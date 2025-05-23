The interest in celebrities and their private lives has immensely increased in the last two decades, thanks to the emergence of mass communication and information-sharing channels like television and the internet. And even though we now know about famous people more than we probably ever should, the urge to learn even more is still growing. The proof is this TikTok video in which one user asked others to share stories about celebrities before fame, as she was curious to find out who they truly are. If you’re curious too, scroll down to find some pretty unexpected truths about public figures shared by people who knew them before they made it big.

#1 I was in Billie eillish dance academy. Once I forgot my water bottle and she gave me hers. Also my mom would be late to pick me up and she always offered me a ride

#2 Kamala Harris and I came into our sorority together at Howard University I was a sophomore, she was a senior. I could tell back then that she would be very successful! She has stayed in touch with all of us.

#3 Carrie Underwood is the original mean girl. Truly so stuck up and hateful despite the sweet southern act. NO ONE locally likes her



MsChelleR: I knew Carrie Underwood before American Idol. Her family owned a chicken farm which made her family have more money than some in our small town. She was so rude. A bully in every sense of the word.



nikolledenise: My grandparents lived near Carrie underwood. She is absolutely as mean as people say she was back then.



Megan Fritz: Knew Carrie Underwood when she was in Checotah and going to school in tahlequah. She’s always been evil as hell and doesn’t portray herself the way she did back then.

#4 Ariana grande made fun of me for having cankles when I was 11. I never forgot it. She was a popular mean girl

#5 I grew up with dove cameron and she claims she was bullied in school but she was actually the one doing the bullying 😅 no shade I’m sure she’s a fantastic person now lol

#6 Went to school since elementary school with Blake Lively, she has always been a privileged person, self entitled, pick me girl.

#7 Went to highschool with Post Malone. He is just as nice of not nicer than the videos you see of him. Just a very genuine person all around

#8 I went to high school with Megan Thee stallion. She’s always had that body shape, always been pretty. She was voted class favorite twice and literally a fight broke out over her. She’s been THAT GIRL.



jocelyn: Went to high school with Megan thee Stallion and she’s just as sweet and funny as she is online and how she’s portrayed.

#9 Dated Chadwick Boseman before he blew up big and he didn’t know his worth. Super generous only took me to 5 star restaurants. He was definitely pro black before Black Panther

#10 Martin Lawrence went to my high school. The art teacher there was a big support for him and he told her if he ever got famous, he would buy her a car. And he did! She loved talking about it

#11 Went to school with Halsey when she was a freshman and a sophomore. She is exactly who she presents to be. Sweet and sadly troubled.

#12 Went to high school with Azealia Banks- can confirm she was MEAN as hell

#13 Went to high school with Snoop and Cameron Diaz. They are the same as they were, not an act at all

#14 I went to middle school with Doja cat and Millikan middle school in Sherman oaks and she stole my blackberry phone and the dean of the school made her give it back and made her parents pay my bill.

#15 I went to school with Jenna Ortega she had a group and they called themselves the shuffle gods and they would make videos shuffling around school

#16 Madison Bailey from Outer Banks went to a high school in the town over and me and classmates had friends there. She was so mean and stuck up, i don’t doubt any of the drama rumors about her on set

#17 I went to school with T Pain, he was the class clown. Truly one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I ran into him after he made it big and he gave me a hug and introduced me to his wife and kid

#18 Friends with Chappell roan all through high school up until her blowup. It’s so funny seeing everyone try to guess what she was like in hs and make assumptions, she was just a shy sweet weird girly

#19 My mom went to HS with Leonardo DiCaprio. She said he talked about acting and stuff then one day she didn’t see him anymore. Next time she saw him was on tv lol.

#20 Tyler Childers was my middle school boyfriend 🤣 seriously the nicest, most chill person and his family is the sweetest. Nobody deserves the fame & recognition more than him!

#21 i use to go to school with J Cole had math class with him, i use to sit beside him, we would laugh and make jokes the teacher got mad so we used to pass notes

#22 My great grandpa was best friends with Walt Disney when he lived in Missouri. When Walt went to Florida, he invited my great grandpa to go with him and he said no. My life could’ve been so much different

#23 My mom worked with Kelly Clarkson at dilliards. Said she quit the same day she got the call from American idol for her audition.

#24 I knew Olivia culpo. In 7th grade my bf broke up with me for her lol. I always said she was the most beautiful girl ever and then she won the title of most beautiful woman in the world so I was right

#25 Went to high school with Angus Cloud. He was one of the goofiest, sweetest, most creative kids I knew. Had the biggest crush on him all 4 years and we had some really fun times hanging out. RIP

#26 My friends older sister went to high school with Reese Witherspoon and she said Reese was a snob and rude.

#27 Went to elementary and middle school with Mikayla - she in fact doesn't talk like that lol

#28 knew Rachel Ziegler in high school... she's as fake as she seems

#29 My dad’s been coworkers/friends with Zac Efron’s dad for DECADES and just about 5 years ago my dad asked him the name of his grown kids and he goes “Greg, you do know my son is Zac Efron right?”



Corina Leister: Zac Efron. Had a couple classes with him and he was a sweet kid and really smart and really funny. I remember he was on an episode of ER. He brought a recording to class and we all watched excitedly.



Banjo Baguette: Zac Efron went to a high school next time over from my hometown that one of my best friends moved to. He was a pudgy friendly drama club nerd with braces before the has musical thing.

#30 i knew of Hailey Bieber through a little fan group of us on twitter for JB. it was basically where they all wrote where he was at in NYC, and inside scoop trying to meet him. yes, the rumors are true.

#31 I went to the same HS as Megan Fox. My Geography teacher was hers as well & he said she would just sign her name over & over in class “to practice for when she got famous” LOL look at her now

#32 I grew up with Angus Cloud before he changed his name to Angus😭 when we were in 2nd grade I dropped teddy grahams on the floor and didn’t wanna eat them and he sat on the floor and ate them with me

#33 Adam Sandler. My dad knew him and said he’s the most humble celebrity he’s ever met. Super nice and kind

#34 My great grandma (Age 97) was great friends with Marilyn Monroe when they were young, she was an extra in a couple of her movies and till this day has pictures hanging up in her garage of her

#35 i knew charli damelio a year before she got famous, we went to a dance convention together. she was so mean and mean to all the other girls, like talking behind EVERYONES back

#36 Used to hang out with Mac miller at parties in high school, he was younger than me and his GF Naomi was SO nice. His music was right. Girls were mean to him before he got famous. He was so nice!

#37 My dad used to babysit Shakira loool. She was a kid but he said she was always dancing and very loud

#38 my mom dated Adam Levine when he first started in maroon five and apparently he has always been a cheater

#39 my uncle and aunt were really good friends with Aaron Paul and went to high school with him. my aunt briefly dated him then chose my uncle. he's a kind and hilarious dude and always has been

#40 P!nk and she’s exactly the bada*s you’d think. She was so cool and kind and low-key and genuine.

#41 Hayley Williams from Paramore — her mom was my 6th grade teacher and Hayley used to come visit us all the time and perform for us and gave us autograph cd’s from her band back then.



shrubs_of_north_america: My brother went to high school with the lead singer of paramore. Apparently she had no friends and spent all her time playing music . Checks out seeing as she’s a multi millionaire musician now tbh

#42 Not me, but my Nana went to high school with Stephen King. She said he wrote her a love note but she wasn’t interested and threw it away.

#43 My friend was Angelina Jolie’s nanny for a while. She has nothing but praises for her

#44 My grandmother’s best friend was Dolly Parton’s housekeeper. She also cooked for her when she wanted traditional southern food. It goes without saying she is exactly who we think she is….a legend

#45 Went to an arts summer camp with ke$ha a couple of years before she got ultra famous. She was kind, insanely creative, and all around just a lovely girl.

#46 My grandpa fought in WWII with Chsrles Schulz (Peanuts creater). He would draw cartoons on all the guys’ letters home. I’ve seen one of his early drawings— pre-Peanuts!

#47 My mom used to clean horse stalls for Patrick Swayze. He was there one day when I was a baby, held me, and said “throw this one back, she’s too small” 😂 My mom says he was so lovely all the time.

#48 my grandma went to school w judge judy and she said she was just as blunt back then

#49 My grandpa used to paint with Bob Ross…he’s just as he seems

#50 Ginuwine is my neighbor. He’s as goofy as he portrays himself and he’s super cool.

#51 My husband was close friends with NF the rapper. They grew up together, went to church together, hung out a lot etc. I’ve met him, he’s super down to earth, genuinely a really good guy and deserves all the good fortune and fame.

#52 Viola Davis voluteered at the info desk at my church. I would chat with her during services bc I had a 1yo who hated the kids room so we would just wander around the lobby she was the kindest person

#53 I was in school with Khalid dude is the most genuine person completely himself fame hasn’t changed that

#54 I grew up with lana del rey’s siblings. My oldest sister was in her grade. She and her family were the coolest sweetest people ever. A family to look up to

#55 I grew up with the Jonas Brothers because our parents worked at the same college together and we were neighbors. Kevin is the nicest person ever.

#56 I went to school with Miss Rachel. She really is as sweet and genuine as she seems.

#57 went to high school with Elizabeth Smart, before and after her abduction.

#58 My grandma and Lady Gagas grandma do yoga together

#59 My mom used to clean houses for a living and was cleaning Lindsey Lohans house during her Samantha Ronson era, she said they were both very sweet and down to earth, Lindsey tips VERY well

#60 I went to middle school with Simone Biles, she was a year younger than me and her backpack was too big for her 😂 but she was the sweetest!

#61 My grandpa knew the founders of Nike and was invited to invest 25k when it was just starting. I could've had a whole different life lmao

#62 I went to high school with Miles Teller. He made theatre "cool" in our small town school. He was funny, popular, and talented.

#63 Came across Jeffree Star on MySpace before the fame and commented on a post that he needed Jesus. He told me I needed lipo. I was 11 😂 I think it’s absolutely hilarious looking back at it now.

#64 I went to elementary school with Jack Harlow and he was making raps about Febreeze

#65 Ronnie banks had classes with him 😭he was such a flirt but also not very nice

#66 I went to high school with Casey Anthony and she was exactly the same. Dated almost everyone. Very nice but like no emotion.

#67 Went to high school with Cecily Strong, the SNL actor. She was a theatre kid and I was so intimidated by her because she was so beautiful

#68 i went to school w chloe cherry from euphoria and she she was super kind and friendly kinda crazy how she turn out

#69 was internet friends with Danielle Bregoli, bhadbabie. all I'm gonna say is her parents sold her into fame. to Hollywood. it's a deep dive, she was being taken out of school a lot but I experienced industry plant 1st hand

#70 I tutored Bella Hadid in high school (pre nose job). She’s always been very sweet, but she’s known from day 1 how beautiful she was.

#71 I grew up in Pittsburgh and had many interactions with Mac miller and once wiz khalifa. Mac was the nicest kid and just wanted everyone to hear his music. I never imagined he would be famous one day

#72 Teddy swims!! Grew up with him, his mom was my hairdresser since I was 5, went to same high school, went to cosmetology school together! He is just authentically him&always been a wonderful person

#73 Went to the same school as Nicole “Snooki” honestly she’s always been so nice! Loved to party, she’s always kept it 100! So happy for her success.