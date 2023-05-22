The Song That Saved My Life: I Sang And Drew The Story Of My Fight For My Dream

I grew up writing songs and knowing that I want to become a singer-songwriter. Sadly, it was dismissed as delusional by almost everyone I met. I still kept writing and singing. After what felt like years and years, I finally got to music school. Sadly, my time in music school was a lot of bullying by other students and teachers. I quit, and I gave up music for about a decade. This was a dark period in my life because music was something I always held on to. This was until I started writing the song, “Sleep At Night” for a friend who was going through a difficult time. It ended up being the song that helped me work through the bullying and issues, and start working on my music again.

Throughout my healing, I realized that I had internalized so much of what the bullies said, and these had become my new normal. To overcome this, I had to work extra hard on my self-talk and change it from negative to positive. So, when I drew the animation I wanted to fill it with positive self-talk and I finished the song with the aim of it being a self-love anthem that people could sing to themselves when they were experiencing negative thoughts too.

Now, I work on my music full-time and have been working on writing songs as much as I can.

I was gifted this beautiful dream as a child…

It gave meaning to my whole life…

I wrote songs all the time…

I just kept writing and singing…

I finally got to go to music school…

But it wasn’t anything like I expected…

The teachers and students would go out of their way to bully me…

I internalized their comments..

I never understood why and I blamed myself…

It took me about a decade of giving up but I…

… choose to try again…

I worked on the impact of the bullying and self-love…

I worked a lot on self-talk…

It changed my whole life…

It was hard but …

…I reminded myself everyday

I’m working on my songwriting and singing again…

I’m so happy I can follow my dream again…

“Sleep At Night”: The Animated True Story