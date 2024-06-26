"They Don’t See All The Rejection": Emma Roberts Complains About Being Called A Nepo Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Roberts believes the world has a deep misunderstanding of what it’s like being a nepo baby.

Daughter of the famous Eric Roberts and niece to Hollywood sweetheart Julia Roberts, the actress said people don’t see the rejection nepo babies face while they carve out their careers in showbiz.

The 33-year-old star made the comments during her Tuesday, June 25, appearance on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast by iHeartMedia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People kind of only see your wins because they only see when you’re on the poster of a movie. They don’t see all the rejection along the way,” she said.

Emma Roberts peeled back the Hollywood curtains to explain the challenges that come with having famous relatives in showbiz

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Emma Roberts / Instagram

“That’s why I’m always very open about things I’ve auditioned for and haven’t gotten the part for. I think it’s important to talk about – otherwise, people just think everything’s been so great and linear and easy, and no, it’s not at all,” the actress continued. “But, of course, it looks like that to the outside perspective or to the naked eye.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother-of-one also mentioned that it’s even harder for nepo babies to get chances if people in the industry have had bad experiences with their famous relatives.

The American Horror Story actress is the daughter of Eric Roberts and niece of Julia Roberts

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Emma Roberts / Instagram

“I think there’s two sides of the coin. People like to say, you know, you have a leg up because you have family in the industry,” she said. “But then, the other side to that is you have to prove yourself more.

“Also, if people don’t have good experiences with other people in your family, then you’ll never get a chance,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma made her film debut in 2001, portraying the daughter of Johnny Depp‘s character in Blow. Her career took off in 2004 when, at the age of 13, she landed the starring role in the Nickelodeon series Unfabulous, which established her as a young talent to watch.

“People just think everything’s been so great and linear and easy, and no, it’s not at all,” said the 33-year-old actress

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video UK & IE (@primevideouk)

In recent years, she continued to impress with her performances in American Horror Story.

When she appeared on the Tuesday podcast episode, she was promoting her new movie Space Cadet, a NASA-themed comedy premiering globally on July 4, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, actress Dakota Johnson sparked fury online over her own nepo baby comments.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress said journalists should write about something else when asked about the “nepo baby” label

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

“When that first started, I found it to be incredibly annoying and boring,” she said when asked by the Today Show host about the “nepo baby” label in the February interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you’re a journalist, then write about something else. That’s just lame,” added the Madame Web actress, born to famous parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.