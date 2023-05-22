Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream
10points
User submission
Art4 hours ago

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

Nidhi Chacko
Community member

I grew up writing songs and knowing that I want to become a singer-songwriter. Sadly, it was dismissed as delusional by almost everyone I met. I still kept writing and singing. After what felt like years and years, I finally got to music school. Sadly, my time in music school was a lot of bullying by other students and teachers. I quit, and I gave up music for about a decade. This was a dark period in my life because music was something I always held on to. This was until I started writing the song, “Sleep At Night” for a friend who was going through a difficult time. It ended up being the song that helped me work through the bullying and issues, and start working on my music again.

Throughout my healing, I realized that I had internalized so much of what the bullies said, and these had become my new normal. To overcome this, I had to work extra hard on my self-talk and change it from negative to positive. So, when I drew the animation I wanted to fill it with positive self-talk and I finished the song with the aim of it being a self-love anthem that people could sing to themselves when they were experiencing negative thoughts too.

Now, I work on my music full-time and have been working on writing songs as much as I can.

More info: Instagram

I was gifted this beautiful dream as a child…

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

It gave meaning to my whole life…

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

I wrote songs all the time…

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

I just kept writing and singing…

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

I finally got to go to music school…

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

But it wasn’t anything like I expected…

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

The teachers and students would go out of their way to bully me…

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

I internalized their comments..

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

I never understood why and I blamed myself…

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

It took me about a decade of giving up but I…

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

… choose to try again…

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

I worked on the impact of the bullying and self-love…

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

I worked a lot on self-talk…

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

It changed my whole life…

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

It was hard but …

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

…I reminded myself everyday

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

I’m working on my songwriting and singing again…

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

I’m so happy I can follow my dream again…

The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

“Sleep At Night”: The Animated True Story

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Nidhi Chacko
Nidhi Chacko
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Homepage
Next in Art
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda