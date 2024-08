From WWE Champion to Hollywood Icon

Dwayne Johnson, famously known as “The Rock,” began his career as a professional wrestler in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) before transitioning into a successful acting career.

According to a 2023 YouTube video by Fresbergcartoon, Johnson made his WWE debut in 1996 and quickly became a fan favorite (1). He won numerous championships and headlined several WrestleMania events. His charismatic persona and electrifying performances in the ring earned him a place in wrestling history.

Beyond wrestling, Johnson’s leap into acting was equally impressive. He made his film debut in “The Mummy Returns” (2001) and went on to star in blockbuster hits like Fast and Furious franchise and Jumanji.