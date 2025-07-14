ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, my lovely fellow Pandas. I know this is kind of a generic question, but I find it really helps in getting to know people. Anyway, what is your favourite type of music? I’m personally primarily a metalhead, which shocks people because I look as un-metal-liking as they come (I still remember going to see Black Sabbath and Trivium with a friend many years ago and being the only non-Caucasian there). I’ll happily listen to most genres, though; classical and country are the only two that I can think of off the top of my head that I actively dislike.