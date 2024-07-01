Cruz Beckham Cut Ties With Music Firm After David and Victoria Refuse To Let Him Drop Last Name

ADVERTISEMENT

Cruz Beckham, the third of four children belonging to David and Victoria Beckham, parted ways with his former music management firm after his parents refused to let him drop his surname.

The 19-year-old, who is looking to build a career in the music industry, made the significant move because the previous firm, TaP Management, wanted him to use only his first name.

TaP had envisioned Cruz carving out his own path by using only his first name, hoping it would help him stand out as an individual artist and also prevent him from being labeled a “nepo baby.”

Cruz Beckham split from his music management firm, TaP Management, due to his parents' insistence on him using his famous surname

Image credits: Victoria Beckham / Instagram

However, the Beckham child, who has a Posh Spice tattoo on his arm as a tribute to his mother’s own music legacy, resisted the music firm’s plan due to his parents’ insistence, according to the Daily Mail.

Even though TaP eventually warmed up to the idea of him keeping his last name, there were still clashes, as the Beckham parents were not on board with the firm’s promotional strategies.

“Cruz is really nice and has what it takes to make it. But it was hard for the Beckhams and TaP to agree on a way of working. When he decided to keep the name Beckham, TaP supported him – but it wasn’t their first choice,” a friend of the Beckhams told the outlet.

“His management had this plan for him to surprise people by performing in pubs,” the source added. “They hoped someone would spot him and share a video on social media and from there he would go viral. Victoria didn’t warm to that plan, so the idea was shelved.”

Cruz is the third son born to the sports star and the Spice Girls alum, who are also parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, and Harper Seven

After Victoria gave a thumbs down to the idea of her youngest son performing at a pub, she herself shared a clip of him singing The Beatles’ Come Together at a Guy Ritchie-owned pub just a few weeks later.

“Spontaneous performance last night at the pub!” she wrote.

The family friend said the fashionista had “scuppered” the talent agency’s plan after posting the video.

“The whole point was to distance him from being Posh Spice’s baby boy. Not only had she lifted the plan, but she had scuppered it,” the source told the outlet.

TaP management “had this plan for him to surprise people by performing in pubs,” a source said.

A source for TaP said they parted ways with Cruz on “friendly terms.”

“We parted company on friendly terms. We are focused on making music artists as successful as they can be. It wasn’t possible in the circumstances,” the source claimed.

After severing ties with TaP, the sports star’s son signed with another company called C3.

Cruz plays guitar, piano, drums, and mandolin, and the new music management team was said to be “more in line with where his music is evolving,” an insider said.

“His move from TaP was amicable but he’s signed with C3 who manage rock bands like Thirty Seconds to Mars and Modest Mouse,” a source told The Sun in May. “They are more in line with where his music is evolving.”

“Playing live is going to be a big part of the roll-out of his music and Cruz and his new team want to be sure it’s perfect before he launches,” the source added.