and Cruz, sitting alongside Anna Wintour and Apostel at Paris Fashion Week.
In the comment section, an Instagram user questioned why a 29-year-old would date a 20-year-old and called the age gap “weird”.
In response, Apostel wrote, “Because he’s kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome.”
Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
Image credits: OopsNoRights
Cruz was first spotted with Apostel at the Glastonbury Music Festival in June 2024, according to E! News. They became Instagram official in October 2024.
Sharing how the two first crossed paths, Apostel took to her Instagram Story to reveal some insights.
“We first met when we were put into a studio by our managers to write some songs together.”
“I was told you had been working on your own project for ages and shifting sounds a bit, finding yourself.”
Image credits: jackie.apostel
Image credits: sirupmocca
“I went in with an open mind and no idea what to expect,” she continued.
“I left that day knowing you were an unbelievable musician, but most importantly that you loved it so much from the bottom of your heart and you would never stop, regardless of what anyone else thought,” she added.
She further explained that their work led to friendship and then romance.
Jackie Apostel is a songwriter and producer of Brazilian and German heritage
Image credits: jackie.apostel
Since she was two years old, Apostel has been playing piano and studying poetry, which led to her career as a songwriter.
She released her EP The Reformation in 2020 but later stepped away from releasing music as a solo artist, explaining that her focus has always been songwriting.
“I’m a studio rat, I’m a creator, I’m a writer, a producer, and an artist in many ways, but releasing the songs we did myself was always just a way of showcasing the tracks,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
Image credits: enyasphere
Image credits: jackie.apostel
The 29-year-old, who currently lives in London, is nearly a decade older than Cruz. Ever since the two went official, she has become a familiar presence at the Beckham family events.
In September 2024, Apostel attended Victoria’s presentation during Paris Fashion Week.
Again, in March 2025, the couple supported the former Posh Spice at another Fashion Week show.
“They running a clone factory,” wrote one netizen
Image credits: JustMeagain24
Image credits: cautionjudi
Image credits: NkechiKwenu
Image credits: Brynnslandlord
Image credits: LastManBalling
Image credits: 5starWoods
Image credits: pookiemasterr
Image credits: melindiscott
Image credits: qwack_quack
Image credits: DavidPGCSE
Image credits: challengexworld
Image credits: Trans4Palestine
Image credits: sophforsvt
20
1