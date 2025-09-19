Grammy-Winning Songwriter Of ‘Jesus Take The Wheel’ Loses Life In Tragic Plane Crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Brett James, the 57-year-old Grammy-winning songwriter behind some of country music’s most recognizable hits, lost his life in a plane crash Thursday afternoon (September 18) in North Carolina.

James, born Brett Cornelius, was piloting a Cirrus SR22T when it went down in a field near Iotla Valley Elementary School in Franklin, NC. The plane had departed from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville for a 250-mile flight but crashed just before 3 pm.

All three passengers onboard sustained fatal injuries.

“There were no survivors,” a Macon County official confirmed. “It’s a total loss.”

Image credits: Fred Hayes/Getty Images

James had registered the 2016 aircraft under his real name. Footage from the crash site showed first responders placing a tarp over the wreckage, which was embedded nose-first into the earth.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause.

Image credits: Jason Davis/Getty Images

A Iotla Valley Elementary teacher witnessed the crash, reporting it to authorities.

Macon County Schools confirmed that all students and staff at the elementary school are safe, and said the incident did not occur on campus. Nevertheless, the scene stunned the community.

Tributes poured in from the music industry, highlighting James’ talents and contributions to the craft

Image credits: WYFF News 4

In the hours following the tragic announcement, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers shared a heartbreaking statement about the songwriter:

“We’re mourning the loss of Brett James, co-writer of Jesus, Take the Wheel & When the Sun Goes Down and a 2-time ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year.

Brett was a trusted collaborator to country’s greatest names, and a true advocate for his fellow songwriters.

Brett, your ASCAP family misses you dearly. Thank you for your unforgettable music.”

James made his mark in the music industry by becoming a reliable and talented songwriter behind many hits

Image credits: WLOS News 13

Born in Columbia, Missouri, Brett James Cornelius was the son of a doctor and graduated from Baylor University before briefly attending medical school. But music tugged harder than medicine.

He moved to Nashville, signed a record deal with Arista’s Career Records, and released a self-titled debut album in 1995. While three singles from the album charted, stardom as a performer proved elusive.

James later recalled that era as a crossroads. “It was a big creative shift. I had to let go of the dream of being a big star and just trying to write some cool music.”

Those who worked with James remember him as a sensitive and genius composer, able to elevate their songs into star-making hits

Image credits: WYFF News 4

James’ pivot to songwriting made him one of the most prolific and decorated writers in country music history.

His compositions have appeared on 494 recordings. He scored 27 number-one country radio hits and collaborated with stars like Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, and Bon Jovi.

Image credits: WYFF News 4

His breakout came with Jesus, Take the Wheel, a song co-written with Hillary Lindsey and Gordie Sampson, which won two Grammy Awards and launched Carrie Underwood’s career.

Image credits: WKRN News 2

James also co-wrote I Hold On, with Dierks Bentley. The deeply personal song, which the artist said was born from grief, resonated with many listeners.

“I brought a couple of roughly sketched verse ideas of I Hold On to Brett after my dad passed away and he just did his thing,” Bentley shared in a heartbreaking tribute.

“The chorus is all him. When I sing that song live, I’m always thinking of my dad, but I also think about that day we wrote it. He just got it.”

Bentley said farewell to James by calling him a “total legend,” and “one of the best singer-songwriters in our town.”

The songwriter leaves behind a wife and four children. They were often cited as inspiration behind his greatest creations

Image credits: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

James is survived by his wife, Sandra Cornelius, and their four children: three sons and a daughter named Clare. The family lived together in Nashville, Tennessee, and kept a relatively low profile.

Image credits: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

One of his last posts on Instagram was a group photo shared on June 16, which he captioned, “Such an amazing Father’s Day!!”

His love for his children often spilled into his music.

In an interview with American Songwriter, James revealed that his ballad True Believer was inspired by his relationship with Clare.

“I sort of loved watching them all cry as they listened to the song,” he said. “My daughter and I will always have that moment, and we will always have that song.”

Now, it will remain one of many songs that carry his legacy forward, marked by the voices of the artists he uplifted, and in the hearts of those he left behind.

