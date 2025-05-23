ADVERTISEMENT

The interest in celebrities and their private lives has immensely increased in the last two decades, thanks to the emergence of mass communication and information-sharing channels like television and the internet. And even though we now know about famous people more than we probably ever should, the urge to learn even more is still growing. The proof is this TikTok video in which one user asked others to share stories about celebrities before fame, as she was curious to find out who they truly are. If you’re curious too, scroll down to find some pretty unexpected truths about public figures shared by people who knew them before they made it big.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Young woman with long dark hair speaking in an interview about people who knew celebrities before fame reveals. I was in Billie eillish dance academy. Once I forgot my water bottle and she gave me hers. Also my mom would be late to pick me up and she always offered me a ride

anonymous , Vanity Fair / Youtube Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    A woman in a blue blazer and necklace speaking seriously in an interview about people who knew celebrities before fame. Kamala Harris and I came into our sorority together at Howard University I was a sophomore, she was a senior. I could tell back then that she would be very successful! She has stayed in touch with all of us.

    lisauntethered , NBC News / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Woman sharing stories about people who knew celebrities before fame in a studio interview setting with purple background. Carrie Underwood is the original mean girl. Truly so stuck up and hateful despite the sweet southern act. NO ONE locally likes her

    MsChelleR: I knew Carrie Underwood before American Idol. Her family owned a chicken farm which made her family have more money than some in our small town. She was so rude. A bully in every sense of the word.

    nikolledenise: My grandparents lived near Carrie underwood. She is absolutely as mean as people say she was back then.

    Megan Fritz: Knew Carrie Underwood when she was in Checotah and going to school in tahlequah. She’s always been evil as hell and doesn’t portray herself the way she did back then.

    :) , TODAY with Jenna & Friends / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Woman with tattoos raising her hand during a late-night talk show, revealing what people who knew celebrities before fame say. Ariana grande made fun of me for having cankles when I was 11. I never forgot it. She was a popular mean girl

    EmBers1 , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Young woman with long dark hair smiling confidently against a solid background, sharing stories from people who knew celebrities before fame. I grew up with dove cameron and she claims she was bullied in school but she was actually the one doing the bullying 😅 no shade I’m sure she’s a fantastic person now lol

    haley smith , ELLE / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Woman with long curly hair and white dress talking on a late night show about people who knew celebrities before fame. Went to school since elementary school with Blake Lively, she has always been a privileged person, self entitled, pick me girl.

    XSpaceNavigate , Late Night with Seth Meyers / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Post Malone with face tattoos, wearing a suit and tie, sharing stories from people who knew celebrities before fame. Went to highschool with Post Malone. He is just as nice of not nicer than the videos you see of him. Just a very genuine person all around

    Red , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    iamnichole091986 avatar
    Nichole Harris
    Nichole Harris
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this guy! Not really into his music... But he's a stand up dude

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Young woman with long black hair wearing a white fur coat and jewelry, sharing stories about people who knew celebrities before fame. I went to high school with Megan Thee stallion. She’s always had that body shape, always been pretty. She was voted class favorite twice and literally a fight broke out over her. She’s been THAT GIRL.

    jocelyn: Went to high school with Megan thee Stallion and she’s just as sweet and funny as she is online and how she’s portrayed.

    hbic| pgy-no , GQ / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man in a striped shirt smiling and gesturing during a talk show, sharing stories about people who knew celebrities before fame. Dated Chadwick Boseman before he blew up big and he didn’t know his worth. Super generous only took me to 5 star restaurants. He was definitely pro black before Black Panther

    aila , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Man wearing sunglasses and a maroon jacket smiling during an interview about people who knew celebrities before fame. Martin Lawrence went to my high school. The art teacher there was a big support for him and he told her if he ever got famous, he would buy her a car. And he did! She loved talking about it

    yeheardmeh , Jimmy Kimmel Live / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Woman wearing glasses and a black outfit sharing stories on a late night talk show about people who knew celebrities before fame Went to school with Halsey when she was a freshman and a sophomore. She is exactly who she presents to be. Sweet and sadly troubled.

    Gina , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Woman with long purple hair speaking in an interview about people who knew celebrities before fame and their true personalities. Went to high school with Azealia Banks- can confirm she was MEAN as hell

    Gerogia , VICE Life / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Person wearing headphones and sunglasses seated on a couch, alongside a smiling woman in a white blazer sharing celebrity insights. Went to high school with Snoop and Cameron Diaz. They are the same as they were, not an act at all

    cynthmauch , The Howard Stern Show / Youtube , The Kelly Clarkson Show / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Woman with short blonde hair and glasses sharing stories about people who knew celebrities before fame on a talk show. I went to middle school with Doja cat and Millikan middle school in Sherman oaks and she stole my blackberry phone and the dean of the school made her give it back and made her parents pay my bill.

    anastasiapuccioni , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Young woman in a red floral dress smiling during a television interview about people who knew celebrities before fame. I went to school with Jenna Ortega she had a group and they called themselves the shuffle gods and they would make videos shuffling around school

    Sylvia Pena , The Late Show with Stephen Colbert / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Young woman sharing stories about people who knew celebrities before fame in a softly lit room with warm tones. Madison Bailey from Outer Banks went to a high school in the town over and me and classmates had friends there. She was so mean and stuck up, i don’t doubt any of the drama rumors about her on set

    Carolyn , WhoWhatWear / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Man in a sequined jacket and cap smiling during an interview with people who knew celebrities before fame. I went to school with T Pain, he was the class clown. Truly one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I ran into him after he made it big and he gave me a hug and introduced me to his wife and kid

    Judi , Sundae Conversation / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Young woman with curly red hair wearing a yellow vest, speaking into a microphone about people who knew celebrities before fame. Friends with Chappell roan all through high school up until her blowup. It’s so funny seeing everyone try to guess what she was like in hs and make assumptions, she was just a shy sweet weird girly

    Juliettealise , Entertainment Tonight / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Man with slicked-back hair and black jacket smiling softly in an interview about people who knew celebrities before fame reveals My mom went to HS with Leonardo DiCaprio. She said he talked about acting and stuff then one day she didn’t see him anymore. Next time she saw him was on tv lol.

    Kobe n Penelope , ABC News / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Young man in denim jacket sharing stories as people who knew celebrities before fame reveal what they were like. Tyler Childers was my middle school boyfriend 🤣 seriously the nicest, most chill person and his family is the sweetest. Nobody deserves the fame & recognition more than him!

    ashleymarcumrealtor , Tyler Childers / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Man with dreadlocks in a dark hoodie sharing stories about people who knew celebrities before fame in an interview setting. i use to go to school with J Cole had math class with him, i use to sit beside him, we would laugh and make jokes the teacher got mad so we used to pass notes

    Danielle ꒰ᐢ. .ᐢ꒱ , Peacock / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Black and white portrait of a man smiling, relating to people who knew celebrities before fame revealing their stories. My great grandpa was best friends with Walt Disney when he lived in Missouri. When Walt went to Florida, he invited my great grandpa to go with him and he said no. My life could’ve been so much different

    Julie Logan , BBC Archive / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    My mom worked with Kelly Clarkson at dilliards. Said she quit the same day she got the call from American idol for her audition.

    Kyra Troutt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Young woman smiling and sharing stories about people who knew celebrities before fame in a casual indoor setting. I knew Olivia culpo. In 7th grade my bf broke up with me for her lol. I always said she was the most beautiful girl ever and then she won the title of most beautiful woman in the world so I was right

    Qwkr , PowerwomenTV / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Young man sharing insights in an interview, highlighting stories from people who knew celebrities before fame. Went to high school with Angus Cloud. He was one of the goofiest, sweetest, most creative kids I knew. Had the biggest crush on him all 4 years and we had some really fun times hanging out. RIP

    DJ Yerba Bruja , Rolling Stone / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Actress smiling during a late-night talk show interview discussing people who knew celebrities before fame. My friends older sister went to high school with Reese Witherspoon and she said Reese was a snob and rude.

    M , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Young woman with dramatic colorful eye makeup revealing celebrity personality before fame in casual indoor setting. Went to elementary and middle school with Mikayla - she in fact doesn't talk like that lol

    Jocelyn Hill , mikaylajmakeup / Instagram Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Young woman in a red dress sharing stories about people who knew celebrities before fame on a late-night talk show. knew Rachel Ziegler in high school... she's as fake as she seems

    anonymous , Jimmy Kimmel Live / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Actor wearing a brown jacket and white shirt sharing stories with people who knew celebrities before fame on a talk show. My dad’s been coworkers/friends with Zac Efron’s dad for DECADES and just about 5 years ago my dad asked him the name of his grown kids and he goes “Greg, you do know my son is Zac Efron right?”

    Corina Leister: Zac Efron. Had a couple classes with him and he was a sweet kid and really smart and really funny. I remember he was on an episode of ER. He brought a recording to class and we all watched excitedly.

    Banjo Baguette: Zac Efron went to a high school next time over from my hometown that one of my best friends moved to. He was a pudgy friendly drama club nerd with braces before the has musical thing.

    adrianabecker997 , Jimmy Kimmel Live / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Young woman wearing a sparkly top speaking on a late night show, sharing stories about people who knew celebrities before fame i knew of Hailey Bieber through a little fan group of us on twitter for JB. it was basically where they all wrote where he was at in NYC, and inside scoop trying to meet him. yes, the rumors are true.

    Jackie Silvestri-Edwards , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Woman with long dark hair in a teal and black lace top sharing insights about people who knew celebrities before fame I went to the same HS as Megan Fox. My Geography teacher was hers as well & he said she would just sign her name over & over in class “to practice for when she got famous” LOL look at her now

    cassmeoutsideehowboutdat , Entertainment Tonight / Youtube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    I grew up with Angus Cloud before he changed his name to Angus😭 when we were in 2nd grade I dropped teddy grahams on the floor and didn’t wanna eat them and he sat on the floor and ate them with me

    ki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Adam Sandler. My dad knew him and said he’s the most humble celebrity he’s ever met. Super nice and kind

    user32265 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    My great grandma (Age 97) was great friends with Marilyn Monroe when they were young, she was an extra in a couple of her movies and till this day has pictures hanging up in her garage of her

    vi.therealtor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    i knew charli damelio a year before she got famous, we went to a dance convention together. she was so mean and mean to all the other girls, like talking behind EVERYONES back

    santangerine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Used to hang out with Mac miller at parties in high school, he was younger than me and his GF Naomi was SO nice. His music was right. Girls were mean to him before he got famous. He was so nice!

    Amber Peck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    My dad used to babysit Shakira loool. She was a kid but he said she was always dancing and very loud

    nataliechava Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    my mom dated Adam Levine when he first started in maroon five and apparently he has always been a cheater

    llopez863 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    my uncle and aunt were really good friends with Aaron Paul and went to high school with him. my aunt briefly dated him then chose my uncle. he's a kind and hilarious dude and always has been

    Phoenix Anakinn🇵🇸 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    P!nk and she’s exactly the bada*s you’d think. She was so cool and kind and low-key and genuine.

    MomentChaser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Hayley Williams from Paramore — her mom was my 6th grade teacher and Hayley used to come visit us all the time and perform for us and gave us autograph cd’s from her band back then.

    shrubs_of_north_america: My brother went to high school with the lead singer of paramore. Apparently she had no friends and spent all her time playing music . Checks out seeing as she’s a multi millionaire musician now tbh

    Miranda Monét Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Not me, but my Nana went to high school with Stephen King. She said he wrote her a love note but she wasn’t interested and threw it away.

    Caylin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    My friend was Angelina Jolie’s nanny for a while. She has nothing but praises for her

    priscillap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    My grandmother’s best friend was Dolly Parton’s housekeeper. She also cooked for her when she wanted traditional southern food. It goes without saying she is exactly who we think she is….a legend

    Amanda Surgener Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Went to an arts summer camp with ke$ha a couple of years before she got ultra famous. She was kind, insanely creative, and all around just a lovely girl.

    biscopeachyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    My grandpa fought in WWII with Chsrles Schulz (Peanuts creater). He would draw cartoons on all the guys’ letters home. I’ve seen one of his early drawings— pre-Peanuts!

    Jeanette Taylor Bitz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    My mom used to clean horse stalls for Patrick Swayze. He was there one day when I was a baby, held me, and said “throw this one back, she’s too small” 😂 My mom says he was so lovely all the time.

    ᗰᗩᑕᛕᔕ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    my grandma went to school w judge judy and she said she was just as blunt back then

    A. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    My grandpa used to paint with Bob Ross…he’s just as he seems

    myrar38 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Ginuwine is my neighbor. He’s as goofy as he portrays himself and he’s super cool.

    Amber Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    My husband was close friends with NF the rapper. They grew up together, went to church together, hung out a lot etc. I’ve met him, he’s super down to earth, genuinely a really good guy and deserves all the good fortune and fame.

    Deanne Elizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Viola Davis voluteered at the info desk at my church. I would chat with her during services bc I had a 1yo who hated the kids room so we would just wander around the lobby she was the kindest person

    oteliacarmen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    I was in school with Khalid dude is the most genuine person completely himself fame hasn’t changed that

    Zach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    I grew up with lana del rey’s siblings. My oldest sister was in her grade. She and her family were the coolest sweetest people ever. A family to look up to

    mar_vr7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    I grew up with the Jonas Brothers because our parents worked at the same college together and we were neighbors. Kevin is the nicest person ever.

    Kati Sue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    I went to school with Miss Rachel. She really is as sweet and genuine as she seems.

    sashawinchell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    went to high school with Elizabeth Smart, before and after her abduction.

    Chelsea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    My grandma and Lady Gagas grandma do yoga together

    Sarah Elkins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    My mom used to clean houses for a living and was cleaning Lindsey Lohans house during her Samantha Ronson era, she said they were both very sweet and down to earth, Lindsey tips VERY well

    Ash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    I went to middle school with Simone Biles, she was a year younger than me and her backpack was too big for her 😂 but she was the sweetest!

    kbehrle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    My grandpa knew the founders of Nike and was invited to invest 25k when it was just starting. I could've had a whole different life lmao

    Annessamw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    I went to high school with Miles Teller. He made theatre "cool" in our small town school. He was funny, popular, and talented.

    hannahbebananaz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Came across Jeffree Star on MySpace before the fame and commented on a post that he needed Jesus. He told me I needed lipo. I was 11 😂 I think it’s absolutely hilarious looking back at it now.

    _bsgeee_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    I went to elementary school with Jack Harlow and he was making raps about Febreeze

    may queen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Ronnie banks had classes with him 😭he was such a flirt but also not very nice

    Marii lopez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    I went to high school with Casey Anthony and she was exactly the same. Dated almost everyone. Very nice but like no emotion.

    toasterstruudels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Went to high school with Cecily Strong, the SNL actor. She was a theatre kid and I was so intimidated by her because she was so beautiful

    Marge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    i went to school w chloe cherry from euphoria and she she was super kind and friendly kinda crazy how she turn out

    piscesxfairy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    was internet friends with Danielle Bregoli, bhadbabie. all I'm gonna say is her parents sold her into fame. to Hollywood. it's a deep dive, she was being taken out of school a lot but I experienced industry plant 1st hand

    HANNY Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    I tutored Bella Hadid in high school (pre nose job). She’s always been very sweet, but she’s known from day 1 how beautiful she was.

    Katianna Marie Sokol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    I grew up in Pittsburgh and had many interactions with Mac miller and once wiz khalifa. Mac was the nicest kid and just wanted everyone to hear his music. I never imagined he would be famous one day

    Jessica Landa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Teddy swims!! Grew up with him, his mom was my hairdresser since I was 5, went to same high school, went to cosmetology school together! He is just authentically him&always been a wonderful person

    bethany_montee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Went to the same school as Nicole “Snooki” honestly she’s always been so nice! Loved to party, she’s always kept it 100! So happy for her success.

    Kate Duckworth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!