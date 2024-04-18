Details Emerge About Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend, 34, After She Stuns In New Pics Following Modeling Gig

ADVERTISEMENT

Ines de Ramon is the star of the new spring/summer 2024 campaign for UTER by French designer Philippe Uter. The 34-year-old, who has been in a relationship with Brad Pitt since 2022, looked stylish as she modeled in the backyard of a home in Palm Springs, California.

Pictures released on Wednesday (April 17) show the Anita Ko jewelry executive sitting on a lounge chair, posing with her shirt open for a braless look.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating since 2022, marking his first serious relationship since Angelina Jolie.

The couple are reportedly considering starting a family together.

In another shot by photographer Jennifer Massaux, Ines appears to be relaxing by the pool dressed in a patterned short-sleeved shirt and matching shorts. A separate photo shows her in a peach-colored hoodie next to two male models.

Reports indicate that the model finalized her divorce from “Vampire Diaries” actor Paul Wesley earlier this month. The two got married in 2019 and separated three years later, according to People.

Image credits: The Image Direct

Ines and Brad were first spotted together on November 20, 2022, at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, where they were seen chatting with Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, and Rande Gerber. At the time, a source close to the jewelry executive told People that the pair “met through a mutual friend” and that Brad was “really into” the designer.

In December 2022, the “Troy” star took his girlfriend to the Los Angeles premiere of his film “Babylon.” The couple were reportedly seen mingling at the afterparty with arms around each other.

The same month, the pair rang in the New Year in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Ines is Brad’s first serious girlfriend since his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016, an insider told People in February. “Since the divorce, Brad’s dated but never seriously. This is the first serious relationship and he couldn’t be happier,” they explained.

Image credits: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Image credits: uter.official

The two-time Oscar winner is reportedly “smitten” with the model. The pair have signaled their commitment to each other by deciding to take the next step in their relationship and move in together.

“They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him,” the insider said. “Brad’s very happy and loves spending time with her. Moving in together was a natural thing.”

They added: “With Ines, he found his spark again. It’s truly amazing to see. Brad’s a great guy. He deserves to be happy.”



The “Fight Club” alum is reportedly considering having a family with his girlfriend. “He’s known from the outset that Ines wants to become a mom, and that’s something they discussed very early on, given their 30-year age gap,” a source told Closer Magazine.

Image credits: uter.official

Image credits: uter.official

The two celebrated the Oklahoma-born star’s 60th birthday last December at a party held at Mother Wolf with close friends in attendance, the publication reported. Attendees were photographed holding various pieces of artwork while leaving the event; one of them was seen carrying a large photo of Brad and Ines making funny faces at the camera.

However, missing from his milestone birthday celebration were the six children he shares with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 21; Pax, 19; Zahara, 18; Shiloh, 17; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

The children reportedly opted out of joining his father in welcoming a new decade of his life to spend time with their friends.

Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

Though the actor “would have loved” for his children to be there, he’s currently “dedicated to working on their strained relationships and excited about the future.”

Brad is embroiled in a legal battle with the “Maleficent” actress over the ownership of their French winery Château Miraval.

On April 4, Angelina’s legal team filed a motion seeking to release communications they say would prove the 60-year-old actor would not let his former spouse sell her share of the French winery to him unless she agreed to a “more onerous” and “expansive” NDA.

The actress’ lawyers also claimed that Brad would not resolve a decade-long ownership dispute unless Angelina agreed to stop disclosing her domestic abuse allegations to the public.

Image credits: Splash News

Image credits: James Devaney/GC Images

Before meeting Brad, Ines was married to “Vampire Diaries” actor Paul Wesley for three years

Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him,” the lawyers expressed.

Now, the father-of-six appears to be “trying to move on” with his life by focusing on his relationship and career. “The long-drawn drama with Angelina used to really get to him, especially the custody drama and abuse allegations,” a source close to the star told People.

“It’s been very stressful for him to have to defend over and over again. But since things don’t seem to change, he’s trying to move on with his life.”

