Gone are the days when celebrities tried to present themselves as flawless individuals—partly because people have stopped buying into that narrative in a time that values authenticity and rejects unattainable ideals.

Whether it may be a calculated move to connect with their audiences or a sincere desire to show they're also human, some stars have stopped trying to be perceived as perfect. Instead, they’ve begun sharing glimpses of their private life, including unfiltered photos and sweet family moments, and comments on their health issues and public scandals.

Let’s take a look at some raw celebrity photos that reveal the biggest stars’ most intimate moments.