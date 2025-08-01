Cruz Beckham’s Bulge Goes Viral After He Parodies Dad David’s Famous Speedo Shot

ADVERTISEMENT

Cruz Beckham channeled one of his dad David’s most iconic looks while vacationing on the family’s £16 million ($21.2 million) yacht in St. Tropez this week, though once again, his big brother Brooklyn was absent.

While Cruz and Romeo relaxed around the family yacht, Brooklyn remained in New York with wife Nicola Peltz, adding to long-running speculation that the eldest Beckham sibling has become estranged from the rest of the family.

Cruz channels David Beckham’s bold style during playful family trip

Wearing a pair of £410 ($550) Prada briefs, 20-year-old Cruz made a splash aboard the family’s yacht as he soaked up the Mediterranean sun, according to theDaily Mail.

The bold look mirrored David Beckham’s look last July, which caught quite a lot of attention online. At the time, netizens were quite surprised to find that David was not wearing swimming trunks at all, but Prada Men’s White Triangle Striped Cotton Briefs.

Cruz’s choice of ad-hoc swimwear seemed to be a parody of sorts of his dad’s iconic Boss One underwear ad campaign, which left little to the imagination.

Cruz, for his part, strummed his guitar on deck, spent some quality time with girlfriend Jackie Apostel, and wakeboarded in the surf, all while rocking his white Pradas, according toPage Six.

Big brother Romeo, 22, watched on from the sidelines. The brothers seemed carefree and comfortable as they were photographed chatting on the yacht. Little sister Harper, 14, was also present, enjoying the family time at sea.

Cruz Beckham’s public relationship with Jackie, who is 29, added a romantic twist to the trip. The two were snapped laughing and cuddling while lounging on the deck, a visual contrast to the absence of Brooklyn and Nicola.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by i-D (@i_d)

Brooklyn, 26, had vacationed in France just days earlier, but he stayed on a separate yacht, and with no overlap with his siblings or parents.

At the time, it even seemed like Brooklyn was trying to flex on his family with his in-law’s much larger and more expensive boat.

Netizens responded to Cruz’s photos with some humor, with some joking that he does not necessarily have his dad’s presence yet.

“A pair of tight Speedos on a tanned, muscular body can be a joy to see. This is something else entirely and not particularly pleasant,” one commenter joked.

“He’s got a long way to go to be on his Dad’s level,” another stated.

“Certainly didn’t get dad’s body,” another commenter wrote.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s silence is deepening rumors of a family rift

Image credits: davidbeckham

Brooklyn’s continued absence from Beckham family events has only sharpened speculation of a rift.

In May, he missed David’s 50th birthday party, and this month, he chose not to join his family in St. Tropez, instead spending time with Nicola and her mother in New York.

Interestingly enough, reports stated that Brooklyn looked glum while he was spending time with his wife in the Big Apple.

Image credits: H&M

On social media, the divide has become increasingly visible. Victoria Beckham reportedly liked all of Brooklyn’s Instagram posts in July, save for the ones featuring Nicola.

Meanwhile, Nicola hasn’t liked or commented on Victoria’s posts as well. Insiders also claimed that Romeo and Cruz had blocked Brooklyn and Nicola on Instagram after the eldest Beckham sibling left them out of a family birthday tribute for sister Harper.

The photo, shared by both Brooklyn and Nicola, featured David, Victoria, and Harper, but not Romeo and Cruz. That move reportedly hurt the younger siblings, resulting in the brothers blocking their older sibling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Beckhams (@keepupwiththebeckhams)

Brooklyn’s birthday tribute to Harper was his first public interaction with his family since he shared a tribute to his grandmother in late June.

Sources reportedly close to the matter have also told the Mail that there are fears Brooklyn and Nicola are distancing themselves from Harper as well.

These speculations emerged after the couple flew to London for a photoshoot.

Image credits: cruzbeckham

The pair reportedly did not visit the Beckham family home despite the shoot being less than two miles away.

Brooklyn’s distance from the family is speculated to be quite hard for Harper, as the teenager was reportedly very close to her elder brother and his wife.

Netizens, for their part, seemed to be finding the humor in Cruz’s photos

