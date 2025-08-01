Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Cruz Beckham’s Bulge Goes Viral After He Parodies Dad David’s Famous Speedo Shot
David Beckham shirtless and tattooed, reclining in a black leather chair with a serious expression.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Cruz Beckham’s Bulge Goes Viral After He Parodies Dad David’s Famous Speedo Shot

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Cruz Beckham channeled one of his dad David’s most iconic looks while vacationing on the family’s £16 million ($21.2 million) yacht in St. Tropez this week, though once again, his big brother Brooklyn was absent

While Cruz and Romeo relaxed around the family yacht, Brooklyn remained in New York with wife Nicola Peltz, adding to long-running speculation that the eldest Beckham sibling has become estranged from the rest of the family.

Highlights
  • Cruz and Romeo Beckham enjoyed a carefree yacht day in St. Tropez while Brooklyn was absent.
  • Cruz wore $550 white Prada briefs, echoing dad David Beckham’s iconic Speedo look.
  • Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz remain distant from the family, fueling long-running feud rumors.
RELATED:

    Cruz channels David Beckham’s bold style during playful family trip

    Cruz Beckham dressed in a patterned shirt and black suit, smiling casually indoors, fashion inspired by viral speedo shot.

    Image credits: cruzbeckham

    Wearing a pair of £410 ($550) Prada briefs, 20-year-old Cruz made a splash aboard the family’s yacht as he soaked up the Mediterranean sun, according to theDaily Mail

    The bold look mirrored David Beckham’s look last July, which caught quite a lot of attention online. At the time, netizens were quite surprised to find that David was not wearing swimming trunks at all, but Prada Men’s White Triangle Striped Cotton Briefs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cruz’s choice of ad-hoc swimwear seemed to be a parody of sorts of his dad’s iconic Boss One underwear ad campaign, which left little to the imagination.

    Cruz Beckham with a bulge posing shirtless on a boat alongside his tattooed dad David Beckham wearing a bucket hat and sunglasses.

    Image credits: cruzbeckham

    Cruz, for his part, strummed his guitar on deck, spent some quality time with girlfriend Jackie Apostel, and wakeboarded in the surf, all while rocking his white Pradas, according toPage Six.

    Big brother Romeo, 22, watched on from the sidelines. The brothers seemed carefree and comfortable as they were photographed chatting on the yacht. Little sister Harper, 14, was also present, enjoying the family time at sea.

    Cruz Beckham’s public relationship with Jackie, who is 29, added a romantic twist to the trip. The two were snapped laughing and cuddling while lounging on the deck, a visual contrast to the absence of Brooklyn and Nicola.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by i-D (@i_d)

    Brooklyn, 26, had vacationed in France just days earlier, but he stayed on a separate yacht, and with no overlap with his siblings or parents. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the time, it even seemed like Brooklyn was trying to flex on his family with his in-law’s much larger and more expensive boat.

    Netizens responded to Cruz’s photos with some humor, with some joking that he does not necessarily have his dad’s presence yet.

    Cruz Beckham in white swim shorts lounging on a yacht, showing bulge as he parodies dad David’s famous Speedo shot.

    Image credits: cruzbeckham

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “A pair of tight Speedos on a tanned, muscular body can be a joy to see. This is something else entirely and not particularly pleasant,” one commenter joked.

    “He’s got a long way to go to be on his Dad’s level,” another stated.

    “Certainly didn’t get dad’s body,” another commenter wrote.

    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s silence is deepening rumors of a family rift

    Shirtless man with tattoos reclining in chair wearing white BOSS underwear, highlighting Cruz Beckham's bulge viral moment.

    Image credits: davidbeckham

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brooklyn’s continued absence from Beckham family events has only sharpened speculation of a rift. 

    In May, he missed David’s 50th birthday party, and this month, he chose not to join his family in St. Tropez, instead spending time with Nicola and her mother in New York.

    Interestingly enough, reports stated that Brooklyn looked glum while he was spending time with his wife in the Big Apple. 

    David Beckham in white Speedo, showcasing tattoos and fit physique in a studio setting, related to Cruz Beckham's bulge viral moment.

    Image credits: H&M

    On social media, the divide has become increasingly visible. Victoria Beckham reportedly liked all of Brooklyn’s Instagram posts in July, save for the ones featuring Nicola.

    Meanwhile, Nicola hasn’t liked or commented on Victoria’s posts as well. Insiders also claimed that Romeo and Cruz had blocked Brooklyn and Nicola on Instagram after the eldest Beckham sibling left them out of a family birthday tribute for sister Harper.

    The photo, shared by both Brooklyn and Nicola, featured David, Victoria, and Harper, but not Romeo and Cruz. That move reportedly hurt the younger siblings, resulting in the brothers blocking their older sibling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brooklyn’s birthday tribute to Harper was his first public interaction with his family since he shared a tribute to his grandmother in late June.

    Sources reportedly close to the matter have also told the Mail that there are fears Brooklyn and Nicola are distancing themselves from Harper as well.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These speculations emerged after the couple flew to London for a photoshoot. 

    Cruz Beckham and David Beckham laughing on dock at sunset, highlighting Cruz Beckham's bulge in casual summer attire.

    Image credits: cruzbeckham

    The pair reportedly did not visit the Beckham family home despite the shoot being less than two miles away.

    Brooklyn’s distance from the family is speculated to be quite hard for Harper, as the teenager was reportedly very close to her elder brother and his wife. 

    Netizens, for their part, seemed to be finding the humor in Cruz’s photos

    Comment by Schana McNabb suggesting Cruz Beckham needs more sun and muscle mass next year after viral Speedo shot parody.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Nothing like dad lol, related to Cruz Beckham's bulge going viral.

    Comment mentioning Cruz Beckham's bulge going viral after parodying dad David's famous Speedo shot.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment on a social media post criticizing Cruz Beckham's bulge going viral after parodying dad David Beckham's famous Speedo shot.

    Comment on social media post reacting to Cruz Beckham's bulge going viral after parodying his dad David Beckham's famous Speedo shot.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Paris H. Wilkins stating he doesn’t have his dad’s body, related to Cruz Beckham's viral bulge parody.

    Comment by Dana Estes stating he doesn’t look like his dad, in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Cruz Beckham’s bulge as he parodies dad David’s iconic Speedo photo.

    Comment on social media post about Cruz Beckham's bulge going viral after parodying dad David's famous Speedo shot.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cruz Beckham wearing shorts, humorously parodying dad David Beckham's famous Speedo bulge photo.

    Cruz Beckham parodies David Beckham’s famous Speedo shot, drawing attention to his bulge in a playful outdoor photo.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Lynn Jessica reacting to Cruz Beckham's viral bulge parody of his dad David's Speedo shot.

    Comment from Sol Vanderheiden Montes discussing the comparison of a bulge parody to David Beckham's famous Speedo shot.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    1

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT